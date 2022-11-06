ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
WGRZ TV

Zamboni, Sabres break down during 4-1 loss to Coyotes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Zamboni broke down on the ice Tuesday night at KeyBank Center, and so did the Buffalo Sabres (7-6-0), losing their third straight game to one of the worst teams in the league in the Arizona Coyotes (5-6-1). The Sabres fell 4-1 at home despite having back-to-back nights off and outshooting the Coyotes, 33-24.
