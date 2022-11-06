ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Update: Missing Endangered Person Alert canceled for Busby mom, kids

By Jackie Coffin
Q2 News
Q2 News
 6 days ago
Update 8 a.m. Monday

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled. Authorities said Rhearae Newholy and her children have been located and are safe. No other information was released.

Law enforcement is searching for a Busby mother and her three kids, missing since October 23 and believed to be in the Billings area.

Sunday morning the Montana Department of Justice and Billings Police Department issued the Missing Endangered Person Alert (MEPA) for Rhearae Newholy and her three children.

Family members are concerned that Newholy, 40, may be suicidal and there is concern for the safety and wellbeing of her and her children.

Newholy is described as a Native American female, 5 foot 8, 200 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

She is believed to be with her 3 children, Rayben Highwolf, 16-year-old female 5 foot 4, 115 pounds, black hair brown eyes, Traya Swank, 12-year-old female, 4 foot 11, 93 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes, and Jason Twomoon, 5-year-old male, 3 foot 7, 43 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

Billings If you have any information on the location of Rhearae Newholy or her children, please contact the Billings Police at (406) 657-8200 or dial 9-1-1.

KULR8

Billings police respond to early morning shooting on S. 27th St.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Detectives with the Billings Police Department (BPD) are investigating a shooting on S. 27th St. Just before 2:00 am Saturday, Billings police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of S. 27th St. A victim was shot and was taken to the hospital in a personal...
