Read full article on original website
Related
Joey Logano apologizes for 1 thing after winning Cup Series championship
Joey Logano on Sunday won the Cup Series race at Phoenix to clinch his second Cup Series championship. The victory was a big reason for celebration, but Logano acknowledged that area is not his strong suit. He recognized that he doesn’t party as well as some others and therefore is...
3 best candidates for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 41 car in 2023
Stewart-Haas Racing still needs to make a decision on the No. 41 car for the 2023 season. Here are the three best candidates to drive the No. 41 car.
MotorAuthority
Jimmie Johnson comes out of retirement, returns to NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson, 47, is set to return to the NASCAR family after announcing his retirement from full-time racing only in September. The seven-time NASCAR champion announced last week that he is returning to the Cup Series, not only as a driver but also a part owner of Petty GMS, a team which also calls fellow seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty as a part owner.
Coy Gibbs Rental Car Story Explains Why He’ll Be Missed by the NASCAR Community
The story of Coy Gibbs getting a writer and two strangers from San Diego to North Carolina says a lot about the late father of Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs. The post Coy Gibbs Rental Car Story Explains Why He’ll Be Missed by the NASCAR Community appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’
Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title
Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman at Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning
Coy Gibbs speaks glowingly of his son in last press conference before sudden death
Coy Gibbs speaking glowingly of his son circulated across the internet in the days after his death following his son's win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
That Good Samaritan After Phoenix Raceway Closed Down Was Jeff Gordon
Jeff Gordon was on his way out of Phoenix Raceway when a female worked flagged him down. That was the start of an adventure. The post That Good Samaritan After Phoenix Raceway Closed Down Was Jeff Gordon appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Evaluating whether Joe Gibbs Racing should change the No. 18 to No. 54 car
Ty Gibbs is expected to replace Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing starting next year. Should the organization change the No. 18 car to the No. 54 car?
Joey Logano and his 4-year-old son celebrated his NASCAR championship with a special race-car ride
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Not long after Joey Logano crossed the finish line to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, his 4-year-old son, Hudson, was by his side, ready to celebrate and helping the No. 22 Team Penske Ford driver collect his checkered flag. But Logano had a special...
Brad Keselowski Squeezes in a Car-B-Que to Close Out a Frustrating Cup Series Season
Brad Keselowski's difficult first season with RFK Racing concluded with a late car fire that took him out of Sunday's race. The post Brad Keselowski Squeezes in a Car-B-Que to Close Out a Frustrating Cup Series Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing’s big lineup predictions for 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing has holes to fill within its 2023 driver lineups in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. Here are predictions on what happens next season.
NASCAR Start Times, TV Networks Announced for 2023 Season
The NASCAR season just ended but fans and teams are already looking forward to February 2023 when the next season begins. Today the start times and TV information were released by NASCAR. So, we know when the broadcasts start and where to watch them next year. Joey Logano is on his championship tour still, but the sport keeps moving on.
FOX Sports
Alex Bowman talks about his concussion from Texas
Alex Bowman said he knew the Wednesday night after Texas that he was not in a condition to race. He talks about having days he felt he would be able to race and days where he knew he needed more time to recover over the last five weeks.
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
3 bold options for Stewart-Haas Racing if Kevin Harvick retires after 2023
Kevin Harvick is expected to leave Stewart-Haas Racing after the 2023 season as of now. Let's dive into three bold candidates to replace Harvick.
5 best NASCAR Cup Series drivers for the 2022 season
The 2022 NASCAR season has concluded after the first year of the NextGen car. Let's dive into the five best NASCAR drivers during the 2022 season.
racer.com
NASCAR releases race start times, broadcast networks for 2023
NASCAR, FOX Sports, and NBC Sports jointly announced 2023 race start times and networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Twenty-one NASCAR Cup Series races will air on FOX or NBC broadcast networks in 2023, the highest number of broadcast races since 2009. The 2023 schedule marks the second consecutive year of growth on network television with one more race airing on broadcast than in 2022.
Comments / 4