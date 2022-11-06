ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Higher interest rates cause a turn from the seller’s market in Mecklenburg Co.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PqfUG_0j0ypO2o00

CHARLOTTE — According to leaders in Mecklenburg County, the housing market has made a turn from a seller’s market.

The county says the most recent data shows a supply increase, with sellers making concessions on prices because of higher interest rates. The increased rates have also slowed buying activity altogether.

The new report found that compared to September 2021 to September 2022, there was a 21.5% decrease in home buying.

The supply of homes has increased from 828 in March, to more than 2,400 in September.

(WATCH BELOW: 11 Charlotte affordable housing developments short $32 million, city says)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntXa6_0j0ypO2o00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Contractor rip you off? The pot of money you may not know about

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — One of the complaints Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke hears the most is when a homeowner hires a contractor who ends up not doing the work. Many homeowners sue and even win, but still never see the money again. But a lot of people don’t know there’s a big pot of money to help homeowners in this exact situation.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WFAE

Matthews voters have approved transportation, park bonds

More parking and sidewalks in downtown, a finished bike loop, and a completed Purser-Hulsey Park with a new pond, amphitheater, splashpad and playground. These are some of the projects that took a step closer to reality Tuesday when voters in Matthews approved two bonds totaling $35 million. Both bonds passed...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Mecklenburg Co. reevaluating property values, taxes

If you’ve always wanted to cook like one of your favorite chefs in the Queen City, now you can. Customers at the Sheetz in Troutman where a man won $1 million last week hope the luck hasn’t won out. Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

“Don’t Waste Your Money”: Online Banking Scam Warning

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Online banking is becoming very popular. Mostly because those banks don’t charge the same kind of fees as normal banks. But these online banks are becoming targets for scammers. One woman became a victim after switching to an online bank to help improve her credit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

NC man saw lottery ticket with the word ‘Fortune.’ He bought one and hit the jackpot.

Carvent Webb was all set to retire this Sunday from his job restoring historic homes for Winston-Salem-based contractor Salem Heritage. And that’s before what happened to him on a recent stop at his favorite 7-Eleven, the 70-year-old Charlottean said Tuesday, after N.C. lottery officials announced that he’d won $3 million on a Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gaston County woman wins $310,492 playing NC lottery

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $310,492 jackpot in the North Carolina lottery. Lottery officials said Deborah Pietrucha purchased her lucky ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $220,481.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

West Shore acquires three luxury apartment communities

BOSTON, Mass. – West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of Ardmore at Price and The Mill on Main in Waxhaw, which have been renamed and will now operate together as Waxhaw Mills Apartments. West Shore also purchased The Vive at Kellswater in Kannapolis. This...
WAXHAW, NC
WFAE

Live Results: Cleveland County

Offices on the ballot include the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, sheriff, Cleveland County sales tax referendum and mixed beverage sales in the town of Boiling Springs.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
116K+
Followers
133K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy