Dallas, TX

Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill Police Arrest Suspect In November 7 Shooting

Cedar Hill Police Department Press Release: On November 7, 2022 an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lorenz Nussbaum. Cedar Hill Detectives were contacted by the Dallas Police Department after they received a NIBIN hit from the ATF after a shell casing from Cedar Hill’s offense was submitted for processing.
CEDAR HILL, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth PD fires officer accused of domestic violence

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police fired an officer who was under investigation for domestic violence. Cpl. Mark Force was arrested in May and charged with the assault of a family member. Force had been on restricted duty during an internal investigation. He served with the Fort Worth Police...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Man arrested, facing murder and aggravated robbery charges

On November 5, 2022, around 1:20 am, Dallas Police arrested Garrett Hamilton, 29, following a traffic stop where he was found driving a stolen vehicle. Further investigation by detectives determined Hamilton was responsible for multiple crimes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Hamilton is charged with Murder for the shooting death...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man arrested, woman rescued after car chase ends in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a domestic dispute that led to a high-speed chase in northeast Fort Worth. Police said that officers were dispatched at around 11 p.m. to the parking lot of El Rancho Supermercado on East Belknap Street. They said they got a call stating witnesses saw a man assault and restrain a woman who was screaming, "Let me go."
FORT WORTH, TX
KXII.com

Teenager shot through window in Paris, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris. The Paris Police said it happened in the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Ave. at 8:03 p.m. Sunday. Police said when they arrived to the area, they heard women screaming...
PARIS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Suspect Arrested in Road Rage Shooting

An arrest has been made following the road-rage killing of 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago in the early morning hours of October 29. Shardrel Damon Webb, a 25-year-old Dallas man, is facing a murder charge after Carrollton police say he allegedly fatally shot Iturriago. Officers responded to 3535 County Square Drive shortly...
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

No injuries reported after officer-involved shooting in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating why an officer opened fire during a traffic stop. No one was hurt by the gunfire Sunday afternoon. The officer made the traffic stop along Carter Drive, which is near Highway 360 and Park Row Drive in east Arlington. Police have not said...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Samson Park officer hurt in training exercise continues recovery

FORT WORTH, Texas - Sansom Park Police Chief James Burchfeld says his small department is in 100% support mode for injured Officer Lina Mino. She was shot after an unexplained live round of ammunition somehow wound up in a police training exercise taking place on Saturday at a school in Forest Hill.
FOREST HILL, TX

