Florence, SC

Florence celebrates 18th annual Pecan Music and Food Festival

By Keianna Benson
 6 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The festival that celebrates pecans made its return to downtown Florence for the 18th year, attracting an estimated 50,000 people to the city.

The festival started in 2003 takes place annually on the first Saturday of November.

Hannah Davis, the city’s development manager, said this event has grown in recent years.

“It’s a really incredible event that started as just a one-block festival that has grown into nine blocks of what you see behind me,” Davis said.

The festival included live bands, food and rides, inflatables and airbrush tattoos and other fun things for kids.

