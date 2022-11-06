Read full article on original website
Graphic videos of Takeoff's death are popping up on social media and fans are calling on platforms to take the clips down
The Migos rapper was killed at a bowling alley on Tuesday morning. Videos and images of the aftermath surfaced on social media and "hearing Quavo" trended.
Gigi Hadid Slams Elon Musk After Deactivating Twitter Account: 'It's Becoming More And More Of A Cesspool'
She's out of here! Gigi Hadid is one of many celebrities who has made the decision to say goodbye to Twitter since Elon Musk purchased the popular social media platform. Shortly after deactivating her account on the weekend of Sunday, November 6, the supermodel slammed the tech mogul for his role in making it into a "cesspool."
Business Insider
Elon Musk said a monetization model is coming 'for all forms of content' on Twitter — it may beat YouTube's
Elon Musk said a monetization model is coming "for all forms of content" on Twitter. He said on Saturday that the forthcoming model intends to surpass YouTube's current creator rates. He also announced incoming content formats like adding "long-form text to tweets" and longer video. The billionaire, who officially took...
osoblanco.org
Who is Jania Meshell? Leaked photos and videos viral on social media, Age and personal details explored!
The idea behind this article is that word is getting around to the point where everybody wishes they had more information about Jania Meshell. Since her photographs and videos became viral on Twitter, she has received a lot of interest from users of the internet who are curious to discover more about her and the viral film that was so effective in making her a household identity. It would appear that her audience is quite fond of the films that she has directed and produced herself. Stay tuned for further updates, as we will be providing more information very soon. Now, a few days ago, when this woman’s video went late on Twitter, where the video clips were quite inappropriate. Continue to read to know more about Jania Meshell, and make sure to visit our website to stay informed on the most recent events by reading about them there.
Grimes Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy For Calling Out Elon Musk Over Child Support
Musk rationalized his reason for monetizing the verification badge by saying it'll pay the bills at the company. He seeks to cut out advertising and bots but can only do so by creating a new source of revenue. His post garnered 220,000-plus likes, but a reply from his ex-partner Grimes...
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Elon Musk wistfully shared a meme on Twitter with an image of a Nazi soldier carrying messenger pigeons
Elon Musk shared a meme to Twitter on Monday that included a photo of a Nazi soldier. "How times have changed," the billionaire wrote above the edited photo which showed notification bubbles near a box of messenger pigeons. Twitter's new billionaire owner Elon Musk shared a meme to the social...
The Jewish Press
Candace Owens Admits Ye’s Comments were Antisemitic, Says She Stands by Jewish Friends
Candace Owens, who has come under fire by some in the Jewish community for failing to condemn a series of anti-Semitic comments made by her friend Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), on Tuesday clarified her stance by affirming that the rapper’s remarks were anti-Semitic and racist. “He hurt...
Mark Ruffalo Pleads With Elon Musk to Get Off Twitter Following Takeover: “Hand the Keys Over to Someone Who Does This”
Mark Ruffalo is urging Elon Musk to pivot his approach to running Twitter following a week of upheaval at the social media company that has seen layoffs, advertisers pausing ad spending and fear over a new subscription plan that reimagines the platform’s verification tool. In a series of tweets Saturday and another Sunday, the I Know This Much Is True actor directly engaged Musk following an accusation by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that the platform had “bricked” her profile. She tweeted that it followed her criticizing Musk’s plans to open the site’s Twitter verification tool — the “blue check” badge — to...
The CEO of Twitter rival Mastodon calls Elon Musk 'not entirely comprehensible,' says the billionaire must now 'deal with the fallout' of his 'impulse' buy
Mastodon CEO Eugen Rochko was asked about Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter during an interview. He said Musk "is not entirely comprehensible" and must now "deal with the fallout" of his purchase. Rochko's comments come as some Twitter users migrate to Mastodon, which just hit 1 million users. Eugen Rochko,...
Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down
Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
Elon Musk Scorched for Tweet With Nazi Soldier Image: ‘He’s Exactly What We Thought He Was’
Amid the Twitter verification brouhaha and suspensions of verified users who changed their name to “Elon Musk,” the platform’s new billionaire owner drew more fire Monday for sharing an image of a Nazi soldier. In the photo, a WWII-era German Wehrmacht soldier has three carrier pigeons in...
Mastodon: What is the social network hailed as a Twitter alternative?
BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - With Twitter in disarray since the world's richest person took control of it last week, Mastodon, a decentralised, open alternative from privacy-obsessed Germany, has seen a flood of new users.
Influencers debate leaving Twitter, but where would they go?
PHILADELPHIA — Pariss Chandler built a community for Black tech workers on Twitter that eventually became the foundation for her own recruitment company. Now she’s afraid it could all fall apart if Twitter becomes a haven for racist and toxic speech under the control of Elon Musk, a serial provocateur who has indicated he could loosen content rules.
Nearly 600,000 people on LinkedIn listed Apple as their employer on one day in October. The next day, half the profiles disappeared as the platform cracks down on fake accounts.
LinkedIn has long battled a problem with scams and bot accounts. An analyst said that the company might finally be quietly tackling the issue.
Gizmodo
One Year After Facebook Went Meta, It's Built a Multiverse of Problems
Well, Meta sure is in a bit of a mess. The company formerly known as Facebook rang in its one-year anniversary last week but had very little reason to celebrate. Instead, an unfortunate Q3 earnings report showed that, since its inception last October, the company has lost a gargantuan amount of money in its quest to create “the metaverse”—a hypothetical new realm where it wants all of us to live.
How to make your Facebook profile, photos and posts private
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
What Is Mastodon? All About the Social Media Platform Attracting Users Since Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
The platform was created in 2016 by Eugen Rochko, a once-enthusiastic Twitter user who became "dissatisfied with the state and direction" of the platform Some Twitter users are looking for alternatives to the social media platform in the days since Elon Musk purchased the company. One of the most popular alternatives is Mastodon, which describes itself as "free, open-source decentralized social media." The platform was created in 2016 by Eugen Rochko, a once-enthusiastic Twitter user who became "dissatisfied with the state and direction" of the platform, according to its...
Gizmodo
Facebook's Going Back to Only Using Algorithms to Curate Its News Tab
If at first the algorithms don’t succeed at stopping disinformation, just simply add humans. But if the algorithms grow too burdensome, then simply go back to the algorithm. So round and round the social media carousel we go. Meta, which owns Facebook, confirmed that the human-curated “Top Stories” section...
