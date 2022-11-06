Read full article on original website
Stabbing victim sues House of Mercy
Rochester, N.Y. — The House of Mercy faces a lawsuit filed by a victim of a stabbing over the summer that left another man dead. The shelter just reopened last week, with three new security checkpoints and security personnel from a new company, after shutting down following the Aug. 7 stabbing.
Central Library of Rochester hosts birthday celebration for late local trailblazer
Rochester, N.Y. — The Central Library of Rochester joined the daughter of activist, author, publisher, historian, and radio personality Howard W. Coles to celebrate what would be his 119th birthday on Sunday,. Coles passed away on December 10, 1998. Members of Coles’ family and loved ones honored the late...
Beikirch, Hasenauer honored with New York State memorial highway designations
New York State — Two men from the Rochester area who served in the U.S. Army are being honored on this Veterans Day with highways named in their memory. Gary Beikirch earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam, saving lives as he sustained life-threatening injuries. Upon returning home, Beikirch served as a school counselor in Greece and co-founded the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester. He died of cancer last year at age 74.
Man recovering after being shot at Genesee Valley Park
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Strong Memorial Hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. After treatment,...
Monroe County honors veterans
Rochester, N.Y. — The community and the nation are honoring the men and women who have served in the armed forces on this Veterans Day. The Monroe County American Legion held a ceremony Friday morning at the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial, including a proper rifle salute and addresses from several local veterans.
Students help rake yards of local veterans
Fairport, N.Y. — Showing appreciation for local veterans by helping out. Some students from the Fairport School District helped rake the yards of local veterans on Friday. Leslie-who sent us the picture- said it made her very proud to see young people showing their appreciation for veterans on this Veteran's Day.
Hornell man arrested for allegedly shaking child, causing brain injury
Hornell, N.Y. — Hornell Police reported the arrest of Robert E. Taft, 26, of Hornell, following a complaint of suspected child abuse. Police say this was after a child less than five years old was taken to the Emergency Department at St. James hospital in the early morning of October 23.
Search warrant executed at Greece residence on Alfonso Drive
Greece, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office has reported that their SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence on Alfonso Drive with the assistance of Greece PD on Friday. Police say there will be more to follow in the days to come, but nothing of concern...
Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird announces retirement
Alan Laird, chief of the Irondequoit Police Department, is stepping down from his position. He submitted a retirement letter to the town Wednesday night. Laird released a statement Thursday saying his decision was "based upon personal reasons and for my family." "I am eternally grateful to the Town of Irondequoit...
Monroe County Fire investigating fire at Silo Restaurant & Bar on Paddy Creek Circle
Greece, N.Y. — Monroe County Fire is investigating a fire that happened at Silo Restaurant & Bar on Paddy Creek Circle on Saturday. Ridge Road Fire was able to get the fire controlled quickly, and Barnard Fire, Gates Fire and North Greece Fire also responded to assist. The restaurant...
RPD: Intoxicated driver with firearm arrested on Dewey Avenue
Greece, N.Y. — Just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, officers observed a 2018 Ford Focus weaving in and out of its lane in the area of West Ridge Road and Dewey Avenue. Officers say that they stopped the car and the investigation found that the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was intoxicated.
Police investigating shooting on Myrtle Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to the area of Myrtle and Laurel Streets for a ShotSpotter activation at about 2:30 Thursday morning. Upon arrival, they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the lower body. He was taken to Strong Hospital via AMR...
Bright Spot: Patriotic kids
Penfield, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a field of honor at St. Joseph Elementary School in Penfield. The flags were purchased by members of the community to honor veterans. The proceeds from the flags are going to the Veteran's Outreach Center. An extra Bright Spot shines as...
County Executive Adam Bello unveils proposed 2023 Monroe County budget
Rochester, N.Y. — A property tax break and more funding for public safety are both a part of the proposed budget from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Bello said Monroe County is in the strongest financial position in decades and wants to add an additional $14 million to the Sheriff's Office budget, calling public safety a top priority.
RCSD state monitor makes new recommendations
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District's state-appointed monitor is making new recommendations to improve academic progress. Shelley Jallow is advising the district to improve its summer school programming, beginning this school year, along with additional training for staff on curriculum and progress monitoring. She also recommended creating,...
Villa of Hope celebrates grand opening of new treatment center in Greece
Greece, N.Y. — Villa of Hope celebrated the grand opening of a new treatment center in Greece on Thursday. The center is aimed to help teenagers overcome drug addiction. The Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center will provide medical services not normally available to those under 18 years old.
Rollover crash investigation on 590 North
Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened on 590 North at Browncroft Boulevard Friday night. State police, Brighton firefighters, and Brighton ambulance were all at the scene. No word on any injuries at this time. The car was up righted and eventually towed away. 13WHAM News will update this...
PAB staff calls on city officials to publicly recognize labor union
Rochester, N.Y. — A handful of Police Accountability Board staff members took to the steps of City Hall Thursday calling for the mayor and City Council president to publicly recognize and support their labor union. They say after announcing their intentions to unionize three weeks ago, working conditions worsened,...
Personal thank you visits from one veteran to others
Rochester, N.Y. — Veteran's Day- a day we honor all who served in our armed forces. Sometimes, a personal thank you says it best and it can all begin with a knock on the door. “Good afternoon Jack, I'd like to thank you for your service." Army veteran Jack...
Cold air is sticking around
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Our unusually mild weather pattern has come to an end in WNY. Through the first 12 days of this month the average temperature is nearly 10 degrees above normal. A deep trough of low pressure in the atmosphere will start to quickly turn this trend around over the next few weeks.
