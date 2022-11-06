ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Raleigh News & Observer

Where Justin Fields’ Next Big Step Could Come

Justin Fields was still being recognized Monday for his astounding 173-yard rushing day even while coach Matt Eberflus talked about his possible next step as a passer. Fields was nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week not for passing but for his 178-yard NFL QB record rushing mark. His competition is running back Derrick Henry, who had 115 yards rushing on 17 carries and two TDs, and Cincinnati's Joe Mixon, who had 153 yards on 22 carries with four TDs.
Josh Allen BREAKING: Bills QB Elbow Injury ‘Not Major’ - Could Miss Vikings Game

As suspected, Josh Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, a UCL issue resulting from a hit absorbed in last week's Buffalo Bills loss at the Jets. And it is being suggested that it's “not considered to be a major injury” ... while at the same time putting Allen's availability for Sunday's visit from the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings in jeopardy.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Saints Running Game Looks to Rebound At Steelers

The New Orleans Saints dropped to 3-6 with an abysmal showing against the Baltimore Ravens at home on Monday Night Football. New Orleans looked lethargic, out-of-sorts, and even intimidated against the Ravens all night. The Saints come into a Week 10 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers still just a game...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Giants QB Daniel Jones: A Dual-Threat Weapon vs. Texans?

Some of the NFL's best dual-threat quarterbacks remain some of its biggest names: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Kyler Murray have all electrified the game with the ability to create something out of nothing with their legs. But New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, hardly a sexy or...
HOUSTON, TX
Film Room: How Rookie TE Greg Dulcich has Revived Broncos’ Offense

Through the first eight games of the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos offense has been as anemic as it has ever been, scoring a paltry 15 points per game. It has been quite literally the worst start to a season in over 51 years, which only exacerbates the criticism of a unit that had incredible expectations heading into the season.
DENVER, CO
Panthers mailbag: Was passing on Rams’ blockbuster trade offer for Brian Burns a mistake?

The Carolina Panthers are searching for answers following their embarrassing 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. And they’re not alone. Panthers fans are frustrated with the team’s two-game losing streak. The defense has given up 79 points during that stretch, and a pair of defensive assistant coaches lost their jobs on Monday, partly because of the ineptitude of the supposed strength of the team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Colts-Raiders Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

New interim head coach Jeff Saturday will make his NFL coaching debut when he leads the struggling Colts into Las Vegas to face a Raiders squad that is easily the biggest disappointment in 2022. Rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger will try to snap the club’s three-game SU and ATS losing streak...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cowboys WR & Practice Update: Washington & OBJ Moves?

Dak Prescott is back in the saddle. After missing five games with a thumb injury, the quarterback’s return was met with adoration as he led the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back wins over Detroit and Chicago. Next up? A chance for the 6-2 Cowboys to do it again Sunday at...
DALLAS, TX
Bears Injury Report: Defense Down a Few Starters

It's not like the Bears defense lacks problems. Now they have more, as two defensive starters and backup safety Dane Cruikshank were unable to practice on Wednesday. Cruikshank was ill, but defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad has a knee injury and cornerback Kindle Vildor an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's loss to Miami.
CHICAGO, IL
Bucs Tom Brady, Seahawks Pete Carroll Excited For ‘Epic’ Germany Matchup

The Seattle Seahawks will take their turn at an international matchup this Sunday, when they head to Munich, Germany to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena. Copius amounts of fanfare will surround the matchup, not only because of Brady himself, but because, per reports,...
SEATTLE, WA
‘Rejoice!’ Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs is Cryptically Celebrating ... Something

The Buffalo Bills have much to be thankful for, and they play this month on Thanksgiving at lowly Detroit, so ... "Rejoice...''. Also, they are hopeful that QB Josh Allen's possible UCL elbow injury isn't too serious, so ... "Rejoice...'' Or maybe Buffalo's pursuit of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. will bring positive news, so ... "Rejoice...''
BUFFALO, NY
Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: ‘He’s Obviously Worked His Tail Off’

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid knows a thing or two about the quarterback position. Reid has long been known as one of the NFL's top minds when it comes to developing passers, working with the likes of Brett Favre, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, and Alex Smith. Not to mention Patrick Mahomes, who will likely go down as one of the best quarterbacks of all time when he hangs it all up.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lions Burning Questions: What’s Wrong with the Offense?

The Detroit Lions now stand at 2-6, after their 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. With a matchup awaiting with the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field, here are three burning questions facing Dan Campbell's team. 1.) How big of a win was it Sunday for...
DETROIT, MI
The Elite Eight That Has Eagles at 8-0

The NFL’s move to an unbalanced 17-game schedule means the 2022 midway point for the Eagles will come at halftime of the upcoming Week 10 Monday night affair against the Washington Commanders. An 8-0 start, the best in a nearly 90-year franchise history, has Nick Sirianni’s team at the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cardinals Star DB Budda Baker OUT vs. Rams

The Los Angeles Rams will be hosting a struggling Arizona Cardinals team (3-6) without one of their stars on defense this Sunday at SoFi Stadium. And on Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury that starting safety Budda Baker will not play against the Rams as he recovers from a high ankle sprain.
LOS ANGELES, CA

