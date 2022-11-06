ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
local21news.com

Vehicle crashes into building in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Union Fire Company No.1 posted on Facebook regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. When crews arrived on scene they were able to confirm the vehicle crashed into the building and provide patient care....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Department store moving back home to York County

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
RED LION, PA
WGAL

Crews respond to garage fire in Lancaster County

MARIETTA, Pa. — A fire damaged a garage in Lancaster County. Crews responded Wednesday morning to the structure on Hazel Avenue in Marietta. Firefighters said it took some time to extinguish the fire because of hoarding conditions. The fire chief said a space heater may be to blame for...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Holiday makers market to take place near Hershey

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a holiday makers market at The Englewood near Hershey this holiday season. The historic barn will host its first makers market on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free for anyone who wants to attend.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Modified 358 car racing returning to Williams Grove Speedway next season

MECHANICSBURG -- The return of modified 358 car racing following many years of its absence will highlight the early portion of the 2023 season at Williams Grove Speedway. Modified 358 spec small blocks and 410 sprint cars will share the program spotlight on the half-mile oval Friday, March 31, according to a release from the speedway. Details on this event will be released in the future, the release said.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Bay Journal

Relive history the hard way: Pennsylvania's Thousand Steps trail

Cover photo: The Thousand Steps trail, built with rocks on Jacks Mountain in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, rises above morning mist and fall colors. (Ad Crable) Think about walking 3 miles from your home, then climbing almost straight up a mountain on irregular stone steps just to begin a 12-hour backbreaking workday of busting rocks with a sledgehammer and loading them into rail cars.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Local discount retailer expands into Cumberland County

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Small aircraft crashes in central Pa. airfield: reports

This story has been updated to include photos and information from the lead fire department. The pilot of an ultralight aircraft was injured Wednesday after a crash in York County, according to reports. The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. at the Shoestring Aviation Airfield in North Hopewell Township, York County...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two-story farmers market is opening in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website. Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

CLEAR: Crash on I-83 south caused delays in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a crash on I-83 south in Cumberland County casued delays and a lane restriction on Nov. 9. The crash was approximately 1 mile north of Exit 28: PA 297 – Zions View/Shrinestown. It is unclear...
abc27 News

Interstate 83 reopens completely after weekend construction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County have reopened after the removal of bridge beams on the Paxton Street Bridge over the weekend. According to a release from PennDOT, the southbound lanes reopened first. In an update on Monday morning, PennDOT said both northbound and southbound lanes […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
harrisburgpa.gov

Notice: City of Harrisburg Trash Pick-Up Friday, November 11

HARRISBURG — City of Harrisburg residents who have their trash and recycling picked up on Friday will continue to see service this upcoming Friday, November 11. City offices will be closed for Veterans Day. However, sanitation pickup will take place as scheduled. A wide map of the Friday pick-up...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

