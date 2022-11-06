ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, TX

5 people evacuated from trailer fire early Wednesday morning

VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday at 12:40 P.M. The Victoria Fire Department and Victoria Police Department responded to a trailer fire early Wednesday morning. The structure fire occurred in the 2500 block of Lone Tree Road. The authorities extracted two unconscious adults and two unconscious children. All five occupants, 2 adults, and 3 children were transported to San Antonio hospitals....
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria Community leader finishes New York City marathon

VICTORIA, Texas – The Crossroads was well represented up in New York City this past weekend, Jonas says out of 50,000 people who signed up and ran in the marathon, he came at 31,000. Jonas has participated in marathons both locally and in other parts of the country. His goal next year, is to run in the Berlin Marathon in Germany. Best of luck Jonas.
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria West High School mourns the loss of a student

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday evening, Victoria I.S.D. released a statement on their Facebook page announcing the loss of a Victoria West High School student. VWHS Principal Tonya Patterson released the following statement: “Please keep the family and the school community in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time as they mourn this tragic loss.” At the time of...
VICTORIA, TX
Edna man dies after train collides with his car in Inez

INEZ, Texas – A man was killed early Friday morning when a train in Inez collided with his vehicle. 45-year-old Nalaka Manoj Silva Kavirathna, of Edna, was stopped on the railroad tracks on FM Road-444 when a train, traveling northeast, struck the driver’s side of his car, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Kavirathna was...
EDNA, TX
Shane Sklar elected for Alumni Association Board of Directors

EDNA, Texas – Shane Sklar, a native of Edna and a fourth-generation rancher/farmer, was elected to the Sam Houston State University’s board of directors. As part of the directors for Alumni Association Board, Sklar’s duties will range from spokesperson opportunities to assisting the University and the Alumni Association in identifying, cultivating, andinvolving alumni in areas that promote student recruitment, networking, job-opportunities,...
EDNA, TX
Victoria County Democratic and Republican Party Chairs midterm election analysis

VICTORIA, Texas – Hear from both the Victoria County Democratic Party Chair Woodrow Wilson Wagner III, and the Victoria County Republican Party Chair Bill Pozzi as they share their insights into the 2022 Midterm Election. Victoria County Democratic Party Chair Woodrow Wilson Wagner III Woodrow says that Democratic voters in Victoria should still be proud of their efforts, despite whether...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX

