fox26houston.com
Dallas police pursue wrong-way driver in suspected stolen vehicle, police searching for suspects
DALLAS - Police are searching for multiple suspects after pursuing a vehicle that traveled the wrong way down Dallas County highways at high speeds. Officers in Dallas were originally following a maroon truck was seen driving the wrong way down Highway 175, traveling east in the westbound lanes. Police then...
wbap.com
$500,000 Bond Set for Suspect in Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Dallas Police Officer
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Bond has been set for a woman charged the wrong way death of a Dallas police officer last month. Investigators said Mayra Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit for driving when she crashed into Officer Jacob Arrellano head on along Spur 408 on October 11th.
Two arrested, one wanted after pursuit involving suspected stolen vehicle in Dallas County, officials say
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects are in custody and a third is wanted after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle led to a foot chase in Dallas County Wednesday afternoon, officials say. The Dallas Police Department told WFAA that its helicopter, Air 1, responded to a report of...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Dallas police seek suspects who fled fatal hit-and-run crash
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police are looking for three young suspects who got out of their car and ran from a crash that killed an 82-year-old woman. They didn’t try to help the woman they hit or call 911. They also left behind their injured 13-year-old friend.
Woman dead in hit-and-run accident, Dallas police look for suspect
Florence Kelly was crossing Royal at Rosser Road just after 11 Monday morning, when she was hit by a gray Toyota Avalon, speeding eastbound on Royal. The Avalon has a Texas license plate: PKH5392.
Cedar Hill Police Arrest Suspect In November 7 Shooting
Cedar Hill Police Department Press Release: On November 7, 2022 an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lorenz Nussbaum. Cedar Hill Detectives were contacted by the Dallas Police Department after they received a NIBIN hit from the ATF after a shell casing from Cedar Hill’s offense was submitted for processing.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth PD fires officer accused of domestic violence
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police fired an officer who was under investigation for domestic violence. Cpl. Mark Force was arrested in May and charged with the assault of a family member. Force had been on restricted duty during an internal investigation. He served with the Fort Worth Police...
dpdbeat.com
Man arrested, facing murder and aggravated robbery charges
On November 5, 2022, around 1:20 am, Dallas Police arrested Garrett Hamilton, 29, following a traffic stop where he was found driving a stolen vehicle. Further investigation by detectives determined Hamilton was responsible for multiple crimes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Hamilton is charged with Murder for the shooting death...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver, Passenger Switch Vehicles in Erratic Wrong-Way Chase in Dallas County
Two people are in custody and police are searching for another who led officers on an erratic and dangerous wrong-way pursuit through Dallas County Wednesday afternoon in a stolen pickup truck. NBC 5 has learned the pursuit of the driver and a passenger in a maroon pickup truck began at...
Two dead after shooting at Dallas County ME's office, Jenkins says
Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says.
Man jailed in Dallas on a murder charge connected to Lake Highlands killing
A man is now locked up on a murder charge following last week’s deadly shooting in the Lake Highlands neighborhood of Dallas. Thursday, a man named Brian Dillard was gunned down on Audelia near Walnut Hill.
Man arrested, woman rescued after car chase ends in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a domestic dispute that led to a high-speed chase in northeast Fort Worth. Police said that officers were dispatched at around 11 p.m. to the parking lot of El Rancho Supermercado on East Belknap Street. They said they got a call stating witnesses saw a man assault and restrain a woman who was screaming, "Let me go."
Arlington officer on administrative leave for firing his pistol during a traffic stop
An Arlington police officer has been put on administrative leave while Sunday’s firearm discharge is under investigation. The officer fired his pistol during a traffic stop.
KXII.com
Teenager shot through window in Paris, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris. The Paris Police said it happened in the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Ave. at 8:03 p.m. Sunday. Police said when they arrived to the area, they heard women screaming...
Police chasing truck near Dallas, TX
DALLAS, TX – A police pursuit is currently underway in Dallas County. Officers were originally following a maroon truck was seen driving the wrong way down a highway. Click here for the rest of the article.
dallasexpress.com
Suspect Arrested in Road Rage Shooting
An arrest has been made following the road-rage killing of 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago in the early morning hours of October 29. Shardrel Damon Webb, a 25-year-old Dallas man, is facing a murder charge after Carrollton police say he allegedly fatally shot Iturriago. Officers responded to 3535 County Square Drive shortly...
fox4news.com
No injuries reported after officer-involved shooting in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating why an officer opened fire during a traffic stop. No one was hurt by the gunfire Sunday afternoon. The officer made the traffic stop along Carter Drive, which is near Highway 360 and Park Row Drive in east Arlington. Police have not said...
Store clerk shot during robbery attempt in Mesquite, police say
MESQUITE, Texas — A store clerk was shot during a robbery attempt in Mesquite on Saturday afternoon, police said. Police said they responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pioneer Road. A witness told WFAA the incident happened at the Howdy's Express store.
Driver caught doing doughnuts in stolen car led Fort Worth police on chase, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say they have arrested two suspects after a car chase that traveled from Fort Worth to Arlington on Sunday night. According to police, the car they were chasing was reported stolen. Fort Worth officers say units were sent to a Hotrodders call shortly before...
fox4news.com
Samson Park officer hurt in training exercise continues recovery
FORT WORTH, Texas - Sansom Park Police Chief James Burchfeld says his small department is in 100% support mode for injured Officer Lina Mino. She was shot after an unexplained live round of ammunition somehow wound up in a police training exercise taking place on Saturday at a school in Forest Hill.
