Sheboygan Falls, WI

Wisconsin 4-year-old calls 911, saves mom suffering from seizure

By WTMJ Staff
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 2 days ago
Logan Mohr is your typical 4-year-old boy. He loves his toys, his trucks, and most importantly, his family. Now, this tiny, but mighty, 4-year-old is being called a hero for saving his mom's life.

" By God's grace, he gave me and my husband a son that knew what to do," said Logan's mom, Kayla Mohr.

Kayla Mohr suffers from chronic seizures. She says Logan is no stranger to her episodes and always does what he can to help.

" As he got older, we were like okay, when this happens to mommy, go get daddy," she said.

Last month, while Kayla Mohr was getting Logan ready for school, she knew something was off. Her husband was at work. She sat down, called 911, and put the phone on speaker. Minutes later, she began to seize.

LISTEN to the full 911 phone call:

Sheboygan Falls 4-year-old calls 911, saves mom suffering from seizure

Dispatcher: "911, what's the address of your emergency? Hello?"
Logan: "My mommy is having an episode."

It was the first time she heard the 911 recording between the dispatcher and her son, who could let emergency officials know what was happening.

Logan: "She's shaking her head and her legs."
Dispatcher: "Okay, is she able to talk to me on the phone?"
Logan: "No."
Dispatcher: "Do you know if that's called a seizure?"
Logan: "Yeah."

" I was feeling brave," said Logan.

Logan stayed on the phone until paramedics arrived and Kayla Mohr was able to get the help she needed.

"You can't train a kid to just do that," said Kayla Mohr. "It was just instinct."

Logan received a life-saving certificate and two medals from the Sheboygan County Sheriff's office for his bravery. An honor fit for a hero.

"He's my little superman," said Kayla Mohr.

This article was written by Taylor Lumpkin for WTMJ.

