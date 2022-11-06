On the Georgia Trail: Herschel Walker urges GOP ‘team effort’ to win

HIRAM — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley had a message for the GOP faithful who had flocked to a Herschel Walker rally here: “America is counting on the people of Georgia.”

Judging from the crowded bank of television cameras and the scrum of photographers, the nation is certainly watching Georgia. News outlets from as far away as Japan and France trekked to west Georgia to see Walker, who polls say is running neck-and-neck with his Democratic opponent, Raphael Warnock.

As it did in 2021, control of the U.S. Senate could hinge on Georgia, and so, with just two days left until Election Day, attention from the national and international media is intensifying.

Roughly 300 supporters showed up Sunday in the parking lot outside of Pirate Printing. Haley implored them not to take for granted the prediction of a “red wave” ushering in Republicans this cycle.

“The win that will happen in Georgia will simply be based on turnout: Do more of us show up than they do,” Haley said.

Walker delivered what has become a familiar stump speech linking Warnock to President Joe Biden.

“You see what he’s given us already? In two short years, he’s given us high inflation. In two short years, he’s given us this border that’s wide open, and in two short years, he voted to put men in women’s sports,” Walker said. “I’m telling you it’s time to change right now.”

The former University of Georgia football star also threw in a reference to his alma mater’s victory Saturday over the University of Tennessee.

“Y’all just saw how Georgia beat Tennessee, did you not?” he asked. “And the way they beat them is by being a team, and that means coming together.”

https://twitter.com/shannonajc1/status/1589324167668797442

SAVANNAH — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock needs fellow Democrats to turn out in strong numbers in order to win on Tuesday, but he also needs support from moderates if he is to win a full term in office in his swing state.

And he said his model for accomplishing that goal is a Republican predecessor, the late U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson.

“We didn’t agree about a whole range of things, but we were genuinely friendly and friends,” Warnock said. “And one of the things that I respected about Johnny Isakson is you never had any doubt that he loved the state.”

Warnock said he hopes voters have seen his willingness to challenge Democratic leaders when he felt it was needed and also his willingness to work with Republicans on the issues. And he said partisanship should not usurp questions about character and competence when it comes to candidates on the ballot.

“I think we are in a terrible place if all anybody ever does is put on a blue jersey and a red jersey and if they’re wearing your team’s jersey it doesn’t matter about their character,” he said. “I just refuse to accept that premise — I do — and so my arms are open to all Georgians.”

Warnock had company on the trail Sunday: fellow Morehouse College alum and filmmaker Spike Lee. He was decked out in a hat, tie and sweater, all in the school’s signature maroon.

While thanking volunteers before heading out for some door-knocking, Lee encouraged them to keep working to get more votes for the Democratic incumbent.

“There’s still some time on the clock,” he said. “Let’s go!”

https://twitter.com/ajconwashington/status/1589352867017920512

