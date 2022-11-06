ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Leaked Video: Mark Zuckerberg Addresses Meta Employees After Mass Layoff

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees Wednesday afternoon, hours after the company announced it is laying off 13% of its staff. Here's what Zuckerberg told employees. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees virtually on Wednesday around 1pm ET, hours after the company announced it is laying off 13% of its staff.
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lyft, Take-Two Interactive, Tripadvisor and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lyft — Lyft stock sank 13% after the ridesharing company reported mixed earnings results. Lyft reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
NBC Chicago

Beyond Meat Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Falling Revenue

Beyond Meat reported a wider-than-expected loss as demand for its meat substitutes tumbled. Beyond has tried to revive demand by offering restaurants and grocery customers discounts. In October, the company said it would cut 19% of its workforce, or roughly 200 employees. Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected loss...
NBC Chicago

Binance CEO Says He Didn't ‘Master Plan' FTX Collapse

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Wednesday that he "did not master plan" the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. In an email to employees that he made public, Zhao said that FTX going down "is not good for anyone in the industry" and that employees should not "view it as a win for us."
NBC Chicago

Sequoia Capital Marks Down Its FTX Investment to $0

Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital said it will mark down to zero its investment of over $210 million in cryptocurrency exchange FTX, as possibilities of bankruptcy loom. "Based on our current understanding, we are marking our investment down to $0," the Silicon Valley-based firm said Wednesday. "The fund remains in...
NBC Chicago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Northern Oil and Gas Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Northern Oil & Gas Inc: "I'd rather see you in something that right now, works." Axon Enterprise Inc: "Let it come down. It's...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy