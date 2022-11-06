Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home
Odell Beckham Jr. names four NFL teams with whom he has seemingly had contact recently. The post Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WGRZ TV
Zamboni, Sabres break down during 4-1 loss to Coyotes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Zamboni broke down on the ice Tuesday night at KeyBank Center, and so did the Buffalo Sabres (7-6-0), losing their third straight game to one of the worst teams in the league in the Arizona Coyotes (5-6-1). The Sabres fell 4-1 at home despite having back-to-back nights off and outshooting the Coyotes, 33-24.
Comments / 0