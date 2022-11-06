ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

Altra Federal Credit preps for upcoming ‘Teens and Money’ seminar

By Charlotte Hansen
 3 days ago

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Altra Federal Credit Union wants to give area teens a dose of the real world.

The bank will host free ‘Teens and Money” seminar to teach them about spending money wisely.

That will run from noon until 1:30 p.m. on November 13 in Onalaska.

The session is for teens between the ages of 13 and 17 and will focus on human behavior and the psychology of shopping.

Teens can also learn what to keep in mind when they shop and even will have the chance to win some prizes.

Registration is required if your teen would like to attend.

You can sign up on the registration website .

