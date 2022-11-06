BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Zamboni broke down on the ice Tuesday night at KeyBank Center, and so did the Buffalo Sabres (7-6-0), losing their third straight game to one of the worst teams in the league in the Arizona Coyotes (5-6-1). The Sabres fell 4-1 at home despite having back-to-back nights off and outshooting the Coyotes, 33-24.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO