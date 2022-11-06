ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
Head Hog Eric Musselman discusses Nick Smith, Jr.’s status following Hogs’ season-opening win without star freshman guard

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Nick Smith, Jr., missed the 2022-23 season opener against North Dakota State on Monday at Bud Walton Arena. The freshman from Jacksonville — one of 20 players on the preseason John Wooden Award (national player of the year) watch list — is going through right knee management and was withheld for precautionary measures, according to a source.
Sunday alcohol sales pass in Bentonville and Rogers

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays, according to recent polling numbers. According to Benton County election results, in Rogers over 70% voted for alcohol sales on Sundays. In Bentonville, 74% of voters were in favor. The Keep...
Republicans sweep most legislative races in Northwest Arkansas

Republicans by far won a majority of the competitive legislative races in Northwest Arkansas, with Rep. David Whitaker of Fayetteville the only Democrat to win Tuesday night (Nov. 8) against a Republican opponent. The booming Northwest Arkansas region will send just four Democrats to the Arkansas Legislature. Rep. Whitaker defeated...
Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
Ark. woman accused of stealing man & late wife’s money

JAY, Okla. – An arrest warrant was issued for an Arkansas woman accused of creating nearly 200 fraudulent financial transactions and pawning the victim’s dead wife’s jewelry. Michelle L. Medina, 63, of Tonitown, is charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. A $10,000 outstanding...
