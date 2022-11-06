Read full article on original website
The biggest issues during Alabama’s road-game slump
Nick Saban, just over a month ago, spoke wistfully about hateful competitors. This was in the time approaching the Oct. 1 trip to Arkansas after an ugly road debut at Texas as they searched for the right approach to playing in hostile environments. This was a Crimson Tide program that...
Nick Saban takes issue with pressure created by Alabama standard but its roots run deep
The results of Nick Saban’s first 15 seasons in Tuscaloosa are hard to miss. Walk into the renovated Mal Moore athletic facility, and to your right will be a glass case displaying all of the program’s glistening championship rings. Like the Roman Empire collapsing under its own weight,...
Talk of Alabama dynasty’s death is ‘ridiculous,’ Lane Kiffin said
Lane Kiffin’s been around the block a time or two so this week’s narrative didn’t catch him by surprise. The whole death of a dynasty storyline after Alabama’s second loss in three games comes as his Ole Miss team readies to welcome the Crimson Tide to Oxford.
Nick Saban responds to Greg McElroy’s concerns about direction of Alabama program
Alabama coach Nick Saban responded Wednesday to concerns raised this week by former Tide quarterback Greg McElroy about the direction of the Tide’s program. “We work every day to try to play to a standard and we’ve had a lot of good teams around here for a long time‚” Saban said during his weekly SEC teleconference. “We lost two games by a total of four points, both on the last play of the game. Are there are a lot of things we could do better? Are we satisfied with where we are as a team? Absolutely not.
Alabama’s season would be far from over if 12-team playoff existed in 2022
Alabama lives in a college football reality where two losses are almost certain to doom a season, at least when it comes to winning a national championship. The College Football Playoff board of manager’s decision in September to expand the playoff to 12 teams as soon as 2024 will change the tenor of a season like Alabama is currently having.
Alabama drops in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Alabama has mathematical hope left of making the College Football Playoff, but it would need to follow an incredibly narrow path of qualifying for the SEC championship game and then winning it. That means for now, Tide fans’ Tuesday evenings have been freed up and there is not much to...
SEC Soccer Tournament Breaks Attendance Record in Pensacola
Pensacola, Florida’s first time hosting the 2022 Southeastern Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament featured upset wins, overtime games and record-breaking crowds at Ashton Brosnaham Park. With more than 10,000 spectators attending, the tournament broke attendance records for the SEC’s 37-year history of hosting championship women’s soccer. “Pensacola...
Can Saban predict how a team will play from a week of practice?
Stepping to the podium after Wednesday’s practice, Nick Saban said he liked the way his team looked out there. Coming off a second loss in three games that knocked Alabama from playoff contention, finding the motivation for the final three-game stretch beginning with Ole Miss has been a lingering question with this team.
John Cohen details his journey from Bama fan to Auburn AD
John Cohen took a pause when the inevitable question of a new Auburn athletic director who was born and raised in Tuscaloosa during Tuesday’s introductory press conference. “And growing up in Tuscaloosa?” Cohen said with a smile. “Yeah, I remember the buses rolling up in front of our house to go to Birmingham to play football games, and the neighborhood would go out, shake their hands. That’s all part of your childhood, but I can tell you this, I always — I mean, when you talk about the star power that Auburn has always had, even growing up in that town, boy, it was sure fun to watch that and to recognize that.”
South Alabama basketball opens season vs. Mobile, launches ‘toughest’ non-conference schedule
A new-look South Alabama basketball team opens its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday night vs. Mobile at the Mitchell Center, something of a calm before what should be a pre-Sun Belt Conference storm. The Jaguars play only four non-conference games at home, and one of those is a highly anticipated matchup Tuesday...
New-look Alabama bullies way to season-opening win
The new-look Alabama men’s basketball team passed its first test with brute force. With four new starters and only three returning rotation players, the Crimson Tide bodied visiting Longwood, 75-54 in Coleman Coliseum. All four Alabama double-figure scorers were either in high school or at another college last year...
South Alabama-Southern Miss football game set for national TV broadcast
South Alabama’s Nov. 19 game at Southern Miss will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by NFL Network, the schools announced Monday. The Jaguars and Golden Eagles will meet for the first time as Sun Belt Conference opponents at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. South Alabama has beaten Southern Miss — formerly of Conference USA — in each of the last two seasons as a non-conference foe.
5 second-round playoff games to watch involving Coastal Alabama teams
Here are 5 second-round playoff games involving Coastal Alabama teams to watch this Friday. The complete schedule for Coastal teams follows. CLASS 5A: NO. 8 DEMOPOLIS (10-1) AT NO. 9 FAITH ACADEMY (9-2) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Ram Field, Mobile. Last week: Demopolis defeated Elmore County 48-28; Faith Academy defeated...
Saraland’s football eligibility back in question after Baldwin County appeal
The Saraland football team’s eligibility is in question for the second time in two weeks. The Baldwin County School System confirmed to Mobile’s NBC 15 on Tuesday that it appealed last week’s ruling by the Alabama High School Athletic Association that cleared the way for the Spartans to play in the Class 6A playoffs.
5 Alabama cities had record highs on Tuesday
It was warm enough -- even hot enough -- in Alabama on Tuesday to break records in several cities, according to the National Weather Service. Anniston, Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa all reported record high temperatures for Nov. 8. Mobile did one better, not only hitting a record high for Nov....
Local election day updates: Mobile results coming in
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Election day is here, and voters in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi join voters across the country as they head to the polls to make their voices heard in the 2022 midterm elections. WKRG News 5 is your Local Election Headquarters. We will have live updates and breaking coverage throughout the day. […]
Alabama state superintendent says son recovering after being hit by vehicle on UA campus
Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey said Wednesday his son is recovering from a concussion and other injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while returning to his dorm at the University of Alabama. “I want to extend my sincere appreciation for the encouragement and support over the past few...
The owner of Culver’s in Mobile is eyeing the MS Gulf Coast for his next franchise
A Culver’s restaurant may be in the cards for the Mississippi coast. Culver's franchisee Patrick Taylor said he is in the “very early stages” of planning his second restaurant. He opened the Mobile location last January, and his five-year plan includes expanding with a second restaurant in Mississippi.
‘Grunt Style’ opens first Florida store at Destin Commons
Grunt Style is the newest business to set up shop at Destin Commons, and officially opened on November 4. In 2009, a former Army Drill Sergeant started Grunt Style in Fort Benning, Georgia with just $1,200 in his pocket. Today, this location is Grunt Style’s first location in Florida and 14th in the nation.
Family of drowned University of Alabama student file wrongful death lawsuit against Tuscaloosa bar
The family of a University of Alabama junior who drowned in the Black Warrior River last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Tuscaloosa bar that served Garrett Walker shortly before his death, alleging the establishment illegally serves minors and continued to serve Walker when he was already intoxicated.
