Read full article on original website
Related
Leaked Video: Mark Zuckerberg Addresses Meta Employees After Mass Layoff
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees Wednesday afternoon, hours after the company announced it is laying off 13% of its staff. Here's what Zuckerberg told employees. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees virtually on Wednesday around 1pm ET, hours after the company announced it is laying off 13% of its staff.
Rocket Lab Reports Record Quarterly Revenue, With Added Contract Wins
Rocket Lab delivered quarterly results on Wednesday that boasted record revenue, with the space company tacking on additional contract wins across its business. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $63.1 million, up 14% from the second quarter. The spacecraft and components business won a number of contracts during the third...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lyft, Take-Two Interactive, Tripadvisor and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lyft — Lyft stock sank 13% after the ridesharing company reported mixed earnings results. Lyft reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
Shares of Trump-Linked SPAC Soar 66% as Former President Hints at 2024 Run
Shares of DWAC gained 66% Monday, pushing the company's market value over $1 billion for the first time since August. "In a very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be very happy," the former president told supporters in a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump Media's merger with...
Rivian Seeks to Cut Costs While Boosting EV Production to Meet 2022 Targets
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive on Wednesday reaffirmed its 25,000-vehicle production target for 2022. It said it plans to spend less to do it as the company reported third-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street's estimate. Rivian said it now has "over 114,000" preorders for its R1-series trucks and...
Beyond Meat Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Falling Revenue
Beyond Meat reported a wider-than-expected loss as demand for its meat substitutes tumbled. Beyond has tried to revive demand by offering restaurants and grocery customers discounts. In October, the company said it would cut 19% of its workforce, or roughly 200 employees. Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected loss...
Binance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Leaving the Crypto Exchange on the Brink of Collapse
Binance is backing out of its plans to acquire FTX, the company said Wednesday. "The issues are beyond our control or ability to help," Binance said in a tweet. FTX, which was valued at $32 billion earlier this year, is now in jeopardy of collapsing. Binance is backing out of...
Wall Street Layoffs Pick Up Steam as Citigroup and Barclays Cut Hundreds of Workers
New York-based Citigroup let go of roughly 50 trading personnel this week, according to people with knowledge of the moves who declined to be identified speaking about layoffs. The firm also cut dozens of banking roles amid a slump in deal-making activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London-based Barclays cut about 200...
Cramer Expects Energy Stocks to Rally If Republicans Have a Strong Showing in the Midterms
A strong showing from Republicans in the midterm elections could spark a rally in energy stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. Cramer said oilfield services firms like Halliburton and SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, should be among the industry's best performers in that scenario. CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates...
NBC Chicago
U.S. Likely Headed for Mild Recession in 2023, Former Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren Says
A U.S. recession is "quite likely" next year, former Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said Tuesday. Rosengren told CNBC that interest rates may need to rise to 5.5%, higher than the level expected by investors, to stem inflation. Rosengren also said that the unemployment rate would need to rise...
Tesla Sinks to Almost Two-Year Low on Elon Musk Stock Sales, Twitter Distraction
According to filings published on Tuesday, Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares. That follows his sale of billions of dollars in stock last year and earlier this year. Tesla's stock price has been sinking for much of 2022 due to economic concerns and Musk's purchase of...
The Latest Inflation Numbers Come Out Tomorrow and It's Expected to Remain High—Here's What to Know
The latest numbers from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report come out tomorrow, and inflation is expected to remain high. Forecasts expect it to barely dip below the 8% year-over-year rate it's been floating above since March. Specifically, inflation is predicted to be 7.9% year-over-year as of October, according to...
Binance CEO Says He Didn't ‘Master Plan' FTX Collapse
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Wednesday that he "did not master plan" the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. In an email to employees that he made public, Zhao said that FTX going down "is not good for anyone in the industry" and that employees should not "view it as a win for us."
Hong Kong Stocks Lead Losses as Asia Markets Fall Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell Thursday as investors await U.S. inflation data, a key metric closely watched by the Federal Reserve, and as U.S. midterm results continue to roll in. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.86% as Hang Seng Tech Index...
Rich People Don't Have a ‘Lottery Mindset,' Says CEO—Here Are 3 Things Millionaires Do Differently
Everyone approaches money differently, and I've always been fascinated by how the world's wealthiest people do it. As a CEO and host of the podcast "We Study Billionaires," I've interviewed 25 billionaires and more than 100 self-made millionaires, including prominent investors like Howard Marks and Cathie Woods. What have I...
Sequoia Capital Marks Down Its FTX Investment to $0
Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital said it will mark down to zero its investment of over $210 million in cryptocurrency exchange FTX, as possibilities of bankruptcy loom. "Based on our current understanding, we are marking our investment down to $0," the Silicon Valley-based firm said Wednesday. "The fund remains in...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Northern Oil and Gas Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Northern Oil & Gas Inc: "I'd rather see you in something that right now, works." Axon Enterprise Inc: "Let it come down. It's...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0