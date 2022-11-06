Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
bestofarkansassports.com
A Reality Check on Kendal Briles’ Authority & Arkansas’ Supposed Quarterback Controversy
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football program hasn’t had a quarterback controversy since Sam Pittman took over nearly three years ago and, despite what a segment of the fan base believes, it still doesn’t. Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is obviously banged up, but that’s a fact of life...
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eric Musselman updates the status of G Nick Smith Jr. before Friday's game against Fordham
Many in the college basketball world have been waiting for Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. to take the floor for the Razorbacks. Smith Jr. was a top five recruit in the nation for the Class of 2022 and the 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard from North Little Rock, is currently ranked No. 4 in ESPN’s 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas basketball to be without 5-star freshman for Monday's season opener
Arkansas basketball fans will have to wait to see Nick Smith’s 2022-23 debut as a Razorback. The team has announced Smith will not be playing Monday against North Dakota State. There is no timetable for Smith’s return to play. Mason Choate of Arkansas Rivals shared the details of...
nwahomepage.com
Head Hog Eric Musselman discusses Nick Smith, Jr.’s status following Hogs’ season-opening win without star freshman guard
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Nick Smith, Jr., missed the 2022-23 season opener against North Dakota State on Monday at Bud Walton Arena. The freshman from Jacksonville — one of 20 players on the preseason John Wooden Award (national player of the year) watch list — is going through right knee management and was withheld for precautionary measures, according to a source.
nwahomepage.com
Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & more
Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & Did Muss Blow it With Ron Holland?. Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena …. Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & Did Muss Blow it With Ron Holland?. Deakins wins tight race for Washington County...
Marijuana dispensaries react to Issue 4 failing
Recreational use marijuana will remain illegal in the state of Arkansas.
5newsonline.com
Sunday alcohol sales pass in Bentonville and Rogers
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays, according to recent polling numbers. According to Benton County election results, in Rogers over 70% voted for alcohol sales on Sundays. In Bentonville, 74% of voters were in favor. The Keep...
kansascitymag.com
What’s new in Northwest Arkansas, one of our favorite weekend getaway spots
The Ozarks are old. The hills of southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas were among the original geographical features on the continent, with some rocks on the ground there having been made upwards of a half-billion years ago. But grab a stool at the new German beer bar in the booming...
uatrav.com
Robinson declines return to provost position, persists with chancellor candidacy
UA System President Don Bobbitt announced four finalists in the nationwide search for a new university chancellor Sept. 2. More than nine weeks have passed since the announcement, and the UA Board of Trustees has not released a decision. The board held a special meeting and executive session to discuss...
talkbusiness.net
Republicans sweep most legislative races in Northwest Arkansas
Republicans by far won a majority of the competitive legislative races in Northwest Arkansas, with Rep. David Whitaker of Fayetteville the only Democrat to win Tuesday night (Nov. 8) against a Republican opponent. The booming Northwest Arkansas region will send just four Democrats to the Arkansas Legislature. Rep. Whitaker defeated...
River Valley election results
RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in the River Valley area took to the polls to vote on November 8. You can view the results of Sebastian, Crawford, Johnson and Franklin counties below.
Washington County election results
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County voters took to the polls on November 8 to vote on a number of issues and positions. You can view all Washington County election results below.
Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day
ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
Benton County election results
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in Benton County took to the polls on November 8 to vote on a variety of issues. You can view all results in Benton County below.
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
Training Site for Nuclear Transportation Happens in Arkansas
There's been a lot of talk in the news lately about nuclear bombs, testing on nuclear warheads, and a possible nuclear war. But did you know that the Department of Energy has a training location for nuclear transportation in Arkansas?. Yeah, that's right it kinda blew my mind too! No...
Tyson CFO arrested, fell asleep in wrong home
Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday morning after becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home.
fourstateshomepage.com
Ark. woman accused of stealing man & late wife’s money
JAY, Okla. – An arrest warrant was issued for an Arkansas woman accused of creating nearly 200 fraudulent financial transactions and pawning the victim’s dead wife’s jewelry. Michelle L. Medina, 63, of Tonitown, is charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. A $10,000 outstanding...
Comments / 1