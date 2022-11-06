ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

High School Soccer PRO

Yulee, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Andrew Jackson High School soccer team will have a game with Yulee HS on November 08, 2022, 16:00:00.
YULEE, FL
Action News Jax

3 men arrested after running onto the Jaguars' football field during game against the Raiders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — During the Jaguars’ victorious football game on Sunday, three men attempted to run on the field, with only one of them succeeding. Ethan Davies, 24, jumped over the barrier and ran through the field holding on to a football. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he continued his run across the field, causing the NFL game to come to a pause for a minute and 42 seconds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 10: Big shakeups in final ranking as playoffs arrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This is the News4JAX Super 10 rankings of the season. It is being published a day earlier this week due to the election on Tuesday. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also wrap up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Jacksonville? Here's the latest forecast track

Jacksonville is not in the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Five mid-century modern neighborhoods to know

Arlington may forever be known as Jacksonville’s first major post-war suburb built for the accommodation of the automobile. Affiliated with the Gulf Life Insurance Company, H. Terry Parker was a driving force behind the insurance company’s growth and the development of Arlington. Parker began purchasing land in the area around 1943, when Arlington was still considered to be rural. By 1959, he owned 1,800 acres of property, making him Arlington’s largest landowner. Following the opening of the Mathews Bridge in 1953, Parker’s developments led to Arlington becoming the fastest growing part of Jacksonville during the 1950s and 1960s. In addition to his land developments, in 1955 Parker donated thirty acres of land to the Duval County School Board for a high school, named Terry Parker High School in his honor.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Republican T.K. Waters will serve as Jacksonville's next sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County voters on Tuesday chose Republican T.K. Waters to serve as the next sheriff of Jacksonville. The results were still tricking in at about 8 p.m., but the gap between the candidates was enough for Waters to clinch victory over his Democratic opponent, Lakesha Burton.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Bridge along First Coast Expressway to be replaced

Southland Holdings LLC announced Nov. 8 it has been awarded a $596 million contract to construct a new bridge along Florida 23 – the First Coast Expressway – near Jacksonville for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes building a 1.8-mile, four-lane bridge over the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

