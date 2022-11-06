Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Former Vikings WR Joins 49ers for Potential Playoff Run
Another former Vikings WR is on the move this week. Tajae Sharpe played with the Vikings during the 2020 season, and now, he hops over to the San Francisco 49ers to help with their potential playoff run. In order to free up room for Sharp, the Niners released TE Troy Fumagalli.
Vikings might be facing Case Keenum at quarterback in Week 10 vs. Bills
The Minnesota Vikings will be traveling to Buffalo to take on the 6-2 Bills in Week 10. Tipico Sportsbook has Buffalo favored by 7.5 points, but those odds might change due to an injury Bills quarterback Josh Allen suffered on Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets. Per NFL Network’s...
NBC Sports
Jim Irsay did an abrupt about-face on Frank Reich; is Chris Ballard next?
Eight days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that Irsay is giving no thought to firing coach Frank Reich. Irsay apparently has given some thought to it since then. Reich is out, despite the team’ 3-5-1 record. And despite basically having a shift from quarterback Matt...
Watch: O'Connell's rousing speech ends on Kirk Cousins: 'Get him his chains!'
The Vikings head coach praised his team's belief.
NBC Sports
Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays
Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
NBC Sports
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich
The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins
Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
WGMD Radio
Vikings ice out Kirk Cousins on plane after sixth straight win
The Minnesota Vikings didn’t look their best on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but after a 20-17 victory with a game-winning field goal, they don’t mind as their win streak moved to six games. The flight home, then, was one for celebration. And no one celebrates quite like...
NBC Sports
Furious Steph gets tech for yelling at ref after no-call
Steph Curry was heated in the Warriors' (4-7) 116-113 win over the Kings (3-6) on Monday night and rightfully so. Midway through the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center, Curry drove by Malik Monk, stopped and banked in a tough jumper. Monk came down on Curry, sending the reigning NBA Finals MVP crashing to the ground.
NBC Sports
Harrison Smith: Kirk Cousins makes plays to win and that’s all that matters
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got to revisit one of his most memorable NFL moments after Sunday’s win in Washington. Cousins was playing for Washington in 2015 when he shouted “You like that!” after a comeback win and he authored another one on Sunday. The Vikings were down 17-7 in the fourth quarter, but they scored the final 13 points of the game and Cousins reprised his famous line when accepting a game ball from head coach Kevin O’Connell in the team’s locker room.
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: It’s an “honor” to play in Germany
On Sunday, the two teams who entered the NFL at the same time will become the first teams to play a regular-season game in Germany. In Munich at 9:30 a.m. ET, it will be the Buccaneers “hosting” the Seahawks. Coach Pete Carroll said that his team is embracing the opportunity, despite the long trip they’ll be making.
NBC Sports
Belichick makes surprising admission about Patriots tipping plays
The Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots pride themselves on out-scheming other teams and keeping their opponents off-balance. So, it was eye-opening to read that several Patriots players claimed they could hear Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays before the snap Sunday. But it was even more...
NBC Sports
What Eagles learned from self-scouting tackling issues
Nick Sirianni on Friday claimed he wasn’t concerned about the Eagles tackling issues. The Eagles’ head coach said they would work to correct those issues like they did after the Detroit game in Week 1. And they’d have an extra few days to do it this time around.
NBC Sports
Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: It’s special
The Bears weren’t able to pull out a win against the Dolphins on Sunday, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort by quarterback Justin Fields. Fields threw three touchdowns and ran for 178 yards and another score in the 35-32 loss, which set a record for a quarterback’s rushing yards and continued a run of strong play for a quarterback who is taking major strides in his second NFL season. Those strides were the focus for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus when he discussed Fields’ peformance after the loss.
NBC Sports
Roob's observations: Do Eagles need to get Smith going again?
Is DeVonta Smith’s declining production cause for concern? Is it time to give Nakobe Dean some playing time? Is it too early to start thinking about the 2023 draft?. All that and tons more in today’s edition of Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Observations!. 1. It’s been surprising...
Where Bears Hold an Edge in Matchups Against Lions
The Bears face a defense not rated as high as many of those they've seen in recent weeks when they play Detroit.
NBC Sports
Deebo reveals his initial reaction to 49ers' CMC trade
Deebo Samuel, one of the NFL's best playmakers, watched like all the 49ers Faithful as the front office pulled off the Oct. 20 trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey. "I was like, man, we're getting another guy that's really good with the football in his hands," San Francisco's standout wide receiver told Justin Melo of 49ers Webzone. "Before we traded for him, we had myself, [George] Kittle, BA [Brandon Aiyuk], Jauan [Jennings], and Ray-Ray [McCloud III]. I can go down the line and name everybody.
NBC Sports
NFL Twitter reacts to Colts firing Frank Reich
Another head coach has been fired in the midst of the 2022 NFL season. First, it was the Carolina Panthers’ Matt Rhule, and now the Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich. After a 3-5-1 start to the 2022 season, the Colts announced the now-former coach’s departure on Monday. Fans...
Best photos from Kirk Cousins' win in return to Washington
The Minnesota Vikings are sitting with a lead of 4.5 games in the NFC North after a 20-17 win over the Washington Commanders. The vibes are immaculate with this team right now and the camaraderie is excellent. The game was an ugly one that was marred by miscues throughout. Despite...
The Triple Pick and 7 Other Thoughts Following the Vikings’ Week 9 Win
Snagging the win in week 9 didn’t look like it’d materialize for the Vikings. Nay, the Commanders seemed to be in a position to climb to 5-4, largely because of a dominant effort from their defensive line and an unfortunate collision between Camryn Bynum and the official. Thankfully,...
