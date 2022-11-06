ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

The biggest issues during Alabama’s road-game slump

Nick Saban, just over a month ago, spoke wistfully about hateful competitors. This was in the time approaching the Oct. 1 trip to Arkansas after an ugly road debut at Texas as they searched for the right approach to playing in hostile environments. This was a Crimson Tide program that...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Nick Saban responds to Greg McElroy’s concerns about direction of Alabama program

Alabama coach Nick Saban responded Wednesday to concerns raised this week by former Tide quarterback Greg McElroy about the direction of the Tide’s program. “We work every day to try to play to a standard and we’ve had a lot of good teams around here for a long time‚” Saban said during his weekly SEC teleconference. “We lost two games by a total of four points, both on the last play of the game. Are there are a lot of things we could do better? Are we satisfied with where we are as a team? Absolutely not.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama drops in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Alabama has mathematical hope left of making the College Football Playoff, but it would need to follow an incredibly narrow path of qualifying for the SEC championship game and then winning it. That means for now, Tide fans’ Tuesday evenings have been freed up and there is not much to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
sportstravelmagazine.com

SEC Soccer Tournament Breaks Attendance Record in Pensacola

Pensacola, Florida’s first time hosting the 2022 Southeastern Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament featured upset wins, overtime games and record-breaking crowds at Ashton Brosnaham Park. With more than 10,000 spectators attending, the tournament broke attendance records for the SEC’s 37-year history of hosting championship women’s soccer. “Pensacola...
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Can Saban predict how a team will play from a week of practice?

Stepping to the podium after Wednesday’s practice, Nick Saban said he liked the way his team looked out there. Coming off a second loss in three games that knocked Alabama from playoff contention, finding the motivation for the final three-game stretch beginning with Ole Miss has been a lingering question with this team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

John Cohen details his journey from Bama fan to Auburn AD

John Cohen took a pause when the inevitable question of a new Auburn athletic director who was born and raised in Tuscaloosa during Tuesday’s introductory press conference. “And growing up in Tuscaloosa?” Cohen said with a smile. “Yeah, I remember the buses rolling up in front of our house to go to Birmingham to play football games, and the neighborhood would go out, shake their hands. That’s all part of your childhood, but I can tell you this, I always — I mean, when you talk about the star power that Auburn has always had, even growing up in that town, boy, it was sure fun to watch that and to recognize that.”
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

New-look Alabama bullies way to season-opening win

The new-look Alabama men’s basketball team passed its first test with brute force. With four new starters and only three returning rotation players, the Crimson Tide bodied visiting Longwood, 75-54 in Coleman Coliseum. All four Alabama double-figure scorers were either in high school or at another college last year...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

South Alabama-Southern Miss football game set for national TV broadcast

South Alabama’s Nov. 19 game at Southern Miss will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by NFL Network, the schools announced Monday. The Jaguars and Golden Eagles will meet for the first time as Sun Belt Conference opponents at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. South Alabama has beaten Southern Miss — formerly of Conference USA — in each of the last two seasons as a non-conference foe.
HATTIESBURG, MS
AL.com

5 second-round playoff games to watch involving Coastal Alabama teams

Here are 5 second-round playoff games involving Coastal Alabama teams to watch this Friday. The complete schedule for Coastal teams follows. CLASS 5A: NO. 8 DEMOPOLIS (10-1) AT NO. 9 FAITH ACADEMY (9-2) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Ram Field, Mobile. Last week: Demopolis defeated Elmore County 48-28; Faith Academy defeated...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

5 Alabama cities had record highs on Tuesday

It was warm enough -- even hot enough -- in Alabama on Tuesday to break records in several cities, according to the National Weather Service. Anniston, Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa all reported record high temperatures for Nov. 8. Mobile did one better, not only hitting a record high for Nov....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

Local election day updates: Mobile results coming in

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Election day is here, and voters in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi join voters across the country as they head to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections. WKRG News 5 is your Local Election Headquarters. We will have live updates and breaking coverage throughout the day. […]
MOBILE, AL
getthecoast.com

‘Grunt Style’ opens first Florida store at Destin Commons

Grunt Style is the newest business to set up shop at Destin Commons, and officially opened on November 4. In 2009, a former Army Drill Sergeant started Grunt Style in Fort Benning, Georgia with just $1,200 in his pocket. Today, this location is Grunt Style’s first location in Florida and 14th in the nation.
DESTIN, FL
