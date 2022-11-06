Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
KPLC gears up for Pack the Tent food drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the hurricanes leaving many displaced and a recent rise in inflation, people in Southwest Louisiana are struggling to keep their heads above water. Abraham’s Tent, a community outreach program, has been working to fill the needs of hunger in our community for years.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and delicious food.
Trash Strewn About Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette
Why am I angry about it? For a few reasons, with the main reason being this - someone doesn't care about Acadiana.
KPLC TV
VETERANS DAY: Share a photo of your veteran
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Veterans Day is Friday. Share a photo of your veteran with us HERE.
KPLC TV
Tuten Park to reopen on Nov. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced the reopening of Tuten Park on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The City will hold will be a reopening ceremony at 10 a.m. In 2005 Tuten Park was heavily damaged by Hurricane Rita, losing 80% of its trees in...
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interview: Calcasieu Clerk of Court on SWLA Midterms
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With so much debate surrounding the 2022 midterm elections, it was a busy day at the polls. Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones spoke with Rhonda Hardin about what was going on behind the scenes. Jones says the voter turnout was better than estimates projected...
Ryan Williams defeats 3-time Ville Platte mayor Jennifer Vidrine
VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Ryan Leday Williams has been elected as the new mayor of Ville Platte. Williams has defeated 3-time incumbent Mayor Jennifer Vidrine with 1558 or 54% of the votes, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. He is a current member of the Evangeline Parish Police Jury who represents District […]
KPLC TV
Eight area runoff races on Dec. 10 ballot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several runoff races are on the ballot for the Dec. 10 election. Candidates had to have received 50 percent of the ballot, plus one vote in Tuesday’s election to win outright. There were eight area races in which that did not happen. CALCASIEU. WESTLAKE...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 8, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 8, 2022. Brittany Michelle Vincent, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution. Alex Thomas Granger, 24, Bell City: Must signal while turning; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Jovane...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles residents exercise their right to vote
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After months of conversations and debates, Election Day is finally here and Lake Area residents are taking full advantage of their right to vote. They joined voters across the country who headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote. Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court...
KPLC TV
Once Was Inc. to give away 100 turkeys to veterans at Rouses
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once Was Inc. will be giving away turkeys from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 to veterans, active duty, and reservists. The nonprofit veteran community outreach organization will be donating a turkey and a gift bag to those with a military ID. One hundred turkeys are being given away, while supplies last.
KPLC TV
SOWELA Spotlight: Spring 2023 informational session
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’ve been thinking about a career change for 2023, director of recruitment and career services Joseph Lavergne says SOWELA Technical Community College may be where you want to start. SOWELA will be holding an informational session on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m....
KPLC TV
Foster homes needed for children in Southwest Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles branch of the Department of Children and Family Services said they are feeling the double-blow of natural disasters and the pandemic on the amount of available foster homes. “We’ve lost 60 to 70 foster homes,” child welfare supervisor Stephanie Duplechain said....
KPLC TV
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Results from the Nov. 8 midterm elections. When the polls close at 8 p.m., results from early voting are expected first followed by Tuesday results.
theadvocate.com
Poor Boy's Riverside Inn owners on Acadiana cuisine: 'Everybody here knows how to cook with love'
Richard Hurst first began pitching in to help at the family restaurant at age 4 by peeling potatoes and shrimp. Now co-owner of Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn with his wife, Lori, the Hursts lead the restaurant that is now marking 90 years in business. They are active in the year-long Eat Lafayette campaign and spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about the history of the restaurant and the challenges of maintaining the iconic business.
KPLC TV
Tiger Woods at Coushatta for son’s tournament in Kinder
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Golfing legend Tiger Woods is in Louisiana for the Notah Begay III Boys Jr Golf National Championship being held at Koasati Pines at Coushatta, in Kinder. Woods is at the tournament to play an unusual role for the 15-time major winner; caddie, as his son Charlie is competing in the National Championship which teed off on Monday.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Parish lifts burn ban
Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has lifted the burn ban for all Calcasieu Parish residents. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury issued the burn ban on Oct. 13 due to lack of rain and severe drought conditions.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of molesting two children
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of sexually abusing two children, authorities say. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Nov. 6 that William C. Smith, 32, had committed sexual battery on a child, said spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. During their investigation, CPSO...
KPLC TV
Mississippi man accused of video voyeurism in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested after being accused of recording someone in a portable restroom at a job site in Sulphur, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives arrested Travon K. Lee, 21, on Nov. 3 after an investigation...
Louisiana mayor running for re-election killed in crash hours before polls close
The mayor of a Louisiana parish running for re-election was killed in an Election Day crash just hours before the polls were set to close.
