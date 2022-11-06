Read full article on original website
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
Indecent Porsche 911 Body Kit Launches At SEMA Show
Indecent isn't well known at the moment, but take a look at its products, and you get the feeling that it will soon be as famous as Liberty Walk, Mugen, and Mansory. Actually, scratch that. Indecent's slogan makes its mission quite clear. "Vulgar is easy. Stay classy. Just a bit Indecent."
This LS3-Swapped Toyota 86 SEMA Build Will Blow Your Mind
Whatever you think of the Toyota GR86, there's no denying that it presents a great platform for car builders to personalize. This specific 86 is something else entirely, though, and its build process is truly something to behold. Even Toyota Gazoo Racing, which itself showed off impressive GR86 builds at SEMA 2022, would be impressed by this creation.
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Porsche Introduces New Turbocharged Flat-Four Boxster And Cayman Style Editions
This year, Porsche has introduced several special editions, including an all-new 911 GT3 RS inspired by the original 2.7 from 1973 and the magnificent Porsche 911 Sport Classic with a turbocharged engine and a manual gearbox. Now it's the entry-level sportscar's turn with the introduction of the 2023 Porsche 718...
Toyota Goes BIG At SEMA 2022 With 8 Offroad And Overlanding Concepts
Toyota has decided to follow up last year's display and go all-out with its 2022 SEMA Showcase as it prepares eight exciting and versatile off-roading concepts that could translate to real-world accessories available via various traders. The Toyota Sequoia, Tundra, and iconic FJ49 are acting as the platform for these overlanding and camping design proposals.
MotorAuthority
Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction
If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
RUMOR: Lexus CT To Be Revived As SUV With Hybrid And Electric Powertrains
Lexus is reportedly considering reviving the defunct CT model name from the dead as early as 2024 as a new compact crossover similar to the Lexus UX. If you don't remember the Lexus CT, you're not alone. While handsome, the mediocre hybrid drivetrain and uninspiring driving experience made it a less-than-popular choice of a premium hatchback, and after an 11-year run, Lexus managed to sell just 380,000 examples before it was culled earlier this year.
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
Only Dodge Dealerships Will Be Allowed To Modify Dodge Evs
Last month, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis revealed that the Charger Daytona SRT Concept would make an appearance at this year's SEMA show in a new form. Kuniskis and his team are well aware that roughly half of the brand's customer base modifies its cars, and Dodge does not want to lose out on these customers in the electric age. To that end, the automaker has revealed a Stryker Red example of the Daytona SRT Concept and shown that the car can be had with various levels of power. Future customers will also be able to enhance performance through dealer-equipped Direct Connection eStage 1 or eStage 2 upgrades that add more power, but aftermarket tuners won't be able to offer the same service.
Ringbrothers Strode Chevy Camaro Is A Carbon Fiber Restomod With Over 1,000 HP
Last month, we were teased with the news that a collection of American classics from Ringbrothers would take the stage at SEMA this year. We have now been shown the first of the batch, which is yet another breathtaking 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, this time dubbed the Strode. The Ringbrothers spared no expense when it came to putting this together, and the details certainly prove that.
New Honda e:N2 Electric Concept Looks Nothing Like The Prologue
Honda has given us a clearer look at the future design direction of its fully electric models with the reveal of the e:N2 Concept. Making its premiere at the Fifth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, China, the e:N2 is a concept model for the brand's second set of e:N Series models.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Porsche 911 With Portal Axles Climbs The Highest Volcano In The World
It's no secret Porsche is working on an off-road 911, but the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S you see here is an entirely different kind of off-roader. It recently battled through some of the most hellish conditions on the planet - the slopes of Ojos del Salado, the tallest volcano in the world that sits in the Andes on the Argentina-Chile border.
Ford Dealers Are Fighting Back Against The Blue Oval's EV Mandates
Earlier this year, Ford announced that it would be dividing its automotive business into two parts. One would be called Ford Blue and would revolve around combustion-powered cars, and the other would be Model e, a division focused on electric vehicles. Ford Pro, for commercial vehicles, would continue. In September,...
Watch: Toyota GR Supra SEMA Twins Prove They Are 10-Second Cars
Toyota was clearly serious about showing the performance potential of its products to the enthusiast market at SEMA 2022, with an impressive selection of modified products from its GR stable on show. There were some off-roaders, but let's focus on the important performance concepts on show, the Toyota GR Supra drag cars, which we described in an earlier article about their build process.
Carscoops
Singer’s Porsche 911 Kent Commission Is Overflowing With Suave
This is the Kent commission, the latest custom project from Singer Vehicle Design and it shows that no matter how many cars Singer builds, we’ll never get sick of looking at them. The exterior of Singer’s Kent commission is painted in Graphite Gray that has been beautifully contrasted with...
Audi And Volkswagen Recall Almost 232,000 Cars For Bad Infotainment And TPMS
Apparently, Volkswagen's (and Audi's) infotainment woes extend beyond just touch buttons on steering wheels. Together, the two German brands issued a recall over faulty tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and infotainment system voltage regulators. All told, 231,780 cars between the two brands have been recalled. Affected models include the Audi...
tiremeetsroad.com
Tire explosion at SEMA’s BurnYard from 1000 HP Demon Taxi sends rubber carcass flying over crowd, hits & damages Silverado show truck
No injuries reported except for one damaged Silverado hood. You never expect your multi-year build to get damaged at a car show while parked, sitting completely still, yet, that’s exactly what happened. Perennial favorite to SEMA’s Hoonigan BurnYard, the Bros Automotive Detail Center’s 1000 HP Dodge Demon Taxi, blew...
2023 BMW i7
Bavarian Motor Works. For years this name meant an internal combustion engine under the hood, but with the EV era looming, it will soon stand for electric motors. The seventh-generation 2023 BMW 7 Series arrives with the most significant change in the flagship's history, the introduction of the closely-related, all-electric 2023 BMW i7. BMW expects around 30-40% of 7 Series sales to be all-electric, so it's crucial that the i7 lives up to 7's high standards.
