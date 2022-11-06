ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Boys state cross country: Shadow Ridge edges Reno by one point for 5A team title

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

The North had four of the top five finishers, but Logan Scott was the overall winner in the boys 5A state cross country meet.

Scott, a sophomore at Faith Lutheran in Southern Nevada, won the race in 16 minutes, 7.9 seconds on Saturday in Boulder City.

Reno High senior Cael Mattioli was second in 16:09.6 and Reno junior Eric Ortega-Gammill was third in 16:15.1

Las Vegas' Shadow Ridge High School won the boys team title with 107 points while Reno was second with 108. Faith Lutheran was third with 113.

Read more: Galena's Raker wins girls cross country Regional, then races off to band competition

3A State

Spring Creek junior Nathan Thomas won the boys race in 16:21.6 and the Spartans won the boys 3A team title title with 35 points.

Elko junior Braylin Baggett was second at 16:29.0 and North Valleys junior Austin Key was third at 16:31.0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29IeZ4_0j0ytJm100

2A State

Noah McMahan, a sophomore at Incline, won the boys 2A race in 16:43.2.

Davin Avery from Lincoln County was second at 17:38.6.

North Tahoe won the boys 2A team title with 27 points while Lincoln County was second with 28. Incline was third with 50.

5A State boys results

3A State boys results

2A State boys results

Related: Ortega-Gammill wins cross country regional championship

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

