Richard Hurst first began pitching in to help at the family restaurant at age 4 by peeling potatoes and shrimp. Now co-owner of Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn with his wife, Lori, the Hursts lead the restaurant that is now marking 90 years in business. They are active in the year-long Eat Lafayette campaign and spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about the history of the restaurant and the challenges of maintaining the iconic business.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO