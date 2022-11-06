ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Election 2022: Tudor Dixon concedes to Governor Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Following a win by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Tuesday's midterm election, gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon conceded to Gov. Whitmer Wednesday morning. Election Results: View News Channel 3's election results page to stay updated as the votes come in. Dixon released the following statement:. "I called...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Democrats exceed midterm expectations

Results of the general election have been rolling in since early this morning. Michigan’s Democrats have largely come out on top, taking all major elected state offices. Hillary Scholten's win made history in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District. She’s the first woman to ever hold the seat, and the first Democrat to represent the district in decades. Plus, Michigan’s Proposal 3 has passed, enshrining reproductive rights in the state’s constitution.
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory

The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Asso﻿ciated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeats Tudor Dixon, wins 2nd term

MI Governor (Whitmer vs. Dixon) The face-off between Whitmer and Dixon represented the first time two women were competing for the role of governor in Michigan history. Dixon was also the first woman to ever win the GOP nomination for Michigan governor. The GOP nominee defeated a small field of Republican gov. candidates in the Aug. primary and surged to a decisive win after securing the last-minute endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Proposal 3 passes, enshrines abortion rights in Michigan Constitution

Michigan voted to enshrine abortion access and broad reproductive rights in the state constitution on Tuesday. In what supporters described as a “historic victory,” the vote was the culmination of a massive campaign effort from both sides in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

2022 Michigan election results

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters across Michigan cast their ballots in local, statewide and federal races. Among the top concerns for voters in 2022 were the economy, inflation, gas prices, abortion rights, school safety and climate change. You can see the full election results across Michigan here. Top races:. Background:
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Election results: Michigan midterm 2022 statewide and local races

Follow detroitnews.com throughout the election week for the latest results, analysis and access to those selected to lead Michigan's next political chapter. Also, consider signing up for our Michigan Politics newsletter to get the news delivered to your inbox every morning. Election results. Results by county. Election coverage. Statewide. Proposals.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan's Proposal 1 passes, bringing changes to Legislative term limits

Michigan voters weighed in on the future of term limits in the state, passing Proposal 1 overwhelmingly in Tuesday's election. Voters approved a state constitutional amendment which would require legislators, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general to file personal financial reports annually. “Michigan was one of...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy