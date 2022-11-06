Read full article on original website
Route 97 reopened after crash, one fatality confirmed
UPDATE (5:40 P.M. NOVEMBER 8, 2022) BAILEYSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – One fatality has been confirmed after a crash in Baileysville, West Virginia. The crash involved a tractor trailer and a car. The area of Route 97 near the entrance to Horse Creek which was closed after the accident has been reopened, according to Wyoming County […]
WSAZ
Several brush fires burning, threatening structures in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews are working to contain several brush fires Wednesday in Kanawha County, according to Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman. Sigman tells WSAZ.com at least two fires are burning near Brounland Road and flames are visible on each side of the mountain...
WSAZ
Person sent to the hospital after a truck crashes into a tree
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree. According to a supervisor with Cabell County 911, the crash occurred at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday. It happened on 5th Street near 12th Avenue in Huntington. The supervisor told WSAZ a Chevrolet pickup...
UPDATE: Woman dies in hit and run in Lincoln County
UPDATE (Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:40 p.m.): West Virginia State Police said the woman struck by the vehicle has died. Troopers said Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, W.Va., died from her injuries at CAMC General. They said the driver of the vehicle took off after the accident. Investigators are pursuing multiple leads. Anyone with information […]
WSAZ
Driver crashes into building
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews responded Monday morning after a driver lost control and hit a building. The accident happened on Maccorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston. No word if anyone was injured or what may have caused the crash. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the...
wchstv.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Eastern Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Eastern Kanawha County. The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. in the Dawes area of Cabin Creek. Firefighters from the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to provide help to the Cabin...
wchstv.com
One person goes to hospital after vehicle strikes tree in Cabell
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital after a truck struck a tree. It happened at 11:35 a.m. on Fifth Street near 12th Avenue. The road was never closed or blocked. They weren’t sure if it was the driver or...
wchstv.com
One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office said a South Dakota man died Friday in a single-vehicle crash. Austin Gene Petrey, 24, of Bristol was killed in a wreck that happened near Canvas, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office said Petrey was driving...
wchstv.com
Crews respond to structure fire near Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Monday in Sissonville, Kanawha County dispatchers said. The fire was reported along Slater Farm Road about 12:30 p.m., according to Metro 911. Dispatchers said everyone was able to get out of the home uninjured. Crews were on scene for...
wchstv.com
Person injured after being struck by vehicle in Jackson County, W.Va.
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said one person was injured Tuesday after they were struck by a vehicle in Jackson County, West Virginia. The incident was reported about 2 p.m. along Parkersburg Road near Sandyville, according to Jackson County dispatchers. The person was taken to the hospital by...
wchstv.com
Car crashes into South Charleston building
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a car crashed into a building Monday morning in South Charleston. The incident was reported about 8:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of MacCorkle Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Officials said the vehicle crashed into the Family Allergy and Asthma Clinic....
WSAZ
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Lincoln County; name released
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday afternoon in Harts, including the victim’s name. Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, West Virginia, died from her injuries at CAMC General in Charleston, West Virginia State Police troopers say. Workman was struck...
wchstv.com
Several brush fires reported in region as red flag warning in place
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several brush fires were being reported in the region as a red flag warning from the National Weather Service was in place. A mix of private and park land close to the New River Gorge has affected at least 50 acres of land, according to the National Parks Service. Fayette County fire departments and the National Parks Service have responded to the north side of the park in the Wild Rock area.
I-79N reopened after fatal rollover crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 6, 2022, 5:30 p.m.): Interstate 79 North is open again after a fatal crash near Mile Marker 10 on Sunday at 3:38 p.m. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says both northbound lanes of Interstate 79 are shut down at Mile Marker 10 after a fatal, single-vehicle rollover crash near Wills Creek […]
Crews battle fire at West Virginia TGI Friday’s
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire at the TGI Friday’s location in Cross Lanes. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is still active, but no injuries have been reported. West Side, Institute, Nitro and Cross Lanes Fire Departments are responding to the scene. This is a developing story, and […]
lootpress.com
Brush fire spreading in New River Gorge
LANSING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The dry and windy conditions in the area have caused a high risk for wildfires to start and quickly spread. There is currently a brush fire spreading in the New River Gorge near the NRG Bridge. Emergency crews are on their way to the scene to attempt to control the fire.
Vehicle hits building in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The scene is now clear in South Charleston where a vehicle ran into a building Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened on the 4500 block of MacCorkle Ave. in South Charleston when a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a building. No injuries were reported.
Braxton County VA clinic to temporarily close
The Braxton County Community Based VA Outpatient Clinic in Gassaway will be temporarily closed due to planned construction starting Nov. 10
Small fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Barboursville, West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Barboursville. The call came into dispatch at 1:23 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire was small, and they believe crews are close to finishing up at the scene. Responders include Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department […]
Crews on scene for five hours battling brush fire in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lawrence County 911 says there is a brush fire on County Road 73 in Ohio. Dispatchers tell 13 News that fire departments have been on the scene for five hours on Monday. Rome Volunteer Fire Department is leading the effort to put out the blaze, but dispatchers say there are […]
