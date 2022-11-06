ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea: Pep Guardiola's side march into Carabao Cup fourth round thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez... as Blues poor run under Graham Potter continues

A good night for Manchester City and indeed for England manager Gareth Southgate. This was one of Jack Grealish’s livelier performances of the season while Kalvin Phillips returned from injury to play his first minutes since September as a substitute. Both players can expect to be on England’s plane to Qatar next week.
ESPN

Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl following string of poor results

Southampton have have parted company with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The club are reported to have wanted to wait until after the World Cup break, but a string of poor results led them to act sooner. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more...
BBC

EFL Cup: Liverpool beat Derby on penalties, Blackburn knock out West Ham

Right, It's time to bring this to a close. Another night of Carabao Cup action dripping in drama. There's one third round tie still to come and you can follow Manchester United at home to Aston Villa on the BBC Sport website on Thursday from around 18:45 GMT. You can...
BBC

T﻿en Hag demands 'change in attitude' ahead of Carabao Cup tie

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United's display at Aston Villa was "not acceptable" and has demanded a "change in attitude" when the sides meet in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford on Thursday. United were beaten 3-1 at Villa Park on Sunday, ending a run of nine matches without defeat.
SkySports

Coventry 2-0 Wigan: Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres seal win for Sky Blues

Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres were on target as clinical Coventry secured their third Championship win in a row as they beat Wigan 2-0 at the CBS Arena. Only Blackburn had taken more points from their previous six games than Mark Robins' men, who made it nine clean sheets in 12 outings.
SB Nation

On This Day (9 November 1889) - Sunderland’s “Team of All the Talents” beat the Brummy Dragons!

The foundation of the professional Football League in the late 1880s was centred around two “heartland” areas - Lancashire and the Midlands. The north east of England had been relatively late to the round-ball game, but ten years after James Allan had brought a football down from Scotland for the boys at Hendon Board School, Sunderland had been transformed from a Rugby town to a hotbed of the association rules.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Newcastle-bound Garang Kuol in Australia squad

Australia have selected teenage forward Garang Kuol, who will join Newcastle United in January, in their 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. The Premier League side agreed a deal to sign the 18-year-old from Central Coast Mariners in September. Kuol is yet to start a game for Central Coast...
The Independent

Wales World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Not since 1958 have Wales played at a World Cup. As comedian and Welsh football fanatic Elis James will tell you, that was so long ago it was before the invention of the duvet… But 64 years on, a new generation finally have the chance to replicate the exploits of John Charles, Ivor Allchurch, Cliff Jones and co.At Sweden ’58, Wales advanced past the group stage by beating Hungary 2-1 in a play-off, having finished level on points with the Magyars, before going down 1-0 to eventual winners Brazil in the quarter-finals as a 17-year-old Pele burst on to...
The Independent

Wales World Cup squad confirmed: A closer look at Rob Page’s 26 players in Qatar

Wales will be playing at their first World Cup since 1958 in Qatar. Here is a closer look at the players who made Robert Page’s 26-man squad:GoalkeepersWayne Hennessey (Club: Nottingham Forest, Age: 35, Caps: 106, Goals: 0)Won back the number one jersey after losing it to Danny Ward at Euro 2020. Swapped the Burnley bench for understudying Dean Henderson at Nottingham Forest this season and pre-World Cup game-time is an issue. But performance levels for Wales have not dipped when he has been number two at his club.Key stat: Made nine saves in the play-off final victory against Ukraine –...
BBC

Scotland: Steve Clarke disappointed with Celtic not releasing players

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says he is disappointed with Celtic's decision to not release players for next week's friendly in Turkey. Celtic play a friendly tournament in Australia during the World Cup break. Clarke has given 19-year-old Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay a first call-up in his 23-man squad, while...
BBC

Sunderland's orange e-scooters to be replaced by blue ones

A new e-scooter operator has been found for Sunderland after the existing provider pulled out, blaming rises in energy costs as part of its decision. Zwings and its blue scooters will take over from Neuron's familiar orange models from the start of December. The service will launch with 100 e-scooters...

