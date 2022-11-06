Effective: 2022-11-09 20:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-10 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley This product covers southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia **NICOLE WILL PRODUCE A VARIETY OF HAZARDS THROUGH FRIDAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Coastal Liberty, and Coastal McIntosh - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Inland Berkeley, Inland Bryan, Inland Chatham, Inland Jasper, Inland Liberty, Inland McIntosh, and Tidal Berkeley * STORM INFORMATION: - About 400 miles south of Charleston SC or about 370 miles south-southeast of Savannah GA - 27.0N 78.9W - Storm Intensity 75 mph - Movement West-northwest or 285 degrees at 13 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Nicole will make landfall in Florida tonight, then will weaken as it moves north, passing inland of our area Thursday night into Friday. Multiple hazards will extend well north and east of Nicole`s center. Significant coastal flooding is expected with the high tide Thursday morning, with minor coastal flooding possible Friday morning as well. Also, locally heavy rainfall is possible, especially Thursday and Thursday night. A few tornadoes could occur Thursday afternoon into Friday. Tropical storm force wind gusts are expected along the coast tonight through Thursday, then the probability for tropical storm force winds will decrease as Nicole weakens. Finally, expect dangerous marine and surf conditions and significant beach erosion to continue until late week. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across coastal counties. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation of saltwater along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots farther inland near rivers and creeks, with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in normally vulnerable low spots. - Moderate to major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Minor to moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Some navigation aids possibly displaced well off station, creating difficult navigation near inlets and waterways. Elsewhere across inland southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across the region. Potential impacts include: - Isolated to scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans. - Scattered locations could experience enhanced damage due to tornadoes with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Scattered locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across the region. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: High surf, significant beach erosion, rip currents and dangerous marine conditions are expected. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the area. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding could prompt some rescues. - Rivers and tributaries could quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in normally vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places could experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across the region. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across coastal counties. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. - Some roads impassable due to debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded locations. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways, especially for high profile vehicles. - Isolated to scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Charleston SC around 5 AM EST, or sooner if conditions warrant.

ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO