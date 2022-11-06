Read full article on original website
5 people evacuated from trailer fire early Wednesday morning
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday at 12:40 P.M. The Victoria Fire Department and Victoria Police Department responded to a trailer fire early Wednesday morning. The structure fire occurred in the 2500 block of Lone Tree Road. The authorities extracted two unconscious adults and two unconscious children. All five occupants, 2 adults, and 3 children were transported to San Antonio hospitals....
Victoria Community leader finishes New York City marathon
VICTORIA, Texas – The Crossroads was well represented up in New York City this past weekend, Jonas says out of 50,000 people who signed up and ran in the marathon, he came at 31,000. Jonas has participated in marathons both locally and in other parts of the country. His goal next year, is to run in the Berlin Marathon in Germany. Best of luck Jonas.
Goliad County judge on border crisis: 'We are losing our country. We are losing Texas'
(The Center Square) – Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett is still fighting for freedom in Texas six generations after his ancestor helped defeat the Mexican Army and win independence at the Battle of San Jacinto. Over 186 years later, Texas law enforcement officers are battling transnational criminal cartels emboldened...
1 person dies after single-vehicle rollover crash
VICTORIA, Texas – Around 6 p.m. Monday emergency workers in Victoria responded to a crash scene involving an SUV that rolled over. Victoria Police Department Officer David Brogger says that the VPD and VFD are working a single-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of North Main Street. Officer Brogger says that a single vehicle was traveling southbound on Main Street...
Victoria West High School mourns the loss of a student
VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday evening, Victoria I.S.D. released a statement on their Facebook page announcing the loss of a Victoria West High School student. VWHS Principal Tonya Patterson released the following statement: “Please keep the family and the school community in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time as they mourn this tragic loss.” At the time of...
Edna man dies after train collides with his car in Inez
INEZ, Texas – A man was killed early Friday morning when a train in Inez collided with his vehicle. 45-year-old Nalaka Manoj Silva Kavirathna, of Edna, was stopped on the railroad tracks on FM Road-444 when a train, traveling northeast, struck the driver’s side of his car, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Kavirathna was...
Shane Sklar elected for Alumni Association Board of Directors
EDNA, Texas – Shane Sklar, a native of Edna and a fourth-generation rancher/farmer, was elected to the Sam Houston State University’s board of directors. As part of the directors for Alumni Association Board, Sklar’s duties will range from spokesperson opportunities to assisting the University and the Alumni Association in identifying, cultivating, andinvolving alumni in areas that promote student recruitment, networking, job-opportunities,...
Victoria County Democratic and Republican Party Chairs midterm election analysis
VICTORIA, Texas – Hear from both the Victoria County Democratic Party Chair Woodrow Wilson Wagner III, and the Victoria County Republican Party Chair Bill Pozzi as they share their insights into the 2022 Midterm Election. Victoria County Democratic Party Chair Woodrow Wilson Wagner III Woodrow says that Democratic voters in Victoria should still be proud of their efforts, despite whether...
One person dies after being ejected from car crash near Yorktown
YORKTOWN, Texas – One person is deceased and two others are injured in a car crash near Yorktown Sunday, according to Sgt. Ruben San Miguel with the Texas Department of Public Safety. On October 16, 2022, Sunday evening, a Yorktown family was traveling on FM 237, 1 mile west of Yorktown when their car veered off of the roadway and...
