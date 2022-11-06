Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Related
onedublin.org
Life as a Student of the Humanities – from Dublin High School to UC Berkeley
DUBLIN, CA–When I tell people I’m studying a subject within the humanities, they usually jump to an eyebrow raise coupled with some iteration of the following:. What are you going to use that degree for? How are you going to make any money? Wow, I wish I had an easy major too…
RSV, flu outbreaks force schools to close across US
RSV and flu outbreaks are forcing some schools to temporarily close across the United States — something the country has been all too familiar with since the start of COVID-19.
SFist
ICU Units at UCSF Children's Hospitals at Capacity Due to RSV Cases
An outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory infections are overwhelming Bay Area children's hospitals — forcing ICU units to send pediatric patients to other floors because they've reached capacity. Orange County declared a health emergency just after Halloween around its RSV outbreak in the county's pediatric...
jweekly.com
‘I do not feel safe’: Danville teen pleads with school board to address antisemitism
For more than two years, Elkan Pleat, 16, a junior at Monte Vista High School in Danville, hid an important part of his identity from the school community. He feared what would happen at school if people knew he was Jewish. Since starting his freshman year, Pleat has seen more...
San Francisco has a serious rodent problem
San Francisco is infested with rodents. Why it matters: Besides being gross, these animals can carry disease, ruin food and start electrical fires, among other problems. By the numbers (of rats): In SF, 9.2% of homes had signs of mice or rats in the past year, per the 2021 American Housing Survey.
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, one woman shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Bouldering gym opens in converted North Berkeley Walgreens; martial arts school closes after 42 years
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Open North Berkeley. Benchmark Climbing bouldering gym wants you to climb the walls. Even the incessant sound...
daytrippen.com
7 Best Bay Area Kids Birthday Party Places
Finding the perfect place for a children’s birthday party in the San Francisco Bay Area can be tedious. We have compiled a list of some of the best Bay Area birthday party places. Search through party listings from toddlers to teens. Many of these party venues offer packages to fit all budgets. If we missed your favorite place, let us know in the comment section.
SFGate
$2.5M Berkeley Home Designed by Julia Morgan Quickly Finds a Buyer
A delightful domicile designed by architect Julia Morgan has quickly found a buyer. The home is pending sale after less than two months on the market, according to Realtor.com®. The home in Berkeley, CA, was listed for $2,495,000 in September. The buyer might not have been able to resist...
nomadlawyer.org
Oakland: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oakland, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oakland California. Oakland is most beautiful place to visit. It is an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts and offers visitors a range of activities. You can take a kayaking or paddle boarding lesson, try out different types of fishing, or take a group tour.
Powerball numbers revealed for $1.9 billion jackpot
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The winning numbers were revealed for Monday’s Powerball on Tuesday morning. Did you win the $1.9 billion jackpot? The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with a Powerball number of 10. The Powerball jackpot has not been won since August 3, causing it to climb as high as […]
There's A Secret Tiled Staircase In A San Francisco Garden With Breathtaking Views & It's Free
If you're looking for free things to do in San Francisco, CA where you can enjoy the city without breaking the bank, then the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps belong on your bucket list. Located in San Francisco's Golden Gate Heights Neighborhood, this community art project began in the early 2000s...
Salesforce, San Francisco's largest employer, lays off hundreds
The tech giant has 10,000 employees in San Francisco alone.
milpitasbeat.com
From Vietnam to Milpitas: My journey to a better life
This is a sponsored post. My name is Hon Lien. I came from Bac Lieu, a coastal city in Southern Vietnam. My father, born in China, moved to South Vietnam. My father married my mother in Vietnam and created a family. I am one of eleven brothers and sisters. In 1978, my family escaped Vietnam by boat. My family spent 13 months in a Malaysian refugee camp and resettled in the United States on December 26, 1979. That evening, having delivered my family to freedom, my father suffered a stroke and died shortly after.
This is the Bay Area Favourite Cheesecake
Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture.That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.
Zendesk to lay off 5% of staff, including employees at San Francisco HQ
It's been a rough year for the software company.
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Fremont, CA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates and Crime Stats)
If you are thinking about visiting Fremont and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Fremont really is.
scotscoop.com
Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability
Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
The latest on San Jose and Oakland mayoral elections
Preliminary results for the 2022 mayoral elections in San Jose and Oakland are coming in, according to Santa Clara and Alameda counties. Read to see who is ahead.
luxury-houses.net
A Brand New Contemporary Masterpiece in Kentfield California built for Year Round Resort Living Asks $15 Million
70 Ridgecrest Road Home in Kentfield, California for Sale. 70 Ridgecrest Road, Kentfield, California is an architectural work of art on one of Marin County’s most coveted sites with features include infinity edge pool, in ground spa, state of the art outdoor kitchen, fire pit, multiple lounging areas. This home in Kentfield, California offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 70 Ridgecrest Road, please contact Tracy Mclaughlin (Phone: 415-699-6680) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
Comments / 0