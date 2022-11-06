Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away 3 million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis
The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
'I'm not spending my Celtics money' says Boston superstar Jayson Tatum
Fans of Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum may not know the St. Louis native has struggled to make ends meet in his past, even living under the threat of eviction at one point when his home was at risk of a bank foreclosure. So, with that in mind, it should probably come as no surprise that Tatum is not especially big on spending the money he earns from the Celtics.
John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100
Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
BREAKING: Dwight Howard Signs With New Team
On Monday night, Dwight Howard announced that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards. The eight-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Shannon Sharpe Accuses The Brooklyn Nets Of Trying To Rob Kyrie Irving Of His Dignity
Shannon Sharpe hits out at the Nets, says they're robbing Kyrie Irving of his dignity.
Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."
Julius Erving says Kyrie Irving has not played his final game in the NBA.
Shocking Update About Anthony Davis’ Lakers Future
To the surprise of virtually no one, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily to begin the 2022-23 NBA season. While they have gotten things figured out for the most part defensively, this team is severely flawed on the offensive side of the court. Los Angeles is currently 7th in...
Stephen Curry Wants The Warriors To Make Changes If They Want To Be A Serious Team
Stephen Curry urges the Golden State Warriors to make some changes in their game after almost losing the game against the Sacramento Kings.
SB Nation
LeBron James lied about listening to Migos in 2010, and has a history of telling little fibs
The NBA community has been mourning the death of rapper Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Ball, since he was killed in Houston last week. Takeoff was 1/3rd of Migos, the popular rap trio from Atlanta that went to the top of the charts with their sophomore album “Culture” and were often seen in NBA circles.
Zion Williamson Gets Real On People Making Fun Of His Weight: "I Don't Think They Realized What Kind Of Impact That Can Have..."
Zion Williamson gives his honest tkae on the weight jokes he's received.
Stephen Curry’s Elegant Car Collection: The Greatest Shooter Has Great Taste
Stephen Curry's car collection is classy and amazing.
This Lakers-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving
Have you ever looked back at a particular moment in your life and thought, “I should have seen that coming?” Sometimes, NBA teams suffer the same fate. Perhaps you got fired from a job. When you didn’t get invited to the Christmas Party, you should have seen it as a sign that your time was coming. Instead, you told yourself it was an oversight.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check
Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Golf Digest
Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy
Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
Former Knicks Head Coach Thinks It's Shame The Nets Fired Steve Nash: "He's A Model For What We Say We Want In Leadership"
Jeff Van Gundy is upset over the Brooklyn Nets firing Steve Nash while discussing the coaching changes of the team.
Lakers Star Could Reportedly Be Available For Trade
After acquiring him to be Los Angeles' central pillar for the next 10 years, the Lakers may be looking to move off All-Star big man Anthony Davis, according to Bill Simmons. Speaking on his podcast with The Ringer, "The Book of Basketball" author revealed there's been growing talk that AD could be available.
The Dodgers Send Two More Players to Free Agency
LA gets busy early at the GM meetings in Las Vegas.
Marc Stein Says Ime Udoka Had To Forfeit Half Of His $4 Million Salary As Part Of His Suspension
Marc Stein revealed that Ime Udoka had to forfeit half of his $4 million salary as part of his suspension.
Comments / 2