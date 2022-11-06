Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Edwin H. Baker Jr.
MARTVILLE, NY – Edwin H. Baker, Jr., 82, of Martville, New York, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Ed was born on August 26, 1940, in South Colton, New York, to the late Edwin H. Baker, Sr. and Lorena (Russell) Baker. He retired from Armstrong World Industries after...
Marie J. Korta
FULTON – Marie J. Korta, 73, of The Villages, Florida, and a former resident of Liverpool, New York, died Sunday November 6, 2022 in the Generation Senior Living, Florida, after a long illness. Marie was born in Fulton, New York, the daughter of Josephine Francesconi of Fulton, and the...
Deanna D. (Plummer) Hall
BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Deanna D. (Plummer) Hall, 78, of Baldwinsville, New York, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was the daughter of Carl Plummer and Margaret Tobin (Northrup). Deanna was a woman of many hats having run...
Edward J. Farfaglia
FULTON – Edward J. Farfaglia, 69, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family. Ed was born in Fulton to the late Silvio and Angela (Tomarchio) Farfaglia. He had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Ed retired from National Grid after 32 years as...
Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich
OSWEGO – Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich, aka Hairbag, 64, of Oswego, New York, passed away on November 6, 2022 in Syracuse, New York. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Floyd and Mary Lou (Perry) Stanford. Jeff was a lineworker at Nestle. He enjoyed being by the water, watching...
Josephine H. O’Brien
FULTON – Josephine H. “Josie” O’Brien, 96, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully Monday, November 7, 2022. She was born in Skaneateles Falls, New York, on September 12, 1926 and was the tenth child of Rami “Raymond” and Vincenza Cavone. Josie was always...
Barbara L. Ayers
OSWEGO – Barbara L. Ayers, 79, of Oswego, New York, passed away on November 3, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Charles Sr. and Mary (LaVere) Murabito. Barbara was a teacher’s aide at St. Mary’s School and Leighton Elementary for many years. She also worked as a clerk at Oswego Price Chopper.
Youth Bureau/Oswego Kiwanis Host Christmas Craft Show
OSWEGO – The Oswego City County Youth Bureau in collaboration with Oswego Kiwanis Club will be hosting a Christmas Craft Show on November 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. 5th Street, Oswego, New York, 13126. Fifty vendors will be participating, and...
Mayor Michaels Salutes Fulton’s Veteran Of The Year Mike Miller
FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels recently offered her personal congratulations to Mike Miller as Fulton’s 2022 Veteran of the Year. “Mike Miller is the latest in a line of outstanding Fulton veterans who are examples of exemplary service to our country and the honor they bring to entire community,” Michaels said. “I applaud Mike’s selection by the Fulton Veterans Council as this year’s Veteran of the Year.”
David Gerald Tibbitts
PHOENIX, NY – David Gerald Tibbitts passed away peacefully November 4th, 2022, going to be with the Lord at the age of 80 years old. Born in Syracuse, New York on January 5, 1942, and lived in Central New York his entire life. Predeceased by his loving wife, Carol...
Mexico Students Explore A Day In The Life Of Lake Ontario
MEXICO, NY – A total of 150 Mexico Middle School students in early October spent about four hours exploring and investigating Lake Ontario plus one of its tributaries, the Little Salmon River. A dozen Department of Environmental Conservation staff joined grade seven science teachers Mrs. Alicia Archer and Mrs....
Michael A. Longo
FULTON – Michael “Mike” A. Longo, age 61 of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Mike retired from the Town of Granby Highway Department after over 30 years of service. He also owned and operated M&M Coal and Stoves since 1998 with his previous wife, Brenda Longo. He also owned and operated Sterling Creek Campground with his wife, Debbie since 2009.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 30 – November 5
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 5:45 p.m., the Fulton Fire Department was dispatched to 704 Highland St. for a structure fire with residents still inside. Full story here. The City of Fulton Police Department...
Oswego Regional Police Academy Graduates 15
OSWEGO – Central New York will gain 15 new police officers who graduated from the Oswego Regional Police Academy on Friday, November 4, 2022. In addition to the eight graduates who will join the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office as deputies, two officers from the Oswego Police Department graduated, one from SUNY Oswego University Police and one officer from each of the following police departments: Dewitt, Manlius, Seneca Falls and Ithaca.
Unofficial Election 2022 Results Announced
OSWEGO COUNTY – The unofficial results from this year’s Election Day, November 8, have been announced by the Oswego County Board of Elections. All Oswego County polling places have reported to the Board of Elections at this time. These unofficial results include early voting and ballots cast on...
H. Lee White Maritime Museum Offers Holiday Workshop For Kids Sunday
OSWEGO – Children will decorate an ornament for themselves and one for a museum tree, listen to a holiday story, and have an opportunity to visit with Freddy the Parrot. This free program will be held Sunday, November 13, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dry or canned good to be donated to a local food pantry. This activity is appropriate for ages 3 and up. Refreshments served.
Hannibal Schools Host Family Engagement Activities
HANNIBAL, NY – Students in the Hannibal Central School District recently celebrated Halloween with several “spooktacular” activities. During a weeklong “All Hallows’ Read” event in late October, students and their families lined the hallways of Fairley Elementary School to read their favorite books. Each grade level had a designated day where family members were invited to read with the students and enjoy light refreshments.
Debra L. Mulcahey
OSWEGO – Debra L. Mulcahey, 63, of Oswego died Thursday November 3, 2022 in St. Joseph Hospital, after a long illness. Debra was the daughter of the late Merle and Suzanne (Merritt) Pitcher. Debra was a loving stay at home mom, where she enjoyed caring and nurturing her children...
Lucille L. Upcraft
OSWEGO, NY – Lucille L. Upcraft, 82, a resident of the Springside at Seneca Hill in Oswego, New York, passed away on November 1, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Fleischmanns Village, New York, and was a homemaker. Surviving are her daughters Kathleen (David) Duschen of...
Salvatore J. Bonanno
FULTON – Salvatore J. Bonanno, 82, of Fulton, New York, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his wife and family Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after enduring a prolonged illness. Salvatore, known to his family and friends as Sam, was born in Fulton to the late Joseph and Ida...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0