Higher interest rates cause a turn from the seller’s market in Mecklenburg Co.

CHARLOTTE — According to leaders in Mecklenburg County, the housing market has made a turn from a seller’s market.

The county says the most recent data shows a supply increase, with sellers making concessions on prices because of higher interest rates. The increased rates have also slowed buying activity altogether.

The new report found that compared to September 2021 to September 2022, there was a 21.5% decrease in home buying.

The supply of homes has increased from 828 in March, to more than 2,400 in September.

