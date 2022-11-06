ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

AL.com

Nick Saban responds to Greg McElroy’s concerns about direction of Alabama program

Alabama coach Nick Saban responded Wednesday to concerns raised this week by former Tide quarterback Greg McElroy about the direction of the Tide’s program. “We work every day to try to play to a standard and we’ve had a lot of good teams around here for a long time‚” Saban said during his weekly SEC teleconference. “We lost two games by a total of four points, both on the last play of the game. Are there are a lot of things we could do better? Are we satisfied with where we are as a team? Absolutely not.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Pittsburgh Steelers release former Alabama linebacker

With the return of outside linebacker T.J. Watt from injured reserve apparently imminent, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived Ryan Anderson on Tuesday. The Steelers signed the former Daphne High School and Alabama standout to their practice squad on Sept. 13 after Watt sustained a pectoral injury in Pittsburgh’s season-opening game. After Anderson played in one game as a practice-squad elevation, the Steelers signed the outside linebacker to their active roster on Oct. 8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AL.com

Xavier McKinney unsure when he’ll return for Giants

Safety Xavier McKinney said he broke “a couple” of fingers during the New York Giants’ bye week, and he doesn’t know when he’ll be back in the NFL team’s lineup. The Giants placed McKinney on reserve/non-football injury on Monday, so he must miss New York’s next four games. The earliest he could return would be Dec. 11, with five games remaining in the season.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

New Orleans Saints sign former Alabama running back

Running back Derrick Gore joined the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad on Wednesday after a tryout on Tuesday. The former Alabama ball-carrier had been out of football since the Kansas City Chiefs released him from injured reserve on Aug. 25 with an injury settlement. Gore had joined IR two days earlier with a thumb injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AL.com

Amari Cooper puts his ‘abomination’ behind him

Except for his debut as an NFL passer, Cleveland wide receiver Amari Cooper thinks the Browns came out of their most recent game headed in the right direction as they prepare to play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at the midpoint of their 2022 NFL season. Cleveland is coming out...
CLEVELAND, OH
AL.com

Saivion Smith on the mend after ‘scariest thing of my life’

Former Alabama cornerback Saivion Smith already is thinking about his comeback from “the scariest thing of my life.”. Smith underwent fusion surgery on Tuesday to correct a bulging disc. A defensive back with the Detroit Lions, Smith ran into another obstacle in his football journey on Oct. 9, when...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama vs. Georgia and when college football power shifts: College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Florida State won 11 of 12 ACC titles from 1992 to 2003, dominating the conference under Bobby Bowden. Virginia Tech joined the league in 2004 and won four of the next seven titles. Florida State rose up again with three straight titles from 2012 to 2014 under Jimbo Fisher. And then Clemson took over the conference, winning six straight conference championships until Pitt took the title last season.
ATHENS, GA
AL.com

Steelers consider bigger role for Najee Harris’ backup

As a rookie last season, Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris went to the Pro Bowl and the Steelers went to the playoffs. But as Pittsburgh reaches the midpoint of the 2022 campaign, the former Alabama All-American barely has half the yards from scrimmage that he had at this point in 2021 and the Steelers have a 2-6 record.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

