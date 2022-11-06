Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf Knights officially begin nationwide search for a new head football coach
ORANGE PARK, Fla.- The end of the high school football season brings up head coaching vacancies around the state of Florida. The one that just opened up at Oakleaf High School, however, was one that was predetermined back in June that it would be available once the season concluded. ...
Interlachen Rams go 10-0 in turnaround 2022 season, winning SSAC Atlantic title
INTERLACHEN, Fla.- Looking back at where the Interlachen Rams were as a football program just a year ago, they have come a long way. Coming off a 3-6 season, change was needed over at Interlachen in order for the team to take the next step. Taking the next step was winning the Sunshine State ...
Yulee, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
3 men arrested after running onto the Jaguars’ football field during game against the Raiders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — During the Jaguars’ victorious football game on Sunday, three men attempted to run on the field, with only one of them succeeding. Ethan Davies, 24, jumped over the barrier and ran through the field holding on to a football. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he continued his run across the field, causing the NFL game to come to a pause for a minute and 42 seconds.
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 10: Big shakeups in final ranking as playoffs arrive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This is the News4JAX Super 10 rankings of the season. It is being published a day earlier this week due to the election on Tuesday. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also wrap up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
Jacksonville homecoming - Carla Harris on leading to win
Jacksonville, Fl — Carla Harris, a Jacksonville native and Harvard graduate, is an internationally respected leader, author and one of the most sought-after speakers in the United States. But she remembers her pre-teen years at St. Pius V - and how inspired she was to hear from successful graduates.
Photos: Nicole impacts in NE Florida
Rich Jones is News Director and the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Jacksonville? Here’s the latest forecast track
Jacksonville is not in the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory ...
‘Where did this come from?’ Clay County neighbors prepare for unexpected storm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — Clay County neighbors are going through déjà vu as they prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. With Christmas just 46 days away, another storm is coming to town. ”I’m amazed,” said neighbor Thomas Mitchell as he let out a chuckle. “We don’t expect this, this time into the year.”
thejaxsonmag.com
Five mid-century modern neighborhoods to know
Arlington may forever be known as Jacksonville’s first major post-war suburb built for the accommodation of the automobile. Affiliated with the Gulf Life Insurance Company, H. Terry Parker was a driving force behind the insurance company’s growth and the development of Arlington. Parker began purchasing land in the area around 1943, when Arlington was still considered to be rural. By 1959, he owned 1,800 acres of property, making him Arlington’s largest landowner. Following the opening of the Mathews Bridge in 1953, Parker’s developments led to Arlington becoming the fastest growing part of Jacksonville during the 1950s and 1960s. In addition to his land developments, in 1955 Parker donated thirty acres of land to the Duval County School Board for a high school, named Terry Parker High School in his honor.
‘I’m still here’: Burton gives concession speech in Jacksonville Sheriff race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — While Democrat Lakesha Burton did not score victory against Republican T.K. Waters in the Jacksonville Sheriff race, she said she is still “fired up” about what’s next. To a room full of her supporters, Burton said there is still so much to be...
Nicole forms - strong onshore flow to increase through the week
Jacksonville, Fl — Northeast Florida braces for a late season tropical disturbance as Subtropical Storm Nicole. Gusty winds, heavy rain bands, and isolated severe weather is possible by mid-to-late week. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the beaches begin to feel impacts today through Wednesday. “This storm...
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Direct impacts for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia will begin late Wed.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. CLICK HERE FOR WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 LIVE UPDATES. Here are the latest updates on Nicole from Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh:. No direct Nicole impacts through tonight into midday Wed. Direct...
News4Jax.com
Republican T.K. Waters will serve as Jacksonville’s next sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County voters on Tuesday chose Republican T.K. Waters to serve as the next sheriff of Jacksonville. The results were still tricking in at about 8 p.m., but the gap between the candidates was enough for Waters to clinch victory over his Democratic opponent, Lakesha Burton.
News4Jax.com
Mayor: Veterans Day Parade canceled Friday, Jacksonville Fair closing Thursday because of Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the closures and major schedule changes in preparation for Nicole, the Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade and breakfast on Friday will not take place, Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday. Nicole was upgraded to a Tropical Storm on Tuesday and its biggest threat to the Jacksonville area...
Hurricane Nicole: Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Warning issued for eastern Clay County
Hurricane Nicole set to make landfall in Florida.Image via National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Clay County on Wednesday night. Rain chances are 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Wind gusts could reach as high as 34 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
News4Jax.com
Latest closures, cancelations around Jacksonville area due to Hurricane Nicole
Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and...
Migos rapper Takeoff's death hits home for Jacksonville mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inspiring, innovative and creative are words used to describe Takeoff, the rapper shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. Loved ones say he was at a Houston bowling alley when he was gunned down. It’s a story that hits home for many people, including a...
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Evacuation orders in affect for Clay County, Nassau County
Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. Read live updates below:. Nassau County has issued Evacuation Orders for Zones A & D. An Evacuation Zone Map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bridge along First Coast Expressway to be replaced
Southland Holdings LLC announced Nov. 8 it has been awarded a $596 million contract to construct a new bridge along Florida 23 – the First Coast Expressway – near Jacksonville for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes building a 1.8-mile, four-lane bridge over the...
