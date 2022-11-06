ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Residents, cats left without a home after Rockford fire

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C75ib_0j0ypbK900

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents, and two cats, were left without a home after their house caught fire on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a house in the 1400 block of James Avenue around 11:04 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the basement garage when they arrived.

The home was severely damaged and was condemned by the Building Department. The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross, while the cats were turned over to Animal Control.

No one was injured in the blaze. Damages are estimated to be at $60,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 2

Related
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters Were on Scene Of 2 Different Fire Calls Today

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
WSPY NEWS

Fire causes home collapse in Oswego

A fire caused portions of a house to collapse early Monday morning in the 300 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard in Oswego. A news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District says that no one was hurt. Firefighters were called just after midnight and arrived to a fire that began...
OSWEGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police give tips to stop porch pirates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Online shopping is the go-to way of shopping, especially during the holidays, but porch pirates have recently gotten some residents concerned about getting their orders delivered to their houses. One woman who recently got here packages stolen said that she feels she cannot trust anyone. She believes that it will only […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Fire causes Winnebago Co. Courthouse to close

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire Saturday at the Winnebago County Courthouse put a halt to operations for the time being. The Winnebago County Courthouse, located at 400 West State St. in Rockford, will remain closed Tuesday. Details about the fire have not been disclosed, but in-person court appearances are...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of setting fire to Rockford churches

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Marzavious Thomas, 27, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of arson for allegedly setting fire to two Rockford churches. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Thomas ignited fires at two different churches on E. State Street on October 19th, 2022. Thomas was identified as the suspect […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Anderson Japanese Gardens to be ‘Illuminated’ for Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Anderson Japanese Gardens announced it is bringing back its lighted Christmastime garden experience, beginning December 1st, 2022. The “Illuminated” display decorates a large part of the garden with “trees wrapped in white string lights and pine trees lit with soft-colored accents,” according to its website. In addition, this year there will […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Roscoe man broke into home, attacked residents

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Timothy Noonen, 43, was arrested Saturday after police said he went into a neighbor’s home and attacked two people within. According to the Roscoe Police Department, police received a call regarding a domestic issue transpiring in the 500 block of Santolina Drive around 9:05 p.m. Police said Noonen was still inside […]
ROSCOE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Residential Fire on the East Side

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two men steal car from teen near Pope Farm Park

VERONA, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a teen had his car stolen from him Monday. Officials said the teen was returning to his car after walking at Pope Farm Park when two men, wearing bandanas over their faces, approached him. The teen reported the suspects demanded his keys and valuables. No gun was seen,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy