Not only did the Packers lose, they now have as many losses this season as ‘that team:’ six. And they’ve lost five in a row for the first time since 2008.
MLive.com
New Tigers boss Scott Harris identifies top 3 offseason needs
LAS VEGAS -- Scott Harris is talking to agents, fielding calls from other teams and making plans to improve the Detroit Tigers’ league-worst offense. The Tigers’ new president of baseball operations told reporters Tuesday that everything was on the table. “I don’t think we can rule out any...
MLive.com
Rookie defenders deliver blow to Aaron Rodgers, and credibility to Lions rebuild
DETROIT -- They were allowing the worst completion percentage in the league. And the most passing yards in the league. And the highest quarterback rating in the league. Analytics more your bag? Hey, they had the worst DVOA too. Any way you want to measure a pass defense, by analytics...
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan DL suffers torn ACL in loss vs. Lions
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary was amid the best season of his NFL career, but he will miss the final nine games of the 2022 campaign. The former Michigan Wolverine suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Gary will undergo an MRI later Monday as the Packers look to determine whether he’s dealing with additional damage to his right knee, per Rapoport.
MLive.com
3 things we learned: Lions CB Jerry Jacobs is back, baby
DETROIT -- The Lions killed their league-worst losing streak with a 15-9 win on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Here are three things we learned in their first victory since Week 2. Jerry Jacobs is back, baby. He was one of the best stories of last season, when he...
MLive.com
Former Tigers’ manager won’t be back with Oakland in 2023
Former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus won’t be back for a second season as bench coach with the Oakland Athletics. Ausmus declined an offer to return to the dugout and will instead pursue front-office opportunities, the New York Post reported Monday. Oakland finished 60-102 in manager Mark Kotsay’s first...
MLive.com
Indianapolis Colts fire head coach Frank Reich after disastrous offensive performance
Another one bites the dust. The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. Reich, who was in his fifth season with the Colts, was fired after a 3-5-1 start. Overall, he was 40-33-1 and made the playoffs twice, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional in 2018 and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card in 2020.
MLive.com
Malcolm Rodriguez ‘day-to-day’ with injury, Kerby Joseph practicing in red jersey
ALLEN PARK -- Malcolm Rodriguez is day-to-day because of an arm injury he sustained in the Detroit Lions’ win on Sunday against Green Bay. A sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, the rookie linebacker has turned out to be one of the year’s brightest developments. He was expected to contribute only on special teams, but was so good in training camp that he eventually cracked the starting lineup during the second week of the preseason. He now has 54 tackles through eight games, with a team-high five of them coming for loss.
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: What is the future of D’Andre Swift in Detroit?
ALLEN PARK -- Every head coach that comes through Detroit says he wants to run the football. But since Barry Sanders, none of them has done it. Not until Dan Campbell, whose running game ranks ninth in yards per game and seventh in yards per carry as the season approaches the halfway point on Sunday in Chicago.
MLive.com
Malcolm Rodriguez undergoing tests on elbow, Kerby Joseph in concussion protocol
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell went home on Sunday, cracked open a beer and kicked up his feet to relax. Then he saw that Bears quarterback Justin Fields ran for 178 yards, an NFL record for a quarterback, and, well, not much relaxing was had. Injuries to two of his...
MLive.com
Emoni Bates expected to play vs. Michigan after missing EMU’s season opener
YPSILANTI – Emoni Bates did not suit up for Eastern Michigan’s regular season opening win over Wayne State on Monday but is expected to be back in action Friday against No. 22 Michigan. Bates, who played in EMU’s exhibition game on Oct. 27, was in attendance but did...
MLive.com
Kerby Joseph becomes first Lions rookie to be named NFC defensive player of week
ALLEN PARK -- Rookie safety Kerby Joseph wasn’t supposed to play defense this season, and he didn’t in the first three weeks of the season. Then Tracy Walker went down, forcing the Detroit Lions to speed up Joseph’s timeline. Just five games later, Joseph has been named...
MLive.com
Lions re-sign Trinity Benson to bolster banged-up receiver corps
ALLEN PARK -- Injuries have struck the Detroit Lions offense again. Running back Craig Reynolds has been moved to injured reserve because of a rib injury he suffered in the win against Green Bay. With D’Andre Swift limited to just 10 offensive snaps in that game because of ankle and shoulder injuries, plus Jamaal Williams not practicing on Wednesday because of an injury of his own, the Lions are growing increasingly thin in the offensive backfield.
Detroit Lions waive wide receiver Stanley Berryhill
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions waived wide receiver Stanley Berryhill to open the week. Berryhill was signed from the practice squad over the weekend, playing one offensive snap and another seven on special teams in Detroit’s 15-9 win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. Berryhill has...
MLive.com
Ranking all 64 teams left in high school football in Michigan
The latest edition of the Top 50, we’re doing something a bit different. There are just 64 teams still standing in 11-man football in the state of Michigan, so we will rank those 64 teams. Sorry to the Rockfords, Davisons, Salines and West Bloomfields of the world, you guys...
MLive.com
MLive.com
Muskegon-area football matchups and schedules for regional finals
Zeeland West football defeats Muskegon 38-36 MUSKEGON – Three high school football teams from the Muskegon area moved one step closer to their dream of hoisting a state championship trophy this past weekend, as Muskegon, Whitehall and Oakridge celebrated district championships. Those same teams will get back to work...
MLive.com
Tigers still ‘bullish’ on Spencer Torkelson, but will he be starter in 2023?
LAS VEGAS -- Spencer Torkelson is still very much a part of the Detroit Tigers’ future plans, even after a bumpy debut in 2022. But is he a part of the 2023 plans? That’s still to be determined. Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said the Tigers...
Scott Harris identifies three positional needs for Detroit Tigers
Harris’ moves won’t be limited to free agency. There are upgrades to be found on the trade market for a team like the Tigers that’s willing to be bold.
MLive.com
Two ex-Wolverines hurt in Bengals’ win over Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill and running back Chris Evans both were injured Sunday during their teams’ 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Hill injured his right shoulder, while Evans suffered a grade 2 PCL knee sprain. On Monday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor listed the pair of ex-Michigan standouts...
