Know of a player who signed a letter of intent but isn’t on this list? Email the athlete’s name, sport, high school and college to Hallie Hart at hhart@oklahoman.com. Here is The Oklahoman’s 2023 college signing list:. Baseball. Ashton Bennight, Tuttle (Cowley) Brody Briggs, Tulsa Union (Arizona...

