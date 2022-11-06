Read full article on original website
Gavin Newsom slammed by experts after shifting blame for California's record gas prices
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has been blaming the oil industry for high gas prices in California, but experts say the evidence just isn’t there. "You'd have to explain why [oil companies are] ripping people off 50% more in California than the rest of the world and why they only choose to do it now," economist David Kreutzer of the Institute for Energy Research told Fox News. "The big problem is we have policies in place, especially in California, that make it difficult to expand supply. When you have these rules and regulations that prevent markets from responding as robustly as they could, then prices are going to go up.”
Live Results: 2022 Midterm Elections
See results for key races for the House of Representatives, Senate, and governor seats across the US.
Black Women Poised To Make History In The 2022 Midterm Elections
ESSENCE highlights some of the women who could make Black history in key midterm races across the country. As early voting has begun, the 2022 midterm elections are underway. With a record number of Black candidates running for political office from the local to the federal level, there is a chance to see many firsts for Black leadership across the country.
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban
Here's a look at the RV ban implemented by the state of California and why it's now having trouble dealing with the effects of the legislation. The post Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This California City Could Run Out of Water by the End of the Year
While much of California complains about water restrictions, which limit when and how much residents can water their laws, the Central Valley city of Coalinga is legitimately running out of water. Hydrants, which were tested in August by the fire chief, were determined to be nearly empty. The city is...
Newsom rejects every California city's homelessness plan in stinging rebuke
Oakland's mayor says she was "perplexed" by the decision.
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.28.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * Donald Trump seemed quite certain earlier this year that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp would lose his re-election bid. That now appears unlikely: The latest Monmouth University poll found 55% of Georgians are prepared to support the Republican incumbent, while 43% are prepared to back Stacey Abrams, Kemp’s Democratic rival.
Gen Z Opinions Shaking Republicans In Midterm Elections
Gen Z’s opinions on voter issues may hurt Republicans in the midterm elections. In November, voters will head to the polls and determine the makeup of Congress for the following two years. Since the end of the primary elections, both parties have been preparing for the midterms and there is much speculation about who will win,
California election results: Where each of the propositions stand
California voters approved Prop. 1, and San Franciscans favored moving to even-year elections.
The Day After Democrats Lose | Opinion
Republicans would do well to ignore advice from those who never before cared for their welfare.
Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections
Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy. History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
The most important midterm elections to watch ahead of Election Day
Election Day is nearly upon us.Republicans hope that Americans’ frustration with inflation and the economy, as well as rising crime, will obfuscate their concerns about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization decision overturning Roe v Wade. Conversely, Democrats hope to make abortion a centrepiece of the election, but also hope to point “MAGA Republicans” as threats to democracy and highlight the January 6 insurrection. Here are the most important elections to watch this cycle. Nevada SenateFormer presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have campaigned for Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in Las Vegas, as if to underline...
Midterm Elections Come Down to the Wire
Election day comes Tuesday, putting a range of major issues up for grabs as both parties battle for control of the House, Senate and gubernatorial races around the country. The latest polling shows a tight but favorable electoral landscape for Republicans. FiveThirtyEight’s analysis and compilation of generic polls found voters overall prefer that Republicans control Congress by 1.2%.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom leads "Yes on Prop 1" rally in Long Beach
Gov. Gavin Newsom headlined a Long Beach rally Sunday to muster support for Proposition 1, which would formally establish a right to reproductive freedom, most notably the right to an abortion, in the state constitution.Proposition 1 was drafted by the state Legislature as a direct response to the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which had established the federal right to an abortion for nearly 50 years."It's local government. It's states like California that are on the front lines of rights all across this country," Newsom told the roughly 500 people gathered for the rally at Long Beach...
California's Newsom wins 2nd term, is White House run next?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrat Gavin Newsom easily won a second term as California’s governor on Tuesday, beating a little-known Republican state senator by mostly ignoring him while campaigning against the policies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two leading Republicans who also won reelection and like Newsom may run for president.
What's at stake in the 2022 midterm elections?
The 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday could be the most consequential in years, possibly defying political history and resetting modern political norms as control of the House and Senate will be decided.Every seat in the House of Representatives is up for grabs, as are 35 U.S. Senate seats and 36 governorships. Several more down-ballot races for secretary of state, attorney general or control of state legislatures could have wide-ranging effects on the management of the 2024 presidential elections, as could hot-button issues like abortion rights, climate change and health care. How to watch 2022 election night results and live coverageRepublican lead...
US midterm elections: 'Angry, petrified'... US voters share their fears
More than 100 million Americans are voting in these congressional elections but a majority of them are pessimistic about the direction the country is heading. Why?. The number of dissatisfied voters rose to 85% in the summer, according to an AP/ Norc survey. Both Republicans and Democrats share this gloom but for different reasons.
Why won’t Gavin Newsom endorse Karen Bass?
Presented by YES on 26, NO on 27 - Coalition for Safe, Responsible Gaming. THE BUZZ: Among the heavyweight Democrats backing Rep. Karen Bass in the surprisingly tight Los Angeles mayor’s race, there is one glaring omission — Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom said early on in the campaign...
Voices: Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why
Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are too close to call on Wednesday morning, with final results not expected for weeks. But there is a loser declared for the midterms by Republicans and Democrats alike: Donald Trump.“Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans’ midterms performance: ‘Biggest loser tonight,’”blared the Fox News headline on Wednesday.CNN’s Jim Acostareported via Twitter, after speaking with a Trump adviser, that “Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after last night’s disappointing midterm results for the GOP. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s hand-picked contenders: “They were all bad candidates.”...
