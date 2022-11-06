Read full article on original website
Michigan Democrats take control of state House, Senate in historic power shift
Democrats powered their way to control of the Michigan House and Senate on Tuesday, marking the first time the party secured a majority of seats in both legislative chambers in nearly 40 years. The shift is perhaps the starkest sign Michigan voters rejected the “red wave” predicted by Republicans, instead opting for Democrats...
WWMT
Election 2022: Tudor Dixon concedes to Governor Gretchen Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Following a win by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Tuesday's midterm election, gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon conceded to Gov. Whitmer Wednesday morning. Election Results: View News Channel 3's election results page to stay updated as the votes come in. Dixon released the following statement:. "I called...
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
michiganradio.org
Stateside Podcast: Democrats exceed midterm expectations
Results of the general election have been rolling in since early this morning. Michigan’s Democrats have largely come out on top, taking all major elected state offices. Hillary Scholten's win made history in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District. She’s the first woman to ever hold the seat, and the first Democrat to represent the district in decades. Plus, Michigan’s Proposal 3 has passed, enshrining reproductive rights in the state’s constitution.
Dixon, DePerno concede races in Michigan midterms
Both candidates took to Twitter to thank their supporters.
fox2detroit.com
Live Election Results: Proposal 3 approved, legalizing abortion in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There will once again be another change to the Michigan constitution as voters have approved a proposal that protects the right to have an abortion in the state. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday,...
Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory
The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Associated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeats Tudor Dixon, wins 2nd term
MI Governor (Whitmer vs. Dixon) The face-off between Whitmer and Dixon represented the first time two women were competing for the role of governor in Michigan history. Dixon was also the first woman to ever win the GOP nomination for Michigan governor. The GOP nominee defeated a small field of Republican gov. candidates in the Aug. primary and surged to a decisive win after securing the last-minute endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
Incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins race to become Michigan’s governor
Incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has won a second term in office after she defeated her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.
2 Michigan races pit incumbent Democrats vs election deniers
Democrats hope to keep control of two key Michigan statewide offices Tuesday, as the incumbent attorney general and secretary of state both face challenges from Republicans endorsed by Donald Trump
michiganradio.org
Proposal 3 passes, enshrines abortion rights in Michigan Constitution
Michigan voted to enshrine abortion access and broad reproductive rights in the state constitution on Tuesday. In what supporters described as a “historic victory,” the vote was the culmination of a massive campaign effort from both sides in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
What would Michigan’s Prop 2 actually do?
Many Michiganders are unfamiliar with Prop 2 and what it hopes to accomplish.
As election results roll in, here’s where Michigan’s midterms stand
With polls now closed over most of Michigan, there’s nothing to do but sit and wait for results – which state election officials warn might not be known until the following day. Election administrators caution that full unofficial results won’t be available until 24 hours after polls close....
WILX-TV
2022 Michigan election results
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters across Michigan cast their ballots in local, statewide and federal races. Among the top concerns for voters in 2022 were the economy, inflation, gas prices, abortion rights, school safety and climate change. You can see the full election results across Michigan here. Top races:. Background:
michiganradio.org
Party leaders react to Democrats gaining control of Michigan Legislature for first time in 40 years
Democrats won a slim majority in both the state House and state Senate in the election. The results took both Republicans and Democrats by surprise. Minority leader Donna Lasinski (D-Scio Township) said Democrats have some immediate action items on their agenda, once they take control of the state legislature in January.
Detroit News
Election results: Michigan midterm 2022 statewide and local races
Follow detroitnews.com throughout the election week for the latest results, analysis and access to those selected to lead Michigan's next political chapter. Also, consider signing up for our Michigan Politics newsletter to get the news delivered to your inbox every morning. Election results. Results by county. Election coverage. Statewide. Proposals.
michiganradio.org
Michigan's Proposal 1 passes, bringing changes to Legislative term limits
Michigan voters weighed in on the future of term limits in the state, passing Proposal 1 overwhelmingly in Tuesday's election. Voters approved a state constitutional amendment which would require legislators, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general to file personal financial reports annually. “Michigan was one of...
michiganradio.org
Despite Detroit poll book snafu, most voting went smoothly this Election Day, MI Secretary of State says
The Michigan Secretary of State’s office says voting precincts across the state were busy this Election Day, but there have been relatively few issues reported. The major exception was in Detroit. That’s where a morning technological snafu with electronic poll books led to some voters being mistakenly told they had already voted absentee.
Michigan election 2022: Your last-minute guide to voting Tuesday, Nov. 8
Every Michigander knows, and hates, that feeling you get when you wake up and realize something is poised to happen and you forgot all about it. But don't let that stop you from voting Tuesday! If you follow a few simple steps, and act soon, there's still time to cast a ballot. ...
