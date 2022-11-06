ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily Voice

WINNERS: 3 NJ Powerball Players Take Home $1M

Three lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million second-tier Powerball prize drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8. One California Lottery player won the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The cash value is $997.6 million. The million-dollar tickets were sold at...
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Seven $50K, One $100K Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ

Winners! Eight lucky Powerball tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn from the Monday, Nov. 7 drawing, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize, lottery officials confirmed. One of the tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $100,000. The tickets were sold at the following locations:. Passaic...
fox5ny.com

American Airlines Flight 587 memorial held in Queens

NEW YORK - A memorial service was held in Queens on Saturday marking the 21st anniversary of the crash of American Airlines Flight 587. On November 12, 2001, the plane, an Airbus A300-600, crashed into Belle Harbor, on the Rockaway Peninsula of Queens shortly after taking off from JFK International Airport, barely a month after the September 11 terrorist attacks.
QUEENS, NY
92.7 WOBM

Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
DUMONT, NJ
fox5ny.com

Rockefeller Christmas Tree cut down and heading to NYC

NEW YORK - The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been cut down and is on its way to New York City. This year's tree is from Queensbury, a town in New York's Warren County, roughly 200 miles north of New York City. The 82-foot tall Norway Spruce will be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Tracking Nicole: NY and NJ weather

Nick Gregory is tracking Nicole, which hit Florida as a hurricane and is now a tropical depression. The New York City metro area could see heavy rain and strong wind gusts from the remnants of Nicole as it heads north.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000

NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday. The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000 Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park  Omsharda in Queens Village Bono's Deli in Manhattan Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows  Stewart's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man in wheelchair choked and robbed outside of Bergdorf Goodman

NEW YORK - A New York City man who is confined to a wheelchair was choked and robbed by a thug in Midtown Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The 40-year-old man was in his wheelchair in front of the Bergdorf Goodman store on 5th Ave. just south of Central Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Mega Millions ticket worth over $1M sold in Manhattan

A Mega Millions ticket worth over $1 million was sold in Manhattan for Tuesday night’s lottery drawing, according to the New York Gaming Commission. The second-prize ticket was sold at Gateway News on Greenwich Street, near Church Street in lower Manhattan, the commission said in a press release. The winning numbers were 5-13-29-38-59.
MANHATTAN, NY

