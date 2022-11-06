When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs last season, most everybody pointed to injuries as the cause. After beating the Rams in Week 9 of the current season, the Bucs got a much-needed win in a season that has seen its fair share of injuries and many more things that have derailed the team's efforts thus far.

TAMPA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO