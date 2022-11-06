ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Associated Press

Kaprizov scores twice on power play, Wild defeat Ducks 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A well-rested Kirill Kaprizov took out his frustrations on the Anaheim Ducks. The Minnesota forward — who received a match penalty and $5,000 fine for roughing Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty during the second period Tuesday night — scored two power-play goals as the Wild continued their dominance over the Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. “He was motivated with everything that went on last night,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. The game was tied 1-1 after two periods before the Wild took control. Matt Dumba scored the go-ahead goal 1:21 into the third when he put in a loose puck in front of the net.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Times

Boys basketball: Return of Joe Dix as East Hall coach has enthusiasm high at Valhalla

Home has been a major focus for Joe Dix, for a long time, and East Hall High School has been home for a major portion of his basketball coaching career. So it’s understandable that he is reveling in his latest homecoming as he returns to the bench as the Vikings head coach this fall for the first time since heading across the Hall-Gwinnett county line to coach at Collins Hill in 2018.
GAINESVILLE, GA

