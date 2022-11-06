ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC basketball notebook: Funny names, odd attendance and Opening Night phenomena

SEC Day 1 yielded several significant stories, many of which we’re catching up on after the fact. Buckle up and read on. Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler missed their opening win over Howard due to minor injury. A year ago, Kentucky looked offensively out of sync without Wheeler at point guard. But in Monday’s opener, Cason Wallace ensured that UK’s point guard situation could be interesting.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops comments on special teams issues

Kentucky has fallen short of the expectations largely this season after being projected as one of the best teams in the nation and one of the areas of concern has been special teams. Head coach Mark Stoops recently commented on that in his weekly radio show. “It’s a problem, it’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky stands in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology

The Kentucky Wildcats got their season off to a great start on Monday night with a 95-63 victory over Howard. Now that the season is officially underway, Joe Lunardi released an updated Bracketology on Tuesday and the Cats are Lunardi’s favorite to cut down the nets. Lunardi also has...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mizzou loses defensive back to NCAA transfer portal

Cornerback Davion Sistrunk announced on Twitter on Monday that he is leaving the Missouri program and heading to the NCAA transfer portal to continue his collegiate career elsewhere. “First off, I want to thank the University of Missouri for letting me be a part of their program for the last...
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky loses commitment from 2023 RB with multiple SEC offers

Kentucky lost a commitment from its 2023 recruiting class on Monday night. Khalifa Keith, a running back out of Alabama, decommitted from the Wildcats. He thanked Mark Stoops’ staff and Big Blue Nation in the tweeted note announcing his decision to reopen his recruitment. Keith, from Birmingham, Alabama, is...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Jordy Griggs signs with Kentucky Women’s Basketball

The Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball program has signed class of 2023 recruit Jordy Griggs, head coach Kyra Elzy announced Wednesday. Griggs, a 6-foot-2 guard from Moreno Valley (CA), is a 4-star prospect with a 91 grade by ESPN. Griggs, who plays for Club Durant on the Nike EYBL circuit under Tamika Dudley, is a combo guard with size, length and versatility.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Colin Goodfellow out for the season with serious injury

Kentucky starting punter Colin Goodfellow is out for the season with a serious injury, head coach Mark Stoops announced during his weekly press conference Monday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Backup Wilson Berry was listed as the starter on UK's...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Alabama RB Khalifa Keith decommits from Kentucky

Birmingham (Ala.) Parker running back Khalifa Keith (6-foot, 217) has decommitted from Kentucky. Keith has taken a few visits to Tennessee and picked up offers from the Volunteers, as well as Mississippi State and South Carolina. "First and foremost, I want to thank God for the opportunities I have been...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Two Powerball winners sold in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two winning Powerball tickets from Tuesday’s, drawing, were sold in Lexington. The winning Powerball numbers from today’s drawing were: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball 10. The two tickets were sold at the Minit Mart on Towne Center Dr. and the Kroger on Leestown Rd. The tickets are...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
kjluradio.com

Columbia man will head to trial next March for shooting man during heated dice game

A Columbia man accused of a fatal shooting two years ago will head to trial next spring. Rickey Murry, 50, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for shooting Corey Jordan, 51, of Columbia in August of 2020. According to court records, the pair were playing dice when they began arguing. Murry allegedly left the area and returned with a gun, shooting Jordan.
COLUMBIA, MO
WKYT 27

Drone video of Estill County wildfire

EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the Pitts Fire and that began burning Tuesday morning. WATCH | Estill Co. wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region. Updated: 8 hours ago. Estill County is under a state of emergency because of...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | UK student arrested following assault on campus

WATCH | Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact your health. Updated: 22 hours ago. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact...
LEXINGTON, KY

