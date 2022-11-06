Read full article on original website
How to watch Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ season 5, episode 5 for free on BET
Season 5, episode 5 of Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” will air on BET at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Those without cable can watch the show for free through either through DirecTV Stream, FuboTV or Philo, each of which offer a free trial to new users.
How to watch ‘Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals’ on HBO
Television’s most acclaimed sports reality franchise Hard Knocks is back with its second season of the in-season edition, this time featuring the Arizona Cardinals. The documentary is available to stream on Wednesday, November 9 at 10 p.m. EST on HBO and HBO Max. Viewers looking to stream “Hard Knocks” who don’t have HBO on cable must have a subscription to HBO Max. Subscriptions to HBO Max start at $9.99 a month.
Chicago P.D. Recap: Upton Zeroes in on Sean and Opens Up About Halstead
Remember when Chicago P.D. guest star Jefferson White told TVLine that Sean and Upton were kindred spirits? This week’s episode tapped into that as the Intelligence detective closed in on Sean’s sex trafficking operation. Upton was pretty sure that Sean was tracking underage girls and followed his every move to prove it. She tracked him to various meetings and even waited outside of his apartment, snapping photos while remaining out of sight. Since Sean was the son of Police Chief Patrick O’Neal, Intelligence needed to work incognito. That meant using dummy sign-on numbers and doing whatever they could to keep the...
‘Save Our Squad’ with David Beckham: How to stream the series on Disney+
A new Disney Plus original series where David Beckham comes home to East London where his career began, to save a grassroots team from relegation premieres on Wednesday, November 9. The documentary is only available to stream on Disney Plus so viewers looking to watch it need to have a...
