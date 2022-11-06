Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Pleasure Ridge Park, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash near Pleasure Ridge Park on Wednesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Arnoldtown Road and Hardwood Forest Drive around 6 p.m. That's near St. Andrews Church Road, which leads to Dixie Highway.
wdrb.com
1 dead after motorcycle hit a utility pole near Louisville's Schnitzelburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcycle crash near the Schnitzelburg neighborhood killed a man early Wednesday morning. In a news release, Louisville Metro Police said 6th Division officers were called to Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue just after midnight. That's near the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Shelby Street.
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville police locate missing 48-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit has canceled an alert for a 48-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. A note from Louisville Metro Police said Teresa Ellis Vannatta was found safe and will be reunited with loved ones.
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man operaitng a motorcycle has died after losing control and striking a utility pole. Louisville Metro police say the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Ave., just east of Preston St.
Wave 3
Teenager shot in Parkland neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night. Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
wvih.com
Kids Rob Louisville Code Inspector
A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being knocked to the ground and robbed of her personal handgun last week by two kids. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be working in pairs.
Wave 3
Family members memorialize man shot, killed outside KFC on Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a growing memorial outside the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Breckenridge Lane in the Hikes Point area for 33-year old Quinton Jones, the man who Louisville Metro police identified as being shot and killed at the location on Friday. LMPD said around 7:15 p.m. on
wdrb.com
Harrison County prosecutor says lethal force 'justified' when man pointed shotgun at officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County prosecutor said lethal force was justified when a man was shot by sheriff's deputy on Nov. 4. According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, deputies went to a home in Laconia, Indiana, to arrest a man on an escape warrant and other charges. The man, 28-year-old Michael Kerns Jr., first approached officers outside with a chainsaw and refused to listen to orders to put it down.
LMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue.
Operation Return Home canceled for missing woman in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: LMPD has canceled the ORH for Teresa Ellis/Vannatta. They say she was located safely and will be reunited with loved ones.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
wdrb.com
48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill
Wave 3
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being robbed last week by two kids. The kids knocked the inspector down and stole her personal handgun. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations.
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Taylor-Berry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood. Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue, just east of 7th Street Road, around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
17 juveniles, 13 adults arrested after drugs, guns found at Scott County party
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Scott County arrested 30 people on Sunday after a party where drugs, guns, and "disorderly conduct" were on display. Police were first called early Sunday due to someone calling in a vehicle that was blocking the road and obstructing traffic outside of a home on E. State Road 356
Wave 3
Police looking for missing Newburg teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old. According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen Sunday around 5:30p.m. in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive in the Newburg neighborhood. Evan has not contacted his parents and they are in fear of
wdrb.com
Louisville Police searching for 27-year-old man last seen near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a 27-year-old man who recently moved to Louisville and hasn't been seen for nearly a week. The LMPD's Missing Person Unit says Matthew Cooley's friends and family haven't heard from him since Nov. 1. Cooley was last seen in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, which is near Breckenridge Lane.
wdrb.com
Bullitt County Sheriff's new drone finds missing Shepherdsville woman in 15 minutes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office purchased its first drone on Nov. 1 and used it to possibly save a life three days later when it helped investigators find a missing woman in a wooded area. Family members had been searching on foot for hours for the
953wiki.com
Stabbing Leads to Madison Man's Arrest
Investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. November 6, 2022, at approximately 5:55 PM Madison Police arrested Donald T. Wynn 33, Madison, Indiana, for; attempted residential entry L-6 felony, intimidation L-5 felony, battery L-6 felony and battery with a deadly weapon L-5 felony. Madison Police responded to the 150
wdrb.com
Federal jury convicts men of drug trafficking around Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal jury convicted two Louisville men of a drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Frank Trammell Jr., 30, and Khalid Ashanti Rahemm II, 25, conspired to distribute fentanyl and heroin in the
