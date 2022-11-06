Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
NOLA.com
Ice, Cotton and a Wild Hog upset: Five memorable games in the LSU-Arkansas rivalry
LSU and Arkansas have been battling each other across the border since way back in 1901. The Tigers lead the series 42-22-2, are 19-11 against the Razorbacks since Arkansas joined the SEC in 1992 and have won five of the past six meetings. Here’s a look back at five memorable games in the long and colorful series now known as “The Battle for the Boot.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
NOLA.com
See where LSU landed in the College Football Playoff rankings after beating Alabama; see top 25
After beating Alabama in overtime, LSU rose to No. 7 in the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, firmly putting the Tigers in the postseason conversation with three weeks left in the regular season. Despite having two losses, LSU debuted in the rankings last week...
NOLA.com
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon starts building 2023 recruiting class with two early signees
As expected, LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon received two national letters of intent for his 2023 recruiting class Wednesday as the one-week early signing period began. New Orleans native Corey Chest, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward, and Mike Williams, a 6-3, 180-pound shooting guard from Baltimore, signed Wednesday. A four-star...
Fans Recognize Symbolism as To Where LSU Players Took a Knee on Field
Just as LSU players were about to take the field Saturday night in "Tiger Stadium," a number of players rushed to the front corner of the south endzone for a very special moment.
NOLA.com
One of the newest LSU football commitments is a John Ehret junior and ‘everything you want in an offensive lineman’
John Ehret offensive lineman Khayree Lee worried before the season that colleges would not see the vast improvement he made over the summer. Kirk Kelley, a former Ehret offensive lineman who played at Troy in college, preached patience. “I was like, ‘Dude, once they see that you actually dropped the...
NOLA.com
LSU basketball struggles early, holds off Kansas City late for 74-63 win in Matt McMahon's debut
After bringing in 10 new players to fill out his first LSU roster, Matt McMahon knew it would take a little time to get the wrinkles ironed out early in the season. That was evident Wednesday night when McMahon made his LSU coaching debut a triumphant one with a 74-63 win over Kansas City in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
NOLA.com
Watch a supercut of LSU fan reactions to Tigers' final play in OT win over Alabama
LSU fans won't soon forget Mason Taylor catching the 2-point conversion from Jayden Daniels for the Tigers' win over Alabama on Saturday. The Tide scored first in overtime and took the lead 31-24. With Jayden Daniels' 25-yard rushing to make it 31-30, head coach Brian Kelly went for the two, risking the win.
NOLA.com
SEC announces late-night start time, TV network for LSU's home finale vs. UAB on Nov. 19
LSU will play its Nov. 19 home finale against UAB at 8 p.m. in a game to be televised by ESPN2, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The league released the start times and networks for the next-to-last week of the regular season, which includes just the third all-time matchup for LSU with UAB.
KARK
Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & Did Muss Blow it With Ron Holland?
Q. Marty Byrde’s proxy wants to know: How does this keep happening? This is multiple times this year that this team is obviously not prepared to play. And starts playing when it has to. This time it was too late. A. Sam Pittman gave a good answer to that...
brproud.com
WATCH: LSU HC Brian Kelly speaks with matchup looming against Arkansas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers sit at 7-2 overall after a memorable win over Alabama in Death Valley. The Tigers are in first place in the SEC West with an early morning game against Arkansas set for Saturday, November 12. The Tigers and Razorbacks are scheduled...
nwahomepage.com
Head Hog Eric Musselman discusses Nick Smith, Jr.’s status following Hogs’ season-opening win without star freshman guard
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Nick Smith, Jr., missed the 2022-23 season opener against North Dakota State on Monday at Bud Walton Arena. The freshman from Jacksonville — one of 20 players on the preseason John Wooden Award (national player of the year) watch list — is going through right knee management and was withheld for precautionary measures, according to a source.
Hogman’s Gameday Superstore celebrates the beginning of Arkansas basketball season
While the Arkansas football team only has three games left on the season, there is still plenty for Hogs fans to be excited about.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
KHBS
University of Arkansas professor on the biggest races he's watching
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Andrew Dowdle with the University of Arkansas talked about the biggest races he's watching Tuesday.Part 1 is above. Part 2 is below. Questions about elections? The 40/29 Arkansas Voting Guide will help.
uatrav.com
Robinson declines return to provost position, persists with chancellor candidacy
UA System President Don Bobbitt announced four finalists in the nationwide search for a new university chancellor Sept. 2. More than nine weeks have passed since the announcement, and the UA Board of Trustees has not released a decision. The board held a special meeting and executive session to discuss...
Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
A french dip sandwich is one of life's little joys, and every once in a while I'll come across a great one. In Fort Smith, there are a few places to get a French dip, and the first one that comes to mind is Ed Walker's. A french dip is a type of roast beef sandwich that you dip in Aujus sauce, and it tastes delicious.
talkbusiness.net
Republicans sweep most legislative races in Northwest Arkansas
Republicans by far won a majority of the competitive legislative races in Northwest Arkansas, with Rep. David Whitaker of Fayetteville the only Democrat to win Tuesday night (Nov. 8) against a Republican opponent. The booming Northwest Arkansas region will send just four Democrats to the Arkansas Legislature. Rep. Whitaker defeated...
Arkansas State Senate District 35 candidates discuss Issue 4
With Election Day coming up, KNWA/FOX24 wants voters to know who will be on the ballot.
