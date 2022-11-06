There were a lot of expectations for the Ottawa Senators coming into this year. They had a young core of exciting forwards and added star power like Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux to the mix. Top pick Jake Sanderson was supposed to give the defense corps a huge boost, while Cam Talbot was brought in to solidify the goaltending. Things got off to an okay start, with four wins in the first six games, but have since gone downhill.

2 DAYS AGO