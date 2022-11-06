ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU jumps to No. 7 in AP poll after upset against Alabama

By Trinity Velazquez
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) –  The LSU Tigers have moved up several spots in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll.

LSU moved up to No. 15 on Oct. 30 , but their upset against the University of Alabama Crimson Tide has moved them up to No. 7.

The LSU Tigers upset Alabama; 32-31

The Tigers are scheduled to play the University of Arkansas Razorbacks at the Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Arkansas on Nov. 12 at 11 a.m.

