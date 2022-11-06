Read full article on original website
Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution
Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
nationalinterest.org
Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria
The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why
As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
americanmilitarynews.com
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
A passenger smoked a cigarette in a plane bathroom and sparked a trash can fire during a flight, airline said
An Israeli passenger smoked a cigarette in the plane's bathroom on an El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Bangkok on Friday, per The Times of Israel.
Tankers filled with dirty Russian oil are piling up around Asian ports ahead of fresh EU sanctions
Tankers carrying Russian oil have settled at ports near Malaysia and Singapore ahead of the next round of EU sanctions. Roughly 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil was sitting on vessels for the week ending October 24. New European Union sanctions will ban insurance on tankers holding Russian oil...
An American man tried to bring a live alligator onto a flight in his suitcase, but he was caught before boarding in Munich Airport
The three-foot-long albino alligator was discovered through the airport security's X-ray scanner, German media reported.
Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in western India
Surveillance video captured the moment an old suspension bridge gave way over a river in India's Gujarat state, killing more than 130 people and injuring scores more.Oct. 31, 2022.
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
Rishi Sunak junks Liz Truss's plan to move British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after ex-PM ordered review as she mulled copying Donald Trump
Rishi Sunak has junked his predecessor Liz Truss's plan to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Downing Street confirmed today. No10 revealed the new Prime Minister had 'no plans' to pursue a controversial relocation of the British consulate in the Middle East country. 'It has...
The Jewish Press
Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran
An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
Benjamin Netanyahu may be back – but the true victory belongs to Israel’s far right | Lloyd Green
The election of Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Religious Zionism party could put enormous pressure on Israel’s international relationships, says US attorney Lloyd Green
Tourist hostages including British and US holidaymakers are RELEASED after they were held for 24 hours on a river boat by indigenous group in Peru
A group of tourists including Britons and Americans have been freed after they were taken hostage by an indigenous group in a remote part of the Amazon rainforest in Peru. They were travelling on river boats along with travellers from France, Spain and Switzerland when they were detained on the Cuninico river.
"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
UK executive at Saudi Aramco gets jail time alongside 'very serious' criminals for using a satellite phone in India
A British executive for the oil company Saudi Aramco spent a week locked up in an Indian jail alongside some 'very serious' criminals after he visited the country for a yoga retreat. Fergus MacLeod, head of investor relations for the world's largest oil exporter, was arrested at a hotel at...
A flight from Turkey to the UK was intercepted by Royal Air Force jets and forced to land 200 miles from its destination after a 'security threat'
The Jet2 flight was due to land at Manchester Sirport, but was escorted to Stansted near London. The flight landed safely and no one was hurt.
The Jewish Press
Black Israeli Woman Runs Marathon. NY Times Calls Israel Racist
Lonah Chemtai Salpeter has been winning marathons around the world, representing Israel. The Kenyan immigrant to Israel will be running the New York City Marathon on November 6, 2022, so The New York Times thought it an opportune time to write a story about this Black Israeli who has an excellent chance of winning the race.
Blaze roasts side of downtown Dubai high-rise in latest fire
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire broke out early Monday at a 35-story high-rise in downtown Dubai near the world’s tallest building, racing up the side of the structure in the same way seen in other blazes fueled by flammable siding material. A resident at the...
The Jewish Press
Energean Announces New Gas Discovery Off Israeli Coast
Energean plc announced on Monday the discovery of a commercially viable deposit of natural gas, containing an estimated 13 billion cubic meters (bcm), at its Zeus-01 drilling site located off Israel’s coast, the company said in a statement. A post-well analysis of the find is currently being conducted. The...
BBC
Why an old train could point to a clean energy future
An old diesel freight train in British Columbia, Canada is about to get a new lease of life. Local firm Hydrogen in Motion (H2M) is currently converting the Green Goat locomotive to run on a mix of hydrogen and battery power. The so-called switcher locomotive performs tasks such as transporting...
