Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Signing Day at Albemarle High School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There were many signing celebrations today all over the area. At Albemarle High School, six kids signed letters of intent, five of them signed with division one schools. Runners Hannah Guyton and Jenna Coleman will run cross country. Guyton at UNC-Ashville. Coleman at Catawba University. Cole...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Greene County’s Ella Weaver signs with Buffalo

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At William Monroe High School, basketball star Ella Weaver made it official where she will play in college. Weaver is going to play Division one college basketball at the University at Buffalo. She’s worked hard for this moment, and today her dream came true. “It’s...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC 29 News

UVA women’s basketball beats GW 85-59 in coach “Mox” UVa debut

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVa women’s basketball team pulled away from GW in the second half to give coach Amaka Aguga-Hamilton a win in her UVa debut. Senior Camryn Taylor led Virginia with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Kaydan Lawson had 18 and Greene County’s Sam Brunelle had seven of her 10 points in the second half in her UVa debut.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Taylor In a Good Place As Opener Arrives

CHARLOTTESVILLE — She averaged 12.8 points per game in 2021-22, the most of any player on the University of Virginia women’s basketball team. But senior Camryn Taylor remembers few of the highlights, or much of anything else, from her abbreviated first season at UVA. “It’s just a blur,”...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
macaronikid.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in the Lynchburg Area in 2022

Thanksgiving will be here in just a couple of weeks and local families are finalizing their Thanksgiving plans. Whether you're planning a big family gathering, your core family, or a friendsgiving gathering, plenty of food will be on everyone's mind. Not interested in preparing a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal? Not a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Virginia Lottery Update

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Election Day 2022 underway across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. Democrat Josh Throneburg is trying to unseat Representative Bob Good (R) in the commonwealth’s 5th District. NBC29...
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

SCSO arrest 3 Harrisonburg men after chase

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the arrest of 3 Harrisonburg men after a chase. Deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Senedo Road Edinburg. Prior to arrival Deputies learned that an assault with a firearm being brandished and possible shots fired...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County. VSP says the crash happened along Route 675, near Vale Vista Drive, around 12: 50 p.m. Saturday, November 5. A 2006 Dodge Dakota crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Spanberger wins in redrawn 7th District

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won re-election in the 7th District, according to the Associated Press. “Thanks to your commitment and hard work, we have won this race,” she said as she declared victory on Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m. The AP called the race about a half hour later.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPS provides update on Meriwether Lewis Elementary School naming review

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public School is giving an update on its recent survey over possibly renaming Meriwether Lewis Elementary School. ACPS announced Monday, November 7, that more than 94% of respondents said they were familiar with Meriwether Lewis. Also, a majority suggested keeping the school’s name as is.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

2 arrested in Waynesboro narcotics investigation

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) arrested Alysha Harlow, 25 years old of Waynesboro, and Damien Terry, 19 years old of Waynesboro, stemming from a narcotics investigation according to a press release. According to the WPD, on Nov. 4, 2022, Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant...
WAYNESBORO, VA

