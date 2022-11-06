LSU jumps to No. 7 in AP poll after upset against Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers have moved up several spots in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll.

LSU moved up to No. 15 on Oct. 30 , but their upset against the University of Alabama Crimson Tide has moved them up to No. 7.

The Tigers are scheduled to play the University of Arkansas Razorbacks at the Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Arkansas on Nov. 12 at 11 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.