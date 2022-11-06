Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
lebtown.com
The Caffeination Station is chugging its way to new Palmyra location next month
Amber Higgins and Darian Blauch, owners of The Caffeination Station, expect the venue at 707 E. Broad St., Palmyra, to open in early December. They plan to be open for breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Higgins and Blauch have experience in food service, including specialty coffees....
local21news.com
Vehicle crashes into building in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Union Fire Company No.1 posted on Facebook regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. When crews arrived on scene they were able to confirm the vehicle crashed into the building and provide patient care....
abc27.com
Historic ‘rail-trail’ site in Lebanon County is bringing ice cream back
COLEBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — The historic site on 1550 Mt. Wilson Road, which was home to the long time Twin Kiss ice cream in Colebrook, is officially being turned into a new ice cream shop called Colebrook Crossing. The owners of the soon-to-be 1,500 square foot Colebrook Crossing is...
local21news.com
Planned lane restriction Wednesday for Route 22 westbound in Susquehanna Township
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, November 9, PennDOT says there will be a lane restriction on Route 22 in Susquehanna Township due to a bridge inspection. PennDOT says the lane restriction will cause only one lane to operate from about 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. While driving through...
abc27.com
Department store moving back home to York County
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
WGAL
Crews respond to garage fire in Lancaster County
MARIETTA, Pa. — A fire damaged a garage in Lancaster County. Crews responded Wednesday morning to the structure on Hazel Avenue in Marietta. Firefighters said it took some time to extinguish the fire because of hoarding conditions. The fire chief said a space heater may be to blame for...
abc27.com
Holiday makers market to take place near Hershey
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a holiday makers market at The Englewood near Hershey this holiday season. The historic barn will host its first makers market on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free for anyone who wants to attend.
Modified 358 car racing returning to Williams Grove Speedway next season
MECHANICSBURG -- The return of modified 358 car racing following many years of its absence will highlight the early portion of the 2023 season at Williams Grove Speedway. Modified 358 spec small blocks and 410 sprint cars will share the program spotlight on the half-mile oval Friday, March 31, according to a release from the speedway. Details on this event will be released in the future, the release said.
Pa. school district reveals extent of vandalism to visitors’ locker room after football playoffs
Vandalism reported at a newly renovated locker room at a Pa. high school last week involved two broken brooms, two torn locker decals and a number of missing dry-erase nameplates, the Selinsgrove School District reported Wednesday. A large “M” decal on the floor at the Milton Area School District’s stadium...
Dauphin County ice cream shop ending season early after warm-weather rush
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — 3B Ice Cream, an ice cream shop with multiple locations throughout the Midstate, announced that this week will be its last for the 2022 season. According to a Facebook post made by 3B Ice Cream, “The warm weather this past week has depleted our inventory so much that we have decided this […]
Faulkner begins construction on new multi-dealership campus at former bank HQ
The largest car dealer company in the Harrisburg area has been impacted by the I-83 expansion project. Faulkner Toyota and Faulkner Honda on Paxton Street will be forced to move by PennDOT, but they won’t be moving very far. Faulkner has purchased the former Commerce Bank/Metro Bank headquarters and...
Bay Journal
Relive history the hard way: Pennsylvania's Thousand Steps trail
Cover photo: The Thousand Steps trail, built with rocks on Jacks Mountain in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, rises above morning mist and fall colors. (Ad Crable) Think about walking 3 miles from your home, then climbing almost straight up a mountain on irregular stone steps just to begin a 12-hour backbreaking workday of busting rocks with a sledgehammer and loading them into rail cars.
Thanksgiving takeout 2022 at Cracker Barrel, Iron Hill, Whole Foods and more
Let’s be honest, not everyone likes to cook Thanksgiving dinner. Given that, plenty of restaurants and grocery stores are advertising takeout roasted turkeys with all the trimmings. It’s a great alternative to spending the holiday in the kitchen. But it comes at a cost. Expect to shell out...
abc27.com
Local discount retailer expands into Cumberland County
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
Lane restrictions scheduled on Derry Street in Dauphin County: PennDOT
Motorists in Dauphin County are advised there will be lane restrictions Tuesda on Derry Street in the City of Harrisburg, so the Interstate 83 bridge spanning the street can be inspected. Inspectors are scheduled to inspect the I-83 bridge using a bucket truck on Derry Street. Weather permitting, this work...
Small aircraft crashes in central Pa. airfield: reports
This story has been updated to include photos and information from the lead fire department. The pilot of an ultralight aircraft was injured Wednesday after a crash in York County, according to reports. The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. at the Shoestring Aviation Airfield in North Hopewell Township, York County...
abc27.com
Two-story farmers market is opening in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website. Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different...
abc27.com
CLEAR: Crash on I-83 south caused delays in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a crash on I-83 south in Cumberland County casued delays and a lane restriction on Nov. 9. The crash was approximately 1 mile north of Exit 28: PA 297 – Zions View/Shrinestown. It is unclear...
Interstate 83 reopens completely after weekend construction
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County have reopened after the removal of bridge beams on the Paxton Street Bridge over the weekend. According to a release from PennDOT, the southbound lanes reopened first. In an update on Monday morning, PennDOT said both northbound and southbound lanes […]
harrisburgpa.gov
Notice: City of Harrisburg Trash Pick-Up Friday, November 11
HARRISBURG — City of Harrisburg residents who have their trash and recycling picked up on Friday will continue to see service this upcoming Friday, November 11. City offices will be closed for Veterans Day. However, sanitation pickup will take place as scheduled. A wide map of the Friday pick-up...
