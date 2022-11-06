Remember when Chicago P.D. guest star Jefferson White told TVLine that Sean and Upton were kindred spirits? This week’s episode tapped into that as the Intelligence detective closed in on Sean’s sex trafficking operation. Upton was pretty sure that Sean was tracking underage girls and followed his every move to prove it. She tracked him to various meetings and even waited outside of his apartment, snapping photos while remaining out of sight. Since Sean was the son of Police Chief Patrick O’Neal, Intelligence needed to work incognito. That meant using dummy sign-on numbers and doing whatever they could to keep the...

39 MINUTES AGO