Take a Horse-Drawn Wagon Ride at One of Illinois’ Best Resorts for Winter Fun
If you want to treat your family to a unique winter experience this year, look no further than White Pines Lodge in Mr. Morris, Illinois!. Last week I shared with you the cool winter horseback riding experiences that are available at White Pines Lodge, but if sitting atop a saddle is not your thing, maybe taking a ride in a horse-drawn wagon is?
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Accident closes Green Garden restaurant in Woodstock
Recovery crews from Chicago Water & Fire Restoration were on the scene of Green Garden Chinese restaurant Tuesday afternoon after a morning accident closed the business. Yellow tape blocked off […]
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025
If you miss Tuesday's total lunar eclipse, you won't get another chance to view one until 2025. (CHICAGO) In the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, Election Day, as long as the skies are clear, the moon is going to put on a show. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the Chicago area beginning at 3:09 AM, with the peak at 4:59 AM.
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
wsop.com
GRAND VICTORIA CASINO CIRCUIT PREVIEW
Elgin, IL (November 8, 2022) - The World Series of Poker arrives at the Grand Victoria Casino for the first time in WSOP history, featuring 16 ring events and almost $1 million in guarantees. There is a lot of excitement in the air as Grand Victoria, a riverboat casino on...
we3travel.com
14 Festive Events to Celebrate Christmas in Chicago
The holiday season kicks off early in Chicago, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year in the Windy City. When I visited Chicago in November, I was surprised to find so many fun Christmas in Chicago events and activities throughout the city. I...
whatnowchicago.com
Five New Mochinut Locations Coming to Chicagoland
Mochinut, the fast-growing mochi donut chain, is opening five new locations across Chicagoland, including one site coming to Schaumburg at 191 W. Golf Rd. The international franchise-based company currently has three locations in the area, including one in Saint Charles and one in Arlington Heights. Now, Mochinut has plans to open new sites in Chicago, Wheeling, Schaumburg, Niles, and Naperville. Franchisee Victor Lee tells What Now Chicago he will be in charge of the Schaumburg location and expects to open the site in Spring 2023. The opening dates and franchisees of the other locations are unknown.
Eye-popping balloon displays have Geneva's Twee Partees blowing up
After receiving balloon garland kits during the pandemic, Alissa Tadic decided to launch Twee Partees, a luxury balloon boutique, in May 2020. Since then, business has blown up, and now Tadic has a brick-and-mortar shop in the Geneva Commons.
How to Visit the Christkindlmarket for the 2022 Holiday Season
Christkindlmarket, a marquee winter-time tradition, will soon swing into the area for its annual comeback — a sign that the holiday season is on the horizon. The famed German-style market, named the top Christmas market in the country last year, reopens in Daley Plaza and at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville on Nov. 18. For the first time, Christkindlmarket also will take residence at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, debuting Nov. 18, as well.
'Chicago's game': 16-inch softball, created on Near South Side, celebrates 135th anniversary
16-inch softball was created on Chicago's Near South Side and has a hall of fame in Forest Park. It is now celebrating its 135th anniversary.
thechicagogenius.com
Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment
STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago’s famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he “travels and clears his head away from the city.”
Lettuce Entertain You Closing Three Restaurants for Something New
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah, The Gin Commission, and the Crab Cellar will all close
Food Site Experts Say: This Place Is Illinois’ Best Steakhouse
A friend once compared pizza to sex by saying that "even if it's not that good, it's still good." Another friend added that he felt the same way about a steak, but was countered by the first friend who told him that his steak-to-sex comparison was dumb because of the price-point.
Arlington Park pre-development plan approved
The Village of Arlington Heights approved a pre-development plan for the Bears' stadium at Arlington Park on Monday. The agreement vote is not binding, but the framework of the design and potential construction of the 326-acre land is agreed upon between the board and the Bears. "This is not a...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022
Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Fire believed to have begun in shed spread quickly to the adjacent home in Orland Park on Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Neighbor alerts homeowner as the fire spread. No injuries reported. The Orland Fire District responded at...
New high school in Niles offering opportunities to special needs students
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new school is coming to suburban Niles.Crews are breaking ground on the new Charles H. Walsh Junior Academy and Career Tech High School.It will offer academic and trade skills opportunities to 120 students with special needs. It's expected to open next fall.
When was the last time Chicago had a 70-degree or warmer temp on November 4 at 8 p.m., like it was this year?
I’m curious when, if ever, was the last time it was 70-degrees or warmer on November 4 at 8pm, like it was this year?. The short answer is never. This November 4, the mercury reached 70 in the late afternoon and remained at or above 70 until almost midnight (1 am CDT). Chicago climatologist and weather historian Frank Wachowski checked the archives and found that dating back to 1871; the city had officially registered a 70-degree- plus high temperature in 11 years on November 4. In the ten occurrences before 2022, the temperature had never remained at or above 70 degrees later than 5 pm, so this year’s late-evening warmth was unprecedented. It is interesting to note that six of the 11 occurrences of the 70s on November 4 have occurred since 2000- in 2003, 2005, 2008, 2015, 2020, and 2022.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
River Grove woman loses wedding band while handing out candy on Halloween
RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- It was a heartbreaking Halloween for a suburban woman in River Grove after she lost her wedding band while handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Now Nancy Cairncross and her husband, Douglas, are putting up flyers around the neighborhood, on everything from mailboxes to street signs and even the window of a nearby diner. "It sucks it's gone because there's so much sentimental of that ring," Douglas said. "That's 28 years of marriage." The Cairncrosses are asking whoever finds the ring to call them at 708-277-3276. They are offering a reward.
2 dead after car crashes into Park Ridge home
Two people have died after a car crashed into a house in Park Ridge Tuesday morning. According to police, a 2007 Honda Sedan was observed by witnesses as traveling southbound on Cumberland approaching Oakton shortly after 11:00 a.m.
