Indianapolis, IN

NECN

Patriots Players Claim Colts New What Plays They Were Going to Run

Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts...
NECN

Lil Wayne Not Sure If Aaron Rodgers Wants to Win

Lil Wayne not sure if Aaron Rodgers wants to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Like many Packers fans, Lil Wayne was once again disappointed with Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. The star quarterback threw three interceptions, including two endzone interceptions in the first half, as Green Bay fell to...
GREEN BAY, WI
NECN

Why Isn't Jalen Hurts Favored to Win 2022 NFL MVP?

Why isn't Jalen Hurts favored to win 2022 NFL MVP? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Week 9 of the NFL season is in the books, and the contenders are separating themselves from the pretenders. The Eagles are the lone unbeaten team, and just one team – the Vikings, who they have already beaten – is within two games of them in the standings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NECN

NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys Are Targeting Odell Beckham Jr.?

Beckham Jr. could return to NFC East on unexpected team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The NFC East is surprisingly the best division in football through Week 9, something few if any expected heading into the year, and the race for playoff positioning is getting spicy. And if the...
NECN

Josh Allen, Micah Parsons Among PFT's Midseason Award Winners

Josh Allen, Micah Parsons among PFT’s midseason award winners originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. With Week 9 in the books, the NFL is officially onto the second half of the 2022 regular season. As playoff races heat up, so will award races. Many of the expected favorites for...

