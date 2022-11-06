Read full article on original website
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea: Pep Guardiola's side march into Carabao Cup fourth round thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez... as Blues poor run under Graham Potter continues
A good night for Manchester City and indeed for England manager Gareth Southgate. This was one of Jack Grealish’s livelier performances of the season while Kalvin Phillips returned from injury to play his first minutes since September as a substitute. Both players can expect to be on England’s plane to Qatar next week.
Southampton set to appoint Nathan Jones after sacking Ralph Hasenhüttl
Southampton are primed to appoint Nathan Jones as Ralph Hasenhüttl’s successor after being granted formal permission to speak with the Luton Town head coach
BBC
Kalvin Phillips: Manchester City midfielder 'very hopeful' of place in England's World Cup squad
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips says he is "very hopeful" of being involved in England's World Cup squad after recovering from injury. Phillips, 26, had shoulder surgery in September which put his place in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad in doubt. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Phillips will...
ESPN
Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl following string of poor results
Southampton have have parted company with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The club are reported to have wanted to wait until after the World Cup break, but a string of poor results led them to act sooner. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more...
BBC
EFL Cup: Liverpool beat Derby on penalties, Blackburn knock out West Ham
Right, It's time to bring this to a close. Another night of Carabao Cup action dripping in drama. There's one third round tie still to come and you can follow Manchester United at home to Aston Villa on the BBC Sport website on Thursday from around 18:45 GMT. You can...
BBC
Ten Hag demands 'change in attitude' ahead of Carabao Cup tie
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United's display at Aston Villa was "not acceptable" and has demanded a "change in attitude" when the sides meet in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford on Thursday. United were beaten 3-1 at Villa Park on Sunday, ending a run of nine matches without defeat.
SkySports
Coventry 2-0 Wigan: Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres seal win for Sky Blues
Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres were on target as clinical Coventry secured their third Championship win in a row as they beat Wigan 2-0 at the CBS Arena. Only Blackburn had taken more points from their previous six games than Mark Robins' men, who made it nine clean sheets in 12 outings.
Kelleher’s shootout saves see Liverpool scrape past Derby in Carabao Cup
Caoimhín Kelleher saved three penalties to give Liverpool a 3-2 shootout win after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Derby
SB Nation
On This Day (9 November 1889) - Sunderland’s “Team of All the Talents” beat the Brummy Dragons!
The foundation of the professional Football League in the late 1880s was centred around two “heartland” areas - Lancashire and the Midlands. The north east of England had been relatively late to the round-ball game, but ten years after James Allan had brought a football down from Scotland for the boys at Hendon Board School, Sunderland had been transformed from a Rugby town to a hotbed of the association rules.
BBC
Ben Wiles: Rotherham United midfielder reflects on 'special' win over Sheffield United
Rotherham midfielder Ben Wiles has called their victory over Sheffield United "one of the proudest moments of his career". The 23-year-old, who is the grandson of former Blades defender Eddie Colquhoun, scored the only goal as the Millers claimed their first win at Bramall Lane in 42 years. "It meant...
Nathan Jones agrees ‘long-term deal’ to become Southampton manager
Nathan Jones should be in charge for Southampton’s game on Saturday at Liverpool, with the club paying Luton £2.5m in compensation
BBC
World Cup 2022: Newcastle-bound Garang Kuol in Australia squad
Australia have selected teenage forward Garang Kuol, who will join Newcastle United in January, in their 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. The Premier League side agreed a deal to sign the 18-year-old from Central Coast Mariners in September. Kuol is yet to start a game for Central Coast...
Wales World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Not since 1958 have Wales played at a World Cup. As comedian and Welsh football fanatic Elis James will tell you, that was so long ago it was before the invention of the duvet… But 64 years on, a new generation finally have the chance to replicate the exploits of John Charles, Ivor Allchurch, Cliff Jones and co.At Sweden ’58, Wales advanced past the group stage by beating Hungary 2-1 in a play-off, having finished level on points with the Magyars, before going down 1-0 to eventual winners Brazil in the quarter-finals as a 17-year-old Pele burst on to...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Found On seeks spectacular six-timer in Listed Mares' Chase at Bangor-On-Dee
1.25 Bangor - Fast improver Found On faces biggest test yet. It looks an excellent renewal of the Listed Yorton Stallions Mares' Novices' Chase (1.25) where nine head to post, topped by Found On. Martin Keighley's seven-year-old has been in sparkling form winning her last five starts over fences and...
Wales World Cup squad confirmed: A closer look at Rob Page’s 26 players in Qatar
Wales will be playing at their first World Cup since 1958 in Qatar. Here is a closer look at the players who made Robert Page’s 26-man squad:GoalkeepersWayne Hennessey (Club: Nottingham Forest, Age: 35, Caps: 106, Goals: 0)Won back the number one jersey after losing it to Danny Ward at Euro 2020. Swapped the Burnley bench for understudying Dean Henderson at Nottingham Forest this season and pre-World Cup game-time is an issue. But performance levels for Wales have not dipped when he has been number two at his club.Key stat: Made nine saves in the play-off final victory against Ukraine –...
Rob Page names Wales World Cup squad with ‘special case’ Joe Allen included
Rob Page has named his 26-man squad for Qatar, with Joe Allen picked and Gareth Bale’s match fitness still a ‘million-dollar question’
BBC
Scotland: Steve Clarke disappointed with Celtic not releasing players
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says he is disappointed with Celtic's decision to not release players for next week's friendly in Turkey. Celtic play a friendly tournament in Australia during the World Cup break. Clarke has given 19-year-old Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay a first call-up in his 23-man squad, while...
BBC
Mark Hudson: Interim Cardiff City manager offered role 'until end of season', says owner Vincent Tan
Cardiff City have offered Mark Hudson the manager's position to the end of the season. Former captain Hudson stepped up as interim boss following the departure of Steve Morison in September. Hudson met club owner Vincent Tan ahead of Tuesday night's 3-2 Championship home defeat to Hull City, where he...
Liverpool Hero Caoimhin Kelleher Breaks Another Penalty Shootout Record
The 23-year-old has now made more saves - six - in penalty shootouts than any other keeper in Liverpool history.
BBC
Sunderland's orange e-scooters to be replaced by blue ones
A new e-scooter operator has been found for Sunderland after the existing provider pulled out, blaming rises in energy costs as part of its decision. Zwings and its blue scooters will take over from Neuron's familiar orange models from the start of December. The service will launch with 100 e-scooters...
