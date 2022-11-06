LSU and Arkansas have been battling each other across the border since way back in 1901. The Tigers lead the series 42-22-2, are 19-11 against the Razorbacks since Arkansas joined the SEC in 1992 and have won five of the past six meetings. Here’s a look back at five memorable games in the long and colorful series now known as “The Battle for the Boot.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO