MotorAuthority

Jimmie Johnson comes out of retirement, returns to NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson, 47, is set to return to the NASCAR family after announcing his retirement from full-time racing only in September. The seven-time NASCAR champion announced last week that he is returning to the Cup Series, not only as a driver but also a part owner of Petty GMS, a team which also calls fellow seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty as a part owner.
Sportscasting

Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’

Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
Outsider.com

NASCAR Start Times, TV Networks Announced for 2023 Season

The NASCAR season just ended but fans and teams are already looking forward to February 2023 when the next season begins. Today the start times and TV information were released by NASCAR. So, we know when the broadcasts start and where to watch them next year. Joey Logano is on his championship tour still, but the sport keeps moving on.
FOX Sports

Alex Bowman talks about his concussion from Texas

Alex Bowman said he knew the Wednesday night after Texas that he was not in a condition to race. He talks about having days he felt he would be able to race and days where he knew he needed more time to recover over the last five weeks.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASHVILLE, TN
racer.com

NASCAR releases race start times, broadcast networks for 2023

NASCAR, FOX Sports, and NBC Sports jointly announced 2023 race start times and networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Twenty-one NASCAR Cup Series races will air on FOX or NBC broadcast networks in 2023, the highest number of broadcast races since 2009. The 2023 schedule marks the second consecutive year of growth on network television with one more race airing on broadcast than in 2022.

