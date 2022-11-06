Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Signing Day at Albemarle High School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There were many signing celebrations today all over the area. At Albemarle High School, six kids signed letters of intent, five of them signed with division one schools. Runners Hannah Guyton and Jenna Coleman will run cross country. Guyton at UNC-Ashville. Coleman at Catawba University. Cole...
NBC 29 News
Greene County’s Ella Weaver signs with Buffalo
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At William Monroe High School, basketball star Ella Weaver made it official where she will play in college. Weaver is going to play Division one college basketball at the University at Buffalo. She’s worked hard for this moment, and today her dream came true. “It’s...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville’s Eddison Duolo named Falcon Club Player of the Week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School running back Eddison Duolo is the Falcon Club Player of the Week. Duolo had almost 300 total yards and two touchdowns in Charlottesville’s 27-14 win over Monticello High School. It included two long touchdown runs of 67 and 68 yards. “I really...
NBC 29 News
UVA women’s basketball beats GW 85-59 in coach “Mox” UVa debut
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVa women’s basketball team pulled away from GW in the second half to give coach Amaka Aguga-Hamilton a win in her UVa debut. Senior Camryn Taylor led Virginia with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Kaydan Lawson had 18 and Greene County’s Sam Brunelle had seven of her 10 points in the second half in her UVa debut.
virginiasports.com
Taylor In a Good Place As Opener Arrives
CHARLOTTESVILLE — She averaged 12.8 points per game in 2021-22, the most of any player on the University of Virginia women’s basketball team. But senior Camryn Taylor remembers few of the highlights, or much of anything else, from her abbreviated first season at UVA. “It’s just a blur,”...
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugs
Luray, Va – The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force recently conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue in the areas of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page County, during October 26-28, 2022.
macaronikid.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in the Lynchburg Area in 2022
Thanksgiving will be here in just a couple of weeks and local families are finalizing their Thanksgiving plans. Whether you're planning a big family gathering, your core family, or a friendsgiving gathering, plenty of food will be on everyone's mind. Not interested in preparing a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal? Not a...
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
NBC 29 News
Election Day 2022 underway across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. Democrat Josh Throneburg is trying to unseat Representative Bob Good (R) in the commonwealth’s 5th District. NBC29...
theriver953.com
SCSO arrest 3 Harrisonburg men after chase
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the arrest of 3 Harrisonburg men after a chase. Deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Senedo Road Edinburg. Prior to arrival Deputies learned that an assault with a firearm being brandished and possible shots fired...
NBC 29 News
VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County. VSP says the crash happened along Route 675, near Vale Vista Drive, around 12: 50 p.m. Saturday, November 5. A 2006 Dodge Dakota crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
NBC12
Spanberger wins in redrawn 7th District
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won re-election in the 7th District, according to the Associated Press. “Thanks to your commitment and hard work, we have won this race,” she said as she declared victory on Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m. The AP called the race about a half hour later.
NBC 29 News
ACPS provides update on Meriwether Lewis Elementary School naming review
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public School is giving an update on its recent survey over possibly renaming Meriwether Lewis Elementary School. ACPS announced Monday, November 7, that more than 94% of respondents said they were familiar with Meriwether Lewis. Also, a majority suggested keeping the school’s name as is.
cbs19news
Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
NBC 29 News
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
WHSV
2 arrested in Waynesboro narcotics investigation
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) arrested Alysha Harlow, 25 years old of Waynesboro, and Damien Terry, 19 years old of Waynesboro, stemming from a narcotics investigation according to a press release. According to the WPD, on Nov. 4, 2022, Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant...
