The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Ruffalo Pleads With Elon Musk to Get Off Twitter Following Takeover: “Hand the Keys Over to Someone Who Does This”

Mark Ruffalo is urging Elon Musk to pivot his approach to running Twitter following a week of upheaval at the social media company that has seen layoffs, advertisers pausing ad spending and fear over a new subscription plan that reimagines the platform’s verification tool. In a series of tweets Saturday and another Sunday, the I Know This Much Is True actor directly engaged Musk following an accusation by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that the platform had “bricked” her profile. She tweeted that it followed her criticizing Musk’s plans to open the site’s Twitter verification tool — the “blue check” badge — to...
The Independent

Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down

Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
NBC News

Influencers debate leaving Twitter, but where would they go?

PHILADELPHIA — Pariss Chandler built a community for Black tech workers on Twitter that eventually became the foundation for her own recruitment company. Now she’s afraid it could all fall apart if Twitter becomes a haven for racist and toxic speech under the control of Elon Musk, a serial provocateur who has indicated he could loosen content rules.
Gizmodo

One Year After Facebook Went Meta, It's Built a Multiverse of Problems

Well, Meta sure is in a bit of a mess. The company formerly known as Facebook rang in its one-year anniversary last week but had very little reason to celebrate. Instead, an unfortunate Q3 earnings report showed that, since its inception last October, the company has lost a gargantuan amount of money in its quest to create “the metaverse”—a hypothetical new realm where it wants all of us to live.
People

What Is Mastodon? All About the Social Media Platform Attracting Users Since Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

The platform was created in 2016 by Eugen Rochko, a once-enthusiastic Twitter user who became "dissatisfied with the state and direction" of the platform Some Twitter users are looking for alternatives to the social media platform in the days since Elon Musk purchased the company. One of the most popular alternatives is Mastodon, which describes itself as "free, open-source decentralized social media."  The platform was created in 2016 by Eugen Rochko, a once-enthusiastic Twitter user who became "dissatisfied with the state and direction" of the platform, according to its...
Gizmodo

Facebook's Going Back to Only Using Algorithms to Curate Its News Tab

If at first the algorithms don’t succeed at stopping disinformation, just simply add humans. But if the algorithms grow too burdensome, then simply go back to the algorithm. So round and round the social media carousel we go. Meta, which owns Facebook, confirmed that the human-curated “Top Stories” section...

