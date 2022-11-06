ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkyCam cable malfunction leads to strange delay during Jets-Bills matchup

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CiwZo_0j0yp5MG00

There was a rather unusual delay on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The SkyCam went out.

Midway through the third quarter of the New York Jets’ matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the CBS camera that floats over the field suddenly stopped working after a cable broke.

The camera was facing down and just bouncing slightly near the 50 yard line while the broken cable just dangled there, which made for quite the scene.

Not even the Jets understood what was happening during the delay.

It's not clear exactly how the cable broke, but the camera was officially ruled out of the game and removed completely. After about 10 minutes, play finally resumed.

The timing of the break, however, couldn’t have been worse for the Jets.

After marching them down the field and into the red zone, Bills linebacker Von Miller sacked Jets quarterback Zach Wilson just three plays after the delay. The hit forced a fumble, which defensive end A.J. Epenesa recovered to officially kill the drive.

The mistake didn't prove to be fatal for the Jets, who intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen two plays later to set up a seven-yard touchdown pass to James Robinson to take the lead at the end of the third.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

