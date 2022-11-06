ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFist

ICU Units at UCSF Children's Hospitals at Capacity Due to RSV Cases

An outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory infections are overwhelming Bay Area children's hospitals — forcing ICU units to send pediatric patients to other floors because they've reached capacity. Orange County declared a health emergency just after Halloween around its RSV outbreak in the county's pediatric...
OAKLAND, CA
Axios

San Francisco has a serious rodent problem

San Francisco is infested with rodents. Why it matters: Besides being gross, these animals can carry disease, ruin food and start electrical fires, among other problems. By the numbers (of rats): In SF, 9.2% of homes had signs of mice or rats in the past year, per the 2021 American Housing Survey.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
daytrippen.com

7 Best Bay Area Kids Birthday Party Places

Finding the perfect place for a children’s birthday party in the San Francisco Bay Area can be tedious. We have compiled a list of some of the best Bay Area birthday party places. Search through party listings from toddlers to teens. Many of these party venues offer packages to fit all budgets. If we missed your favorite place, let us know in the comment section.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

$2.5M Berkeley Home Designed by Julia Morgan Quickly Finds a Buyer

A delightful domicile designed by architect Julia Morgan has quickly found a buyer. The home is pending sale after less than two months on the market, according to Realtor.com®. The home in Berkeley, CA, was listed for $2,495,000 in September. The buyer might not have been able to resist...
BERKELEY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Oakland: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oakland, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oakland California. Oakland is most beautiful place to visit. It is an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts and offers visitors a range of activities. You can take a kayaking or paddle boarding lesson, try out different types of fishing, or take a group tour.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Powerball numbers revealed for $1.9 billion jackpot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The winning numbers were revealed for Monday’s Powerball on Tuesday morning. Did you win the $1.9 billion jackpot? The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with a Powerball number of 10. The Powerball jackpot has not been won since August 3, causing it to climb as high as […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
milpitasbeat.com

From Vietnam to Milpitas: My journey to a better life

This is a sponsored post. My name is Hon Lien. I came from Bac Lieu, a coastal city in Southern Vietnam. My father, born in China, moved to South Vietnam. My father married my mother in Vietnam and created a family. I am one of eleven brothers and sisters. In 1978, my family escaped Vietnam by boat. My family spent 13 months in a Malaysian refugee camp and resettled in the United States on December 26, 1979. That evening, having delivered my family to freedom, my father suffered a stroke and died shortly after.
MILPITAS, CA
Amancay Tapia

This is the Bay Area Favourite Cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture.That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.
vanlifewanderer.com

Is Fremont, CA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates and Crime Stats)

If you are thinking about visiting Fremont and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Fremont really is.
FREMONT, CA
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
luxury-houses.net

A Brand New Contemporary Masterpiece in Kentfield California built for Year Round Resort Living Asks $15 Million

70 Ridgecrest Road Home in Kentfield, California for Sale. 70 Ridgecrest Road, Kentfield, California is an architectural work of art on one of Marin County’s most coveted sites with features include infinity edge pool, in ground spa, state of the art outdoor kitchen, fire pit, multiple lounging areas. This home in Kentfield, California offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 70 Ridgecrest Road, please contact Tracy Mclaughlin (Phone: 415-699-6680) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
KENTFIELD, CA

