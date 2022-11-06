Read full article on original website
Related
Blue Jackets recall center Emil Bemstrom
When Emil Bemstrom was sent down at the beginning of the season, it was somewhat of a surprise. The young Columbus Blue Jackets forward had played regular minutes in the NHL each of the last three seasons and had barely any experience in the AHL. Well, after just 10 games...
Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov returns home to family
The Toronto Maple Leafs recently hosted prospect Rodion Amirov during their Hockey Fights Cancer night, supporting him as he continues his battle with a brain tumor. Today, Amirov’s agent Dan Milstein released some difficult news on the young forward:. Rodion Amirov has returned home and is with his family....
Josh Norris will not require surgery
After seeing five different doctors and two specialists, it has been determined that Josh Norris will not require shoulder surgery, according to Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. As Claire Hanna of TSN relays, Dorion noted today that the team will know more in the New Year about a potential return this season.
How To Watch The Colorado Avalanche Games Live Without Cable 2022
The 2022 Stanley Cup Champions began their season in Denver against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Colorado Avalanche raised up their
Senators recall defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker
The Ottawa Senators still don’t appear to have Artem Zub returning, as they have recalled Jacob Bernard-Docker from the minor leagues. Bernard-Docker was sent down on Sunday after his most recent call-up. Ottawa is on a long losing skid after dropping another game on Saturday and now finds itself...
Report: Senators not considering coaching change
There were a lot of expectations for the Ottawa Senators coming into this year. They had a young core of exciting forwards and added star power like Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux to the mix. Top pick Jake Sanderson was supposed to give the defense corps a huge boost, while Cam Talbot was brought in to solidify the goaltending. Things got off to an okay start, with four wins in the first six games, but have since gone downhill.
Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau day-to-day with upper-body injury
The Calgary Flames announced Tuesday evening that forward Jonathan Huberdeau is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. It’s unclear when Huberdeau suffered the injury. He played 16:14 Monday night against the New York Islanders, skating for the entire game. The 29-year-old left wing has just one assist in his last five games, and has just six points in 11 games in his first season with the Flames. Last season, Huberdeau led the league in assists with 85 and finished fifth in Hart Trophy voting.
Canucks activate winger Brock Boeser from IR
The Vancouver Canucks announced Tuesday afternoon that winger Brock Boeser has been activated from injured reserve. In a corresponding transaction, forward Sheldon Dries has been assigned to AHL Abbotsford. Boeser has missed the team’s last six games with a hand injury. In that span, the team has gone 3-2-1, rebounding...
Blue Jackets recall Brendan Gaunce amid flurry of injuries
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced a flurry of injury updates Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline. Forward Jakub Voracek is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury, Sean Kuraly is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and Patrik Laine is day-to-day with an illness. Forward Brendan Gaunce was also recalled from the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, per a team release.
Pro Hockey Rumors
Senators to retire Chris Neil's No. 25
According to a team release during their game Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks, the Ottawa Senators are retiring forward Chris Neil’s No. 25 on Feb. 17, in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Neil shattered expectations as a sixth-round pick, dressing in over 1,000 games – all with...
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood, Ondrej Palat to miss several weeks
It’s not great news for New Jersey Devils fans, even if the team is doing well at the moment. Mackenzie Blackwood will be out for three to six weeks with the MCL sprain he recently suffered, and according to team reporter Amanda Stein, Ondrej Palat will miss eight to 10 weeks following groin surgery.
Canadiens to place forward Rem Pitlick on waivers
The Montreal Canadiens have too many forwards. Even with Evgenii Dadonov on injured reserve, the team was still carrying 14 legitimate NHL options. The team has been exploring trade options for some of the bigger names, but to this point, nothing has materialized. Monday, they’ll reduce the number by at least one.
Flyers' Carter Hart out Tuesday with illness; Samuel Ersson called up from AHL
Philadelphia Flyers starting netminder Carter Hart will miss Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Blues with an illness, reports The Athletic’s Charlie O’Connor. Backup Felix Sandstrom will get the start, with Samuel Ersson recalled from the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms to be the backup. In...
Actor Ryan Reynolds expresses interest in buying Senators
Since nearly the moment the Ottawa Senators initiated a process of sale, actor Ryan Reynolds has been linked to the team. What began as a playful emoji response on Twitter grew some legs, and last night on "The Tonight Show," Reynolds directly addressed the speculation. Admitting that he is trying to get involved, he noted that he would need financial partners with “deep pockets” to put a bid together.
Mitchell Miller’s contract situation remains murky
On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski reported that defenseman Mitchell Miller currently remains under contract with the Boston Bruins and assigned to AHL Providence, as the team’s path to contractually walking away from him remains murky. Miller was convicted of assault in 2016 for bullying, harassing and abusing Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a Black classmate with developmental disabilities. The Bruins announced Sunday night that the team was parting ways with Miller after signing him to an entry-level contract earlier in the week.
Minnesota Wild place Brandon Duhaime on injured reserve
The Minnesota Wild have placed Brandon Duhaime on injured reserve, according to CapFriendly. Duhaime has missed the team’s last game with an upper-body injury and did not travel on their current road trip, meaning he’ll miss at least three more games. Entering his second NHL season, Duhaime had...
Blackhawks activate Petr Mrazek, waive Dylan Wells
The Chicago Blackhawks activated Petr Mrazek, while moving Alex Stalock to injured reserve. With a goaltender coming back, they also placed the recently signed Dylan Wells on waivers, according to Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets. Mrazek, 30, has played just three games for the Blackhawks this season, posting a .873...
Red Wings' Filip Zadina to miss six to eight weeks
The Detroit Red Wings have issued an official update on Filip Zadina’s timeline, after suffering a lower-body injury a few days ago. The young forward will miss six to eight weeks, pausing what had already been a disappointing start to the season. Head coach Derek Lalonde also announced that Tyler Bertuzzi and Jake Walman will be out another seven to ten days, while Oskar Sundqvist is listed as day-to-day but should play on Thursday.
Pro Hockey Rumors
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
Comments / 0