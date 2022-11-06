ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hyde10: Offense keeps cooking, defense has issues — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 35-32 win in Chicago

By Dave Hyde, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

The Miami Dolphins offense kept cooking . The special teams stepped up. The defense? Well ...

Their 35-32 win at Chicago means they’re 6-3 now . They’re alive for the AFC East title with Buffalo losing Sunday.

Here are 10 thoughts on the win:

1. Play of the Game: This was a game of who blinked and Chicago receiver Equanimeous St. Brown dropped a perfect strike from Justin Fields on fourth down that would’ve given the Bears a first down with 1:25 left and still going for the win. It was that kind of offensive day as the score showed. The Dolphins got the ball and the win.

2. Stat of the game: Six red-zone trips by the Dolphins. They were 4 of 6 on those (Chicago was 3 of 4), but the fact they had six trips tells how dominant the Dolphins offense was much of the day. There was only one short one, as the drives into the red zone were: 75, 75, 64, 75, 20 and 68 yards. Tua completed 21-of-30 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Up until the final two drives, his offense was unstoppable.

3. There was only one way for Chicago to win and it was Justin Fields going one on 11 against the Dolphins defense and winning. He almost did, too. He might not be a dynamic passer, completing 17-of-28 passes for 123 yards. But he ran for 178 yards on 15 carries, including a 61-yard touchdown. His offense frustrated the Dolphins defense, too, and since this is a Dolphins blog we’ll skip Fields right now and talk of this defense. A week ago in Detroit, it couldn’t stop the Lions in the first half before shutting them out the second half. There was a repeat of the first half against Chicago, but not the second half. The Bears kept scoring. And scoring. And even a big trade ...

4. Sunday seemed a perfect setting for Bradley Chubb to make his debut after Tuesday’s trade to the Dolphins. Chicago, after all, entered Sunday ranked last in the league in sacks surrendered. They gave up 31 sacks in the first eight games. New England and Dallas got four each the previous two weeks. So ... where was Chubb most of the day? Or this Dolphins pass rush? Melvin Ingram had a sack in the fourth quarter and Chubb flushed Fields out of the pocket on third-and-18 earlier in the fourth quarter for an incompletion. But there wasn’t much pressure. Former Dolphins great Kim Bokamper said on the WQAM radio broadcast the Dolphins flashed the “53 Defense” early, evidently getting on board to the 50th Anniversary of the Perfect Season (cue my book on that season, “Still Perfect.”) . It’s more likely defensive coordinator Josh Boyer is figuring how to use his newest toy in Chubb. Chubb and Jaelan Phillips at opposite ends at times (Phillips seemed to line up on the wide side). Emmanuel Ogbah and Ingram lined up on one side together. Out of the various looks here was the constant factor: Little pressure. Chubb finished with one tackle.

5. The trade last week paid instant dividends on Sunday? The one for Jeff Wilson Jr. The former San Francisco running back fit right into this offense run by his former 49ers offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel to the point he was the primary back by the second half. Wilson outran a Chicago linebacker into the flat to turn in a 10-yard touchdown pass. He was the Dolphins leading rusher with seven carries for 47 yards (long of 23 yards) through three quarters and two catches for 23 yards. He had more impact in his opening game than the man he replaced, Chase Edmonds, had all season. If this is who he is, it’s a well-used fifth-round pick in the trade.

6. It was a 39-yard reception in the second quarter that put Tyreek Hill over 1,000 yards for the season, but even that number doesn’t measure his full impact. On Sunday’s first series, Hill blew by Chicago’s secondary into the end zone and only a defensive pass interference prevented a touchdown. It resulted in a 32-yard gain on the penalty. Wouldn’t Rule No. 1 in playing the Dolphins be not to let Hill and Jaylen Waddle get behind you? Evidently that’s tougher than even the defenses think. Waddle got deep in the fourth quarter and created a 47-yard pass interference play. Just those two plays gained 79 yards in penalties. For the game, Hill had seven catches for 143 yards and Hill had eight catches for 85 yards.

7. How about that, the special teams made a game-pivoting play. Pick a category and the Dolphins special teams hasn’t excelled. Kickoff returns? Thirty-first. Punt returns? Thirty-first. Detroit even pulled a fake punt last week in what seemed the latest of special-teams plays against them. So it meant something Sunday when Jaelan Phillips put in a strong rush and got a textbook blocked punt in the second quarter. Andrew Van Ginkel picked it up at the Chicago 25 and returned it for a touchdown. Blocked punts are rare — it was only the fourth one of the NFL season. Van Ginkel’s return was also the longest in team history, surpassing Mark Higgs (Mark Higgs?) return of 19 yards in 1990. But ...

8. With the chance to go up 24-17 just before half, Jason Sanders missed a 29-yard field goal. Sanders entered the game ranked 25th with a 78.6 percentage. For context, Sanders was 11-for-11 on kicks inside the 50 before Sunday and 0-for-3 on 50 yards or more. So this was his first miss inside the 50 on the season, and it was an ugly miss from the 29. Put this in the bin of plays the Dolphins have gotten away without costing them. Tua’s four dropped interceptions against Pittsburgh are in there. McDaniel’s going for it on fourth down rather than kick the two-score field goal against Pittsburgh are, too. Maybe fortune is smiling on this team?

9. Quick hits:

* Fields’ 61-yard TD run was the longest ever by a Chicago quarterback. Yes, that includes Sid Luckman and Bobby Douglas;

* The Patriots were winning, 16-3, at the 5-yard line and the New England crowd was booing. Tee-hee;

* Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions inside the Detroit 5-yard line against the defense Tua ripped apart last week. To be fair, every quarterback has ripped apart the Detroit defense until Green Bay;

* The New York Jets beating Buffalo is not just a big upset but keeps the AFC East race open.

10. Cleveland at Dolphins. Cleveland is in 3-5 limbo waiting for Deshaun Watson to return from his suspension. Let’s all thank Roger Goodell, for a lot of reasons, that Watson doesn’t return until the week after playing the Dolphins (against Houston). That means last year’s Dolphins backup, Jacoby Brissett, starts for the Browns. Brissett is putting up backup numbers: Seven touchdowns, five interceptions, 86.8 passer rating.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dual identity: Heat two-way life includes cell phone charged, bags packed, frequent-flier miles maximized

The Indiana-Iowa back-to-back set is not exactly a staple of NBA life, unless, of course, you are living the two-way life. In that case, the itinerary could just as easily be Delaware as Detroit, Lakeland as Los Angeles, Birmingham as Boston. “Your phone’s always charged,” Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent said. “I’ll tell you that much. You never know when you’ll get the call. You stay on the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins Q&A: Can struggling defense be fixed? Plus, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jason Sanders questions

Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers. Q: When does the dominant D begin? I like the players and understand that [Justin] Fields had an all time day, but the 3rd down play [10 of 16 Sunday]!!! Ouch. — Craig on Twitter A: It’s discouraging that this defense, which has been ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins-Browns predictions: Will surging Miami win fourth straight?

Dolphins (6-3) vs. Browns (3-5), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS Latest line: Dolphins are favored by 3 1/2 points. Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 6-3): Dolphins 30, Browns 27 Two offenses in the top 10 in scoring. Two defenses tied for 24th in points allowed per game (24.6). The heat isn’t around to help the Dolphins much by now, but figure returning home after a couple of weeks on the road ...
CLEVELAND, OH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Miami Heat have been bad against a small NBA sample size

At 4-7 it remains somewhat of a challenge to get a definitive read on where the Miami Heat stand due to such a limited sample size against the rest of the league. Of the 11 games that have left the Heat at 4-7, eight have come in two-game sets against just four teams, with Erik Spoelstra’s team 1-1 against each the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat still in shock, seek to regroup after crushing loss to Portland

Of all of the Miami Heat’s cliffhangers this season, this was not one that requires inspection of the after-the-fact NBA officiating report. But it was the one when time stood still. And that added yet another layer to a start of a season built both on drama and disappointment for Erik Spoelstra’s team. Already there has been Jimmy Butler closing out the Golden State Warriors in the final ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Are Heat too old and too slow?

Q: Ira, I love their hustle and their grit, but in this league, talent beats hustle on most nights. Counting on Victor Oladipo to return to form was obviously a mistake. We need another All-Star and return Tyler Herro to the bench. I sense (I know it’s early) this is going to be a frustrating season. – Cheryl, Fort Lauderdale. A: On almost a nightly basis the Heat find themselves at talent and ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat arena could be in for another name change amid collapse of FTX; Herro, Martin questionable for Thursday

Amid the liquidity issues of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and decision by Binance not to pursue a takeover of FTX, the naming rights of the Miami Heat’s arena have come into question 17 months after the facility formally changed to FTX Arena from AmericanAirlines Arena. The Heat on Wednesday said, “It is far too premature for us to comment,” even as it is possible FTX soon will cease to exist. ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Was the Heat’s depth a preseason illusion?

Q: Ira, where’s the Heat’s depth? – Phonz. A: It’s there, but has been in the starting lineup and on the initiative list. Max Strus, for example, already has started three of the first 10 games. He well could otherwise be helping the bench to an even greater degree. Caleb Martin was the definition of reserve energizer last season, but the lack of another option at power forward has him instead ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s secret sauce? Beating the scouting reports (Adebayo has that score at 1-1)

Scouting reports can be your enemy, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo said he has come to learn. He already has worked on beating the system on the offensive end. But it is on the other side of the court where he acknowledged the opposition has been scouting and scoring. Of his shot menu this season, Adebayo went into Monday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers at FTX Arena averaging a ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Is there anywhere for Heat to turn internally for rotation support?

Q: Ira, missed second-half shots seems to be the Heat’s biggest problem. Maybe go a little deeper into the bench and the guys will be fresher in the fourth quarter. – Chuck. A: To who? They’ve tried Haywood Highsmith, with uneven results. So you’re basically down to Nikola Jovic, otherwise. Yes, I could see spot minutes for Nikola. But with the Heat only carrying 16, with Victor Oladipo and ...
MIAMI, FL
ABC4

Jazz improve to 10-3 with 125-119 over Atlanta

ATLANTA (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz became the first team in the Western Conference to 10 wins by erasing a double-digit deficit in the second half to defeat the Atlanta Hawks, 125-119. Lauri Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat still working on power play alongside Adebayo, Dedmon, as Spoelstra plays the percentages

It was the open-ended question at the start of training camp that has produced the same answer 99 percent of the time for one of the team’s players. And yet it still feels as if there has yet to be absolute closure when it comes to the Miami Heat’s ultimate answer at power forward. In the wake of P.J. Tucker’s offseason free-agency departure to the Philadelphia 76ers, open competition was ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

45K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy