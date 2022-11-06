Read full article on original website
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Three New Jersey Powerball tickets win $1 million after delayed drawing
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — While no one in the New York City area won the $2.04 billion jackpot in Tuesday’s delayed drawing, three New Jersey winners took home $1 million, officials said. The winning tickets matched five of the white balls drawn to win the second-place prize. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing are: […]
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
WINNERS: 3 NJ Powerball Players Take Home $1M
Three lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million second-tier Powerball prize drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8. One California Lottery player won the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The cash value is $997.6 million. The million-dollar tickets were sold at...
NJ.com
15 Powerball tickets worth $150K, $50K sold at these N.J. stores
We know by now that no one across the country won Saturday’s record $1.6568 billion Powerball jackpot and that a $1 million second-prize ticket was sold at an Edison convenience store. But 15 other lucky Powerball ticket holders in New Jersey also won a significant amount of money by...
WINNERS: Seven $50K, One $100K Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ
Winners! Eight lucky Powerball tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn from the Monday, Nov. 7 drawing, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize, lottery officials confirmed. One of the tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $100,000. The tickets were sold at the following locations:. Passaic...
$50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold in Atlantic County, NJ
This past Saturday night's Powerball drawing was very profitable for one player in Atlantic County. The winning ticket reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Saturday, November 5th, according to New Jersey Lottery. The numbers drawn were: 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 20. The Power Play was 3X.
fox5ny.com
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City
The holiday season got one step closer on Saturday as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in Manhattan from its original home of Queensbury, New York. Credit: Nollaig O'Connor via Storyful.
fox5ny.com
American Airlines Flight 587 memorial held in Queens
NEW YORK - A memorial service was held in Queens on Saturday marking the 21st anniversary of the crash of American Airlines Flight 587. On November 12, 2001, the plane, an Airbus A300-600, crashed into Belle Harbor, on the Rockaway Peninsula of Queens shortly after taking off from JFK International Airport, barely a month after the September 11 terrorist attacks.
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
fox5ny.com
Rockefeller Christmas Tree cut down and heading to NYC
NEW YORK - The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been cut down and is on its way to New York City. This year's tree is from Queensbury, a town in New York's Warren County, roughly 200 miles north of New York City. The 82-foot tall Norway Spruce will be...
New Jersey Powerball winner takes home $1 million prize; 16 others won $50,000
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — While nobody won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot, a New Jersey winner took home $1 million in Saturday’s drawing, according to the Lottery. The winning million-dollar ticket was sold at the Quick Stop at 940 Inman Ave. in Edison. In addition, 16 New Jersey tickets matched four of the five white […]
fox5ny.com
Tracking Nicole: NY and NJ weather
Nick Gregory is tracking Nicole, which hit Florida as a hurricane and is now a tropical depression. The New York City metro area could see heavy rain and strong wind gusts from the remnants of Nicole as it heads north.
Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000
NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday. The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000 Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park Omsharda in Queens Village Bono's Deli in Manhattan Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows Stewart's...
fox5ny.com
Man in wheelchair choked and robbed outside of Bergdorf Goodman
NEW YORK - A New York City man who is confined to a wheelchair was choked and robbed by a thug in Midtown Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The 40-year-old man was in his wheelchair in front of the Bergdorf Goodman store on 5th Ave. just south of Central Park.
New Jersey’s Newest $3,000 Stimulus Leaves Out Very Important Group
Everything is more expensive and all of us are hurting; Or at least everyone I talk to is. According to NewsBreak.com, groceries are approximately 10% higher and the average family has had to take $7,000 from their savings in the last year to make ends meet. There is another plan...
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley, New York Store Again!
Do you want to win the record Powerball jackpot? You might want to purchase tickets at this extremely lucky Hudson Valley, New York store. All eyes remain on the Powerball lottery jackpot. That's because no one hit Saturday's jackpot. If someone had won the $1.6 billion jackpot that would have been a Powerball record.
The Oldest Town in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
New Jersey is full of history and we have discussed many historical people, places, and things in the Garden State. New Jersey being one of the first colonies in the United States makes it easy to have a rich history. We were among the first so we are among the oldest in America.
NY1
Mega Millions ticket worth over $1M sold in Manhattan
A Mega Millions ticket worth over $1 million was sold in Manhattan for Tuesday night’s lottery drawing, according to the New York Gaming Commission. The second-prize ticket was sold at Gateway News on Greenwich Street, near Church Street in lower Manhattan, the commission said in a press release. The winning numbers were 5-13-29-38-59.
A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold in New Jersey
We know how big the drawing was for the NJ Lotter Powerball on Saturday night. The drawing was worth $1.5 Billion and there were no winners except for a couple of good winners in New Jersey, maybe not the billion, but some winners. We all buy lottery tickets and put...
fox5ny.com
NYC mom of gun violence victim reaches out to help prevent more tragedies
NEW YORK - The anti-gun violence organization "Not Another Child" has met with grieving families across New York City for 15 years, but on Saturday, volunteers cut the ribbon on their first office space in East Harlem. The organization was founded by Oresa Napper-Williams, whose son Andrell was shot to...
