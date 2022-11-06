Read full article on original website
Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain. Hong Kong’s market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday’s congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt Disney Co. and some other companies. Forecasters expect U.S. government data Thursday to show surging inflation eased in September but stayed near a four-decade high. That might reinforce arguments that rates have to stay elevated for an extended period to slow economic activity and extinguish inflation.
U.S. charges Louisville businessman, 2 others with sending China military data
Federal authorities have arrested three people, including a prominent Louisville businessman, on accusations that they conspired to send export-controlled military information to China.
Ukraine says it's going to rebuild the world's biggest cargo plane, months after Russia destroyed the original model in Kyiv
The Antonov An-225, also known as "Mriya," was destroyed by Russian forces at an airfield near Kyiv in February.
Abortions exposed among Australian health insurer customers
Extortionists have dumped stolen client records relating to pregnancy terminations on the dark web in their latest effort to pressure Australia's largest health insurer to pay a ransom
UK PM Sunak to meet Ireland's Martin at British-Irish summit
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday hosts his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin, with renewed focus on talks to end a dispute over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland. In a sign of renewed commitment to resolving the row, Sunak will become the first UK prime minister to open the British-Irish Council summit since 2007.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Kyiv wary of Moscow’s retreat from Kherson; US general estimates 100,000 Russian military casualties
Volodymyr Zelenskiy and advisers cautious to claim victory in key southern city; Mark Milley says Ukraine’s armed forces ‘probably’ suffered similar level of casualties
